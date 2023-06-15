John Fogerty is a legendary American musician, singer, and songwriter who gained international fame as the lead vocalist, guitarist, and primary songwriter of the iconic rock band Creedence Clearwater Revival. Over the course of his career, Fogerty has crafted a body of work that has become synonymous with the American rock and roll canon. His songs are characterized by their catchy melodies, upbeat rhythms, and thoughtful lyrics that often explore themes of social justice, personal struggle, and the human experience.

In this article, we will delve into the rich discography of John Fogerty and highlight the 10 best songs of his illustrious career. From his early days with Creedence Clearwater Revival to his solo work, we will explore the breadth and depth of Fogerty’s songwriting prowess. We will take a close look at his signature hits like “Proud Mary,” “Fortunate Son,” and “Bad Moon Rising,” as well as some of his lesser-known gems like “Lodi,” “Wrote a Song for Everyone,” and “The Old Man Down the Road.”

This list will showcase the diversity of Fogerty’s musical style, which ranges from classic rock to country to blues to swamp rock. We will also examine the historical and cultural significance of his songs, as many of them were written during the tumultuous times of the 1960s and 1970s and reflect the social and political issues of that era. Ultimately, this article will serve as a celebration of John Fogerty’s enduring legacy as one of the greatest songwriters in the history of American music.

1. Almost Saturday Night

“Almost Saturday Night” is an upbeat rock and roll song written by John Fogerty and originally released in 1975. The song features Fogerty’s signature guitar playing and raspy vocals, backed by a driving rhythm section and infectious melodies. The lyrics evoke the excitement and anticipation of a weekend night out, with references to dancing, partying, and having a good time. The song’s catchy chorus and memorable hooks have made it a fan favorite and a staple of classic rock radio. With its irresistible energy and infectious optimism, “Almost Saturday Night” is a testament to Fogerty’s enduring talent as a songwriter and performer.

2. Centerfield

“Centerfield” is a classic rock anthem written and performed by John Fogerty, released in 1985. The song celebrates the joy and excitement of baseball, with its driving rhythm and upbeat lyrics. Fogerty’s distinctive voice and guitar playing are on full display, with a memorable chorus and catchy hooks that have made it a staple of sports arenas and classic rock radio. The song’s enduring popularity is due in part to its association with America’s pastime, but also to its universal message of optimism and fun. As a solo artist, Fogerty proved himself to be a master of catchy, feel-good rock and roll, and “Centerfield” is one of his most enduring and beloved hits.

3. The Old Man Down The Road

“The Old Man Down the Road” is a rock and roll song written and performed by John Fogerty, released in 1984. The song features Fogerty’s signature guitar playing and raspy vocals, with a driving rhythm and catchy melody. The lyrics describe a mysterious old man who lives down the road and warns the narrator to stay away. The song’s memorable chorus and powerful guitar riffs have made it a fan favorite and a staple of classic rock radio. “The Old Man Down the Road” showcases Fogerty’s talents as a songwriter and musician, with its blend of rock and blues influences and its haunting, evocative lyrics.

4. Rocking All Over The World

“Rockin’ All Over the World” is a classic rock and roll song written by John Fogerty and originally performed by his former band Creedence Clearwater Revival, released in 1975. The song features a driving rhythm, catchy guitar riffs, and Fogerty’s distinctive vocals. The lyrics celebrate the power and universality of rock and roll, with references to different cities and cultures around the world. The song’s high energy and infectious chorus have made it a fan favorite and a staple of classic rock radio. “Rockin’ All Over the World” is a testament to the enduring appeal of rock and roll, and Fogerty’s role as one of its greatest ambassadors.

5. Eye Of The Zombie

“Eye of the Zombie” is a haunting and atmospheric rock song written and performed by John Fogerty, released in 1986. The song features a dark, brooding melody and lyrics that explore themes of fear, paranoia, and apocalyptic visions. Fogerty’s vocals are raw and emotional, with a sense of urgency that reflects the song’s ominous tone. The music is driven by a pulsing rhythm and layers of electric guitar, creating a sense of tension and unease. “Eye of the Zombie” is a departure from Fogerty’s more upbeat and optimistic songs, showcasing his versatility as a songwriter and musician. The song’s eerie atmosphere and powerful imagery have made it a fan favorite and a testament to Fogerty’s enduring creative vision.

6. Rock And Roll Girls

“Rock and Roll Girls” is a catchy and upbeat rock song written and performed by John Fogerty, released in 1985. The song features a bouncy rhythm, driving guitar riffs, and Fogerty’s distinctive vocals. The lyrics celebrate the joys of being a rock and roll fan, with references to dancing, concerts, and the music itself. The song’s catchy chorus and infectious melody have made it a fan favorite and a staple of classic rock radio. “Rock and Roll Girls” is a testament to Fogerty’s ability to craft catchy and upbeat rock songs, and his enduring love for the genre. The song captures the essence of rock and roll fandom and continues to inspire fans of all ages to this day.

7. Jambalaya (On the Bayou)

“Jambalaya (On the Bayou)” is a classic country song written by Hank Williams and famously covered by John Fogerty, released in 1972. The song features Fogerty’s signature guitar playing and vocals, with a lively rhythm and upbeat melody. The lyrics tell the story of a Louisiana man who enjoys the simple pleasures of life, including good food, music, and dancing. The song’s catchy chorus and sing-along quality have made it a fan favorite and a staple of classic rock and country radio. Fogerty’s version of the song captures the spirit of the original while adding his own rock and roll flair. “Jambalaya (On the Bayou)” is a celebration of the joys of living and the power of music to bring people together.

8. Premonition

“Premonition” is a powerful and atmospheric rock song written and performed by John Fogerty, released in 1998. The song features a driving rhythm, soaring guitar riffs, and Fogerty’s passionate vocals. The lyrics describe a sense of foreboding and premonition, with references to thunder and lightning and the feeling of impending doom. The song’s haunting melody and intense emotional impact have made it a fan favorite and a standout track on the album of the same name. “Premonition” showcases Fogerty’s ability to create powerful and evocative rock songs, with a deep sense of emotion and urgency. The song’s enduring appeal is a testament to Fogerty’s skill as a songwriter and musician, and his ability to connect with audiences on a visceral level.

9. Deja Vu (All Over Again)

“Deja Vu (All Over Again)” is a poignant and powerful anti-war song written and performed by John Fogerty, released in 2004. The song features a driving rhythm, memorable guitar riffs, and Fogerty’s passionate vocals. The lyrics describe the cycle of war and violence that has plagued humanity throughout history, with references to Vietnam, Iraq, and other conflicts. The song’s haunting melody and emotional impact have made it a fan favorite and a standout track on the album of the same name. “Deja Vu (All Over Again)” is a testament to Fogerty’s commitment to using his music to address social and political issues and his enduring artistic vision.

10. Weeping In The Promised Land

“Weeping in the Promised Land” is a powerful and timely protest song written and performed by John Fogerty, released in 2021. The song features a driving rhythm, bluesy guitar riffs, and Fogerty’s soulful vocals. The lyrics address the political and social turmoil in the United States and around the world, with references to the Black Lives Matter movement, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the rise of authoritarianism. The song’s emotional impact and powerful message have made it a fan favorite and a standout track on the album of the same name. “Weeping in the Promised Land” is a testament to Fogerty’s continuing relevance as a songwriter and musician and his commitment to using his platform to address important issues.

