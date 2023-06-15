1. Tyrone

“Tyrone” is a soulful and introspective song by Erykah Badu, released in 1997 as a single from her album “Baduizm”. The song features Badu’s distinctive vocals, as well as a simple yet powerful arrangement of piano and drums. The lyrics of “Tyrone” are a message to an unfaithful lover, with Badu singing about her frustration and disappointment with his behavior. The song’s refrain, “I’m gonna call Tyrone”, has become an iconic and empowering phrase for women, inspiring them to take control of their own lives and stand up for themselves in relationships. With its raw emotion and powerful message, “Tyrone” is a standout track in Badu’s discography, and it remains a beloved and influential song in the world of soul and R&B music.

2. The Healer

“The Healer” is a powerful and socially conscious song by Erykah Badu, released in 2000 as a single from her album “Mama’s Gun”. The song features a driving beat and a memorable guitar riff, as well as Badu’s soulful vocals and poignant lyrics. The song’s lyrics are a commentary on the state of hip-hop and the importance of using music as a force for positive change. Badu references a number of influential figures in African American history, including Marcus Garvey and Huey P. Newton, and calls on her listeners to unite and work towards a better future. With its powerful message and infectious sound, “The Healer” is a standout track in Badu’s discography, and it remains a beloved and influential song in the world of hip-hop and R&B music.

3. Hello ft. André 3000

“Hello” is a soulful and melodic song by Erykah Badu, featuring André 3000 from Outkast, released in 2015 as a single from her mixtape “But You Caint Use My Phone”. The song’s laid-back and groovy sound features a catchy beat and smooth vocals from both Badu and André 3000. The lyrics of “Hello” are a playful and flirtatious conversation between two lovers, with Badu and André 3000 trading romantic banter over the phone. The song’s catchy chorus and memorable hook make it an instant earworm, and the chemistry between the two artists is palpable. With its infectious sound and romantic lyrics, “Hello” is a standout track in Badu’s discography, and it remains a beloved and catchy song in the world of R&B and soul music.

4. Honey

“Honey” is a seductive and smooth song by Erykah Badu, released in 2008 as a single from her album “New Amerykah Part One (4th World War)”. The song’s hypnotic and jazzy sound features a sultry beat and Badu’s signature smooth vocals.

The lyrics of “Honey” are a celebration of sensuality and physical intimacy, with Badu singing about the pleasures of being in love and exploring each other’s bodies. The song’s dreamy and ethereal atmosphere creates a sensual listening experience, and Badu’s vocals are at their most seductive. With its smooth sound and romantic lyrics, “Honey” is a standout track in Badu’s discography, and it remains a beloved and intimate song in the world of R&B and soul music.

5. Other Side of the Game

“Other Side of the Game” is a poignant and emotive song by Erykah Badu, released in 1997 as a single from her album “Baduizm”. The song’s mellow and jazzy sound features a simple yet powerful arrangement of guitar, bass, and drums, creating a laid-back and introspective listening experience. The lyrics of “Other Side of the Game” are a reflection on the challenges of relationships and the importance of communication and understanding. Badu sings about the difficulties of being with someone who is dealing with personal struggles, and the need for patience and empathy in those situations. With its heartfelt lyrics and mellow sound, “Other Side of the Game” is a standout track in Badu’s discography, and it remains a beloved and poignant song in the world of R&B and soul music.

6. Window Seat

“Window Seat” is a powerful and thought-provoking song by Erykah Badu, released in 2010 as a single from her album “New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh)”. The song’s hypnotic and dreamy sound features a simple beat and a haunting melody, creating a captivating and introspective listening experience. The lyrics of “Window Seat” are a commentary on society’s expectations of women and the importance of personal freedom and self-expression. Badu sings about her desire to break free from the constraints of society and live life on her own terms.

7. Bag Lady

“Bag Lady” is a soulful and emotive song by Erykah Badu, released in 2000 as a single from her album “Mama’s Gun”. The song’s mellow and jazzy sound features a simple yet powerful arrangement of piano and drums, creating a laid-back and introspective listening experience. The lyrics of “Bag Lady” are a reflection on the emotional baggage that people carry with them and the importance of letting go of past hurts and moving on. Badu sings about the dangers of holding onto negative emotions and the need for self-care and self-love.

8. Didn’t Cha Know

“Didn’t Cha Know” is a soulful and introspective song by Erykah Badu, released in 2000 as a single from her album “Mama’s Gun”. The song’s mellow and jazzy sound features a simple yet powerful arrangement of piano and drums, creating a laid-back and introspective listening experience. The lyrics of “Didn’t Cha Know” are a reflection on personal growth and the challenges of life. Badu sings about the ups and downs of relationships and the importance of learning from past mistakes.

9. Love of My Life (An Ode to Hip Hop) ft. Common

“Love of My Life (An Ode to Hip Hop)” is a playful and upbeat song by Erykah Badu, featuring Common, released in 2002 as a single from the “Brown Sugar” soundtrack. The song’s funky and energetic sound features a catchy beat and smooth vocals from both Badu and Common. The lyrics of “Love of My Life (An Ode to Hip Hop)” are a celebration of the power and influence of hip hop culture. Badu and Common rap and sing about the impact of hip hop on their lives and the importance of preserving its legacy.

10. On & On

“On & On” is a soulful and catchy song by Erykah Badu, released in 1997 as a single from her album “Baduizm”. The song’s laid-back and jazzy sound features a smooth beat and Badu’s signature sultry vocals. The lyrics of “On & On” are a reflection on the challenges of life and the importance of perseverance and self-love. Badu sings about the struggles of poverty and racism, and the need to keep moving forward despite adversity. With its catchy melody and heartfelt lyrics, “On & On” became an instant hit and a breakthrough song for Badu, winning her the Grammy Award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance in 1998. The song remains a beloved and influential classic in the world of R&B and soul music, showcasing Badu’s unique style and talent as a songwriter and performer.

