Freddie Mercury, the iconic lead vocalist of the British rock band Queen, is widely regarded as one of the greatest singers and performers in the history of music. Known for his flamboyant stage presence, powerful vocals, and songwriting prowess, Freddie Mercury left an indelible mark on the music industry and on the hearts of fans worldwide.

Throughout his career, Freddie Mercury wrote and performed countless hits that have become classics in their own right. From the anthemic “We Will Rock You” to the emotive “Somebody to Love,” his songs continue to resonate with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

In this article, we will explore the 10 best Freddie Mercury songs of all time, each one a masterpiece in its own right. We will delve into the stories behind each track, examining the lyrics, the music, and the impact they had on the music industry and beyond.

Whether you’re a die-hard Queen fan or simply love great music, this list is sure to inspire and delight. So sit back, relax, and let’s take a journey through the greatest hits of one of music’s most iconic and beloved figures, Freddie Mercury.

1. I Can Hear Music/Going Back (1973)

“I Can Hear Music/Going Back” is a medley of two songs originally recorded by The Beach Boys and Dusty Springfield, respectively. In this rendition, Freddie Mercury’s vocals take center stage, backed by lush harmonies and a soaring orchestral arrangement. “I Can Hear Music” features upbeat and catchy melodies, while “Going Back” showcases a more soulful and nostalgic side of Mercury’s vocals. The medley was released in 1973 as a single and later included in Queen’s compilation album “Deep Cuts, Volume 3 (1978-1984).” With its infectious hooks and Mercury’s dynamic performance, “I Can Hear Music/Going Back” remains a beloved track among Queen fans.

2. Love Kills (1984)

“Love Kills” is a solo single released by Freddie Mercury in 1984. The track was originally recorded for the Giorgio Moroder-produced soundtrack of the restored version of the 1927 silent film “Metropolis.” It features a pulsing electronic beat, dramatic synths, and Mercury’s signature vocals, which alternate between soft and intimate verses and powerful, soaring choruses. The lyrics explore the darker side of love, with Mercury singing about the pain and destruction that can come with intense passion. “Love Kills” was a commercial success in Europe and remains a cult favorite among fans of Mercury’s solo work. Its powerful melodies, haunting production, and Mercury’s emotive performance make it a standout track in his discography.

3. I Was Born To Love You/Stop All The Fighting (1985)

“I Was Born To Love You/Stop All The Fighting” is a single released by Freddie Mercury in 1985. The A-side, “I Was Born To Love You,” is an upbeat and energetic track featuring a pulsing disco beat, catchy guitar riffs, and Mercury’s powerful vocals, which soar over the infectious melody. The song’s lyrics express a deep devotion to a lover, with Mercury proclaiming that he was “born to love you, with every single beat of [his] heart.” The B-side, “Stop All The Fighting,” is a more rock-oriented track with a driving beat, searing guitar solos, and Mercury’s dynamic vocals. The song’s lyrics advocate for peace and unity, with Mercury urging listeners to “stop all the fighting and start talking about love.” “I Was Born To Love You/Stop All The Fighting” was a commercial success, reaching the top 20 in the UK charts. Its infectious melodies, powerful vocals, and uplifting messages make it a beloved track among fans of Mercury’s solo work and Queen alike.

4. Made In Heaven/She Blows Hot And Cold (1985)

“Made In Heaven/She Blows Hot And Cold” is a single released by Freddie Mercury in 1985, and it later appeared in the Queen album “Made in Heaven” released in 1995, after Mercury’s death. The A-side, “Made in Heaven,” is a soaring ballad featuring lush orchestration, ethereal harmonies, and Mercury’s emotive vocals. The lyrics explore themes of love, loss, and the afterlife, with Mercury expressing a desire to be reunited with his loved ones in heaven. The B-side, “She Blows Hot And Cold,” is an upbeat and playful track with a catchy melody, funky guitar riffs, and Mercury’s dynamic vocals. The song’s lyrics depict a fickle lover who keeps changing their mind. “Made in Heaven/She Blows Hot And Cold” showcases the range of Mercury’s songwriting and vocal abilities and remains a beloved track among fans.

5. Living On My Own/My Love Is Dangerous (1985)

“Living On My Own/My Love Is Dangerous” is a single released by Freddie Mercury in 1985. The A-side, “Living On My Own,” is an upbeat and catchy dance-pop track featuring a pulsing beat, synthesizers, and Mercury’s energetic vocals. The lyrics depict Mercury enjoying his newfound independence and freedom after a breakup, with the chorus repeating the catchy refrain “I don’t have no time for no monkey business.” The B-side, “My Love Is Dangerous,” is a darker and more atmospheric track with a haunting melody, ominous synthesizers, and Mercury’s intense vocals. The song’s lyrics explore the dangers of falling in love, with Mercury warning that his love can be “like a loaded gun.” “Living On My Own/My Love Is Dangerous” showcases Mercury’s versatility as a songwriter and performer and remains a fan favorite.

6. Love Me Like There’s No Tomorrow/Let’s Turn It On (1985)

“Love Me Like There’s No Tomorrow/Let’s Turn It On” is a single released by Freddie Mercury in 1985. The A-side, “Love Me Like There’s No Tomorrow,” is a romantic and tender ballad featuring Mercury’s powerful vocals over a lush orchestral arrangement. The lyrics express a desire to live in the moment and enjoy every precious second with a loved one. The B-side, “Let’s Turn It On,” is an upbeat and funky track with a catchy guitar riff, driving beat, and Mercury’s energetic vocals. The song’s lyrics encourage listeners to let go of their inhibitions and dance the night away. “Love Me Like There’s No Tomorrow/Let’s Turn It On” showcases the range of Mercury’s songwriting and vocal abilities, and its infectious melodies and positive messages make it a fan favorite.

7. Time/Time (Instrumental) (1986)

“Time/Time (Instrumental)” is a single released by Freddie Mercury in 1986. The A-side, “Time,” is a dramatic and epic track featuring a cinematic orchestral arrangement, Mercury’s powerful vocals, and an intricate guitar solo by Brian May. The lyrics explore the theme of time and its fleeting nature, with Mercury singing about the importance of seizing the moment and living life to the fullest. The B-side, “Time (Instrumental),” is a haunting instrumental version of the track, featuring sweeping strings and soaring melodies. “Time/Time (Instrumental)” showcases Mercury’s mastery of songwriting and his ability to convey complex emotions through his music. The track remains a beloved classic among fans of Mercury and Queen alike.

8. The Great Pretender/Exercises In Free Love (Freddie’s Vocal) (1987)

“The Great Pretender/Exercises In Free Love (Freddie’s Vocal)” is a single released by Freddie Mercury in 1987. The A-side, “The Great Pretender,” is a cover of the classic 1950s song originally recorded by The Platters. Mercury’s version features his signature vocals over a lush orchestral arrangement, imbuing the track with a sense of longing and melancholy. The B-side, “Exercises In Free Love (Freddie’s Vocal),” is a funky and upbeat track featuring Mercury’s playful vocals and a catchy bassline. The song’s lyrics explore themes of sexual liberation and freedom, with Mercury singing about the joys of exploring one’s desires. “The Great Pretender/Exercises In Free Love (Freddie’s Vocal)” showcases Mercury’s range as a performer and his ability to infuse his music with both emotion and humor.

9. Barcelona (Single Version)/Exercises In Free Love (Montserrat’s Vocal) (1987)

“Barcelona (Single Version)/Exercises In Free Love (Montserrat’s Vocal)” is a single released by Freddie Mercury and Montserrat Caballé in 1987. The A-side, “Barcelona,” is a grand and majestic track featuring Mercury and Caballé’s soaring vocals over a symphonic arrangement. The song was written as the official anthem of the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona and showcases Mercury’s versatility as a songwriter and performer. The B-side, “Exercises In Free Love (Montserrat’s Vocal),” features Caballé’s powerful vocals over a funky and upbeat track with a catchy bassline. The song’s lyrics explore themes of sexual liberation and freedom, with Caballé singing about the joys of exploring one’s desires. “Barcelona (Single Version)/Exercises In Free Love (Montserrat’s Vocal)” is a unique collaboration between two iconic musicians and showcases the range of their vocal abilities. The grandeur and emotion of “Barcelona” and the playful energy of “Exercises In Free Love” make this single a beloved classic among fans of both Mercury and Caballé.

10. The Golden Boy (Single Edit)/The Fallen Priest (B-side Edit)

“The Golden Boy (Single Edit)/The Fallen Priest (B-side Edit)” is a single released by Freddie Mercury in 1988. The A-side, “The Golden Boy,” is a grand and theatrical track featuring Mercury’s emotive vocals over a sweeping orchestral arrangement. The song was written as a tribute to Montserrat Caballé and showcases Mercury’s ability to craft epic ballads with a sense of drama and grandeur. The B-side, “The Fallen Priest,” is a haunting and atmospheric track with a driving beat and Mercury’s powerful vocals. The song’s lyrics explore themes of redemption and spirituality, with Mercury singing about a fallen priest seeking forgiveness. “The Golden Boy (Single Edit)/The Fallen Priest (B-side Edit)” showcases Mercury’s versatility as a songwriter and performer, with the two tracks offering different moods and styles. Both songs feature Mercury’s trademark vocals and emotive performances, making this single a must-have for fans of his solo work.