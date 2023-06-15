Charlie Rich was a legendary musician and songwriter whose influence has reverberated across generations of country and rock music enthusiasts. Known for his smooth vocals and his signature blend of country, blues, and rock, Charlie Rich created a unique sound that captured the hearts of millions of fans around the world. Over the course of his illustrious career, Charlie Rich released numerous hit songs and albums, earning him a place in the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1992.

In this article, we will take a closer look at the 10 best Charlie Rich songs of all time. From his early work with Sun Records in the 1950s to his later recordings with RCA and Epic, Charlie Rich’s music continues to resonate with listeners today. We will explore the stories behind some of his most iconic hits, such as “Behind Closed Doors,” “The Most Beautiful Girl,” and “Rollin’ With the Flow,” as well as some lesser-known gems that showcase his talent as a songwriter and performer. Whether you’re a longtime fan of Charlie Rich or a newcomer to his music, this list will offer a comprehensive guide to some of the best songs from one of country music’s most beloved and influential artists.

1. Behind Closed Doors

“Behind Closed Doors” is a classic country ballad that was released by Charlie Rich in 1973. The song, which was written by Kenny O’Dell, features Rich’s signature blend of country, soul, and pop influences, and is characterized by its smooth vocals, lush instrumentation, and intimate lyrics. The song is a celebration of love and intimacy, with Rich singing about the joys of being alone with the one you love. The song was a huge commercial success for Rich, reaching number one on the country charts and crossing over to the pop charts as well. It remains one of Rich’s most beloved and enduring songs to this day.

2. The Most Beautiful Girl

“The Most Beautiful Girl” is a romantic ballad that was released by Charlie Rich in 1973. Written by Rory Bourke, Billy Sherrill, and Norris Wilson, the song features Rich’s smooth, soulful vocals and a gentle, melodic instrumentation that perfectly complements the romantic lyrics. The song tells the story of a man who has found the love of his life, and believes she is the most beautiful girl in the world. The song was a massive commercial success, reaching number one on the country, pop, and adult contemporary charts, and earning Rich a Grammy Award nomination. It remains one of Rich’s most popular and beloved songs, and has been covered by numerous artists in the decades since its release.

3. A Very Special Love Song

“A Very Special Love Song” is a tender ballad that was released by Charlie Rich in 1974. Written by Billy Sherrill and Norris Wilson, the song features Rich’s soulful vocals and a gentle, orchestral arrangement that perfectly captures the song’s romantic mood. The song tells the story of a man who is deeply in love and wants to express his feelings in a very special way. The song was a commercial success, reaching number one on the country charts and earning Rich a Grammy Award nomination. It remains one of Rich’s most enduring and beloved songs, and has been covered by numerous artists over the years.

4. There Won’t Be Anymore

“There Won’t Be Anymore” is a poignant ballad that was released by Charlie Rich in 1974. Written by Charlie Rich himself, the song features his distinctive vocals and a simple, stripped-down arrangement that allows the emotional depth of the lyrics to shine through. The song tells the story of a man who has reached the end of his rope, and has decided to walk away from his troubled life and start over. The song was a commercial success, reaching number one on the country charts and earning Rich a Grammy Award nomination. It remains one of Rich’s most powerful and affecting songs, and has been covered by numerous artists over the years.

5. Rollin’ With the Flow

“Rollin’ With the Flow” is an upbeat country-rock song that was released by Charlie Rich in 1977. Written by Jerry Hayes, the song features a catchy melody and a driving rhythm that perfectly captures the song’s sense of freedom and adventure. The song tells the story of a man who is tired of living a life that is controlled by others, and decides to hit the road and explore the world on his own terms. The song was a commercial success, reaching number one on the country charts and crossing over to the pop charts as well. It remains one of Rich’s most popular and beloved songs, and has been covered by numerous artists over the years.

6. On My Knees (featuring Janie Fricke)

7. I Love My Friend

“I Love My Friend” is a tender love song that was released by Charlie Rich in 1978. Written by John Schweers, the song features Rich’s soulful vocals and a simple, acoustic arrangement that perfectly complements the song’s heartfelt lyrics. The song tells the story of a man who is deeply in love with his friend, but is unable to express his feelings for fear of ruining their friendship. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top ten on the country charts and earning Rich critical acclaim for his sensitive performance. It remains one of Rich’s most intimate and affecting songs, and has been covered by numerous artists over the years.

8. Every Time You Touch Me (I Get High)

“Every Time You Touch Me (I Get High)” is a romantic ballad that was released by Charlie Rich in 1975. Written by Charlie Rich himself, the song features his soulful vocals and a gentle, melodic arrangement that perfectly captures the song’s romantic mood. The song tells the story of a man who is deeply in love and is completely overwhelmed by the feelings he experiences every time he is with his lover. The song was a commercial success, reaching number three on the country charts and earning Rich critical acclaim for his emotive performance. It remains one of Rich’s most popular and enduring songs, and has been covered by numerous artists over the years.

9. I Don’t See Me in Your Eyes Anymore

“I Don’t See Me in Your Eyes Anymore” is a classic country ballad that was released by Charlie Rich in 1974. Written by Bennie Benjamin and George David Weiss, the song features Rich’s smooth vocals and a simple, elegant arrangement that perfectly captures the song’s sense of loss and heartbreak. The song tells the story of a man who has lost the love of his life and is struggling to come to terms with his loneliness. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top five on the country charts and earning Rich critical acclaim for his sensitive performance.

10. She Called Me Baby

“She Called Me Baby” is a soulful country ballad that was released by Charlie Rich in 1974. Written by Harlan Howard, the song features Rich’s soulful vocals and a gentle, melodic arrangement that perfectly captures the song’s romantic mood. The song tells the story of a man who has been reunited with his lover after a long absence, and is overwhelmed by the feelings of love and longing that he experiences. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top five on the country charts and earning Rich critical acclaim for his emotive performance. It remains one of Rich’s most beloved and enduring songs.

