Chrissie Hynde is a name that needs no introduction in the world of music. The Ohio-born singer, songwriter, and guitarist has been a force to be reckoned with since the late 1970s, when she formed the iconic rock band The Pretenders. With her distinctive voice and effortless cool, Hynde has created some of the most memorable and beloved songs in rock history, inspiring countless musicians and fans alike.

As a songwriter, Hynde has always been deeply introspective and unafraid to tackle difficult subjects in her music, from addiction to heartbreak to political and social issues. Her songs are marked by their raw emotional power and lyrical honesty, paired with a sharp wit and a gift for melody that has made her one of the most enduring and influential voices in rock and roll.

With so many great songs to choose from, picking the 10 best Chrissie Hynde songs of all time is no easy task. From the early days of The Pretenders to her more recent solo work, Hynde has a rich and varied discography that has left an indelible mark on the world of music. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the 10 best Chrissie Hynde songs of all time.

1. Boots of Chinese Plastic

“Boots of Chinese Plastic” is a high-energy rock song by The Pretenders, led by the unmistakable vocals of frontwoman Chrissie Hynde. Released in 2008, the song features driving guitars, pounding drums, and Hynde’s defiant lyrics about staying true to oneself in the face of societal pressure to conform. The title of the song is a nod to the cheaply made footwear that has flooded the market, serving as a metaphor for the disposable nature of modern culture. With its catchy chorus and powerful message, “Boots of Chinese Plastic” is a standout track in The Pretenders’ discography.

2. 2000 Miles

“2000 Miles” is a beautiful and poignant Christmas song by The Pretenders, written by frontwoman Chrissie Hynde. The song was released in 1983 and has since become a holiday classic, thanks to its emotive melody and heartfelt lyrics. The song tells the story of a person who is far away from their loved one during the holiday season, longing to be reunited with them. Hynde’s vocals are particularly moving as she sings about the emotional distance between the two people, and the hope that they will soon be together again. The sparse arrangement of the song, featuring only Hynde’s voice and a simple guitar melody, adds to its haunting and melancholic beauty. “2000 Miles” showcases a different side of The Pretenders’ sound, one that is more subdued and introspective. Despite not being a typical upbeat Christmas song, it has become a seasonal favorite for many, capturing the bittersweet feelings of the holiday season.

3. Don’t Get Me Wrong

“Don’t Get Me Wrong” is a catchy and upbeat pop-rock song by The Pretenders, released in 1986. Led by the powerful vocals of frontwoman Chrissie Hynde, the song features jangly guitars, bright synths, and a driving beat that make it an irresistible dancefloor filler. Lyrically, “Don’t Get Me Wrong” is a playful ode to the confusion and misunderstandings that can happen in relationships. Hynde’s lyrics are witty and self-aware, capturing the push and pull of romantic attraction with a sense of humor and lightness. The song’s music video, which features Hynde and the rest of The Pretenders performing in a variety of whimsical settings, has also become a beloved classic. With its catchy melody and clever lyrics, “Don’t Get Me Wrong” is one of The Pretenders’ most enduring and beloved songs, a testament to their knack for crafting catchy and memorable pop-rock hits.

4. Middle of the Road

“Middle of the Road” is an energetic and catchy rock song by The Pretenders, released in 1983. The song features Chrissie Hynde’s powerful vocals, as well as a driving beat and soaring guitar riffs that make it a standout track on the band’s album “Learning to Crawl”. The lyrics of “Middle of the Road” are a declaration of independence and self-determination, with Hynde asserting her refusal to conform to societal norms or be held back by anyone or anything. The song’s upbeat and anthemic sound has made it a favorite among fans and a staple of classic rock radio, cementing its place as one of The Pretenders’ most enduring and beloved tracks.

5. Precious

“Precious” is a classic punk-inspired song by The Pretenders, released in 1979 as the lead single from their debut album. The song features a driving beat and fast-paced guitars, as well as Chrissie Hynde’s defiant vocals. The lyrics of “Precious” are a rejection of conformity and a celebration of individuality, with Hynde proclaiming her determination to live life on her own terms. The song’s raw energy and rebellious spirit made it an instant hit with fans, and it remains one of The Pretenders’ most beloved and iconic tracks. With its catchy melody and powerful message, “Precious” helped establish The Pretenders as one of the most exciting and influential bands of the late 1970s and early 1980s.

6. Talk of the Town

“Talk of the Town” is a haunting and introspective song by The Pretenders, released in 1980. The song features Chrissie Hynde’s distinctive vocals, as well as a melancholic guitar riff and a moody melody that perfectly capture the song’s sense of longing and regret. The lyrics of “Talk of the Town” are a reflection on a past relationship, with Hynde singing about the bittersweet memories that linger long after the love has ended. The song’s introspective and emotive sound made it a favorite among fans and critics, and it remains one of The Pretenders’ most beloved and enduring tracks. With its haunting melody and poignant lyrics, “Talk of the Town” is a standout in The Pretenders’ discography.

7. My City Was Gone

“My City Was Gone” is a politically charged song by The Pretenders, released in 1984. The song features a driving bassline and a catchy guitar riff, as well as Chrissie Hynde’s powerful vocals. The lyrics of “My City Was Gone” are a commentary on the destructive effects of unchecked development and urbanization, with Hynde lamenting the loss of the natural beauty and community spirit of her hometown. The song’s powerful message and infectious sound made it a favorite among fans, and it remains one of The Pretenders’ most iconic and influential tracks. “My City Was Gone” has been covered by numerous artists over the years and continues to inspire listeners to think critically about the impact of human activity on the environment and communities.

8. I’ll Stand by You

“I’ll Stand by You” is a beautiful and emotional ballad by The Pretenders, released in 1994. The song features Chrissie Hynde’s powerful and heartfelt vocals, as well as a stirring melody and lush orchestration. The lyrics of “I’ll Stand by You” are a promise of unwavering love and support, with Hynde singing about being there for someone in their darkest moments. The song’s message of love and solidarity has resonated with listeners around the world, and it has become one of The Pretenders’ most beloved and enduring tracks. “I’ll Stand by You” has been covered by numerous artists over the years and continues to be a staple of romantic playlists and wedding dances. With its soaring vocals and heartfelt lyrics, “I’ll Stand by You” is a testament to The Pretenders’ ability to create timeless and deeply moving music.

9. Back on the Chain Gang

“Back on the Chain Gang” is a powerful and infectious rock song by The Pretenders, released in 1982. The song features Chrissie Hynde’s signature vocals, as well as a driving beat and catchy guitar riffs that make it a standout track in the band’s discography. The lyrics of “Back on the Chain Gang” are a reflection on loss and grief, with Hynde singing about the pain of losing a loved one and trying to find a way to move on. The song’s memorable chorus and infectious melody have made it a fan favorite and a staple of classic rock radio. “Back on the Chain Gang” was also notable for being the first Pretenders single to feature drummer Martin Chambers since the death of original members James Honeyman-Scott and Pete Farndon. With its powerful sound and poignant lyrics, “Back on the Chain Gang” is a classic track that continues to inspire and move listeners decades after its release.

10. Brass in Pocket

“Brass in Pocket” is a classic song by The Pretenders, released in 1979 as their debut single. The song features Chrissie Hynde’s distinctive vocals, as well as a catchy guitar riff and a danceable beat that make it an infectious and unforgettable hit. The lyrics of “Brass in Pocket” are a celebration of confidence and self-assurance, with Hynde singing about feeling sexy and in control. The song’s memorable chorus and Hynde’s confident delivery have made it an enduring favorite among fans, and it remains one of The Pretenders’ most beloved and iconic tracks. “Brass in Pocket” was also notable for being one of the first hits by a female-fronted band in the male-dominated world of rock music. With its catchy sound and empowering message, “Brass in Pocket” has inspired countless women and girls to embrace their own power and self-worth over the years.

