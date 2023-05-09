Prince was a legendary musician and one of the most prolific artists of all time, with an incredible body of work spanning decades. From his early days as a rising star in the Minneapolis music scene to his iconic performances at the Super Bowl halftime show and beyond, Prince’s impact on music and pop culture cannot be overstated. One of his greatest legacies is undoubtedly his incredible catalog of songs, which showcase his talent as a songwriter, performer, and musician.

In this article, we will explore the 10 best Prince songs of all time, highlighting the range and depth of his musical prowess. From his signature funky sound to his innovative use of synthesizers and guitar, Prince’s music is a masterclass in blending genres and pushing creative boundaries. We will delve into some of his most beloved tracks, including classics like “Purple Rain” and “Kiss,” as well as lesser-known gems like “Raspberry Beret” and “Little Red Corvette.”

Whether you’re a die-hard Prince fan or a casual listener, this list is sure to spark joy and appreciation for one of the most iconic artists of our time. So sit back, turn up the volume, and prepare to be transported by the unforgettable sounds of Prince’s music.

1. When Doves Cry

“When Doves Cry” is a timeless classic and one of Prince’s most iconic songs. Released in 1984 as the lead single from his album “Purple Rain,” the song features Prince’s signature blend of funk, rock, and pop, with a haunting melody that lingers in the mind long after the song has ended. The absence of bass guitar in the track, replaced instead by synthesizers, adds to the song’s distinctive sound. Lyrically, the song explores themes of love, loss, and conflict, with Prince’s emotive vocals conveying a sense of vulnerability and raw emotion. “When Doves Cry” remains a beloved and influential track to this day, and a testament to Prince’s musical genius.

2. Purple Rain

“Purple Rain” is an epic ballad and the title track of Prince’s 1984 album and accompanying movie of the same name. The song begins with a gentle piano intro before building to a soaring guitar solo and climactic chorus. Prince’s emotive vocals convey a sense of yearning and passion, while the poetic lyrics paint a vivid picture of love, pain, and redemption. The song’s epic length and grandiose sound make it a true masterpiece of rock balladry, and its iconic status has only grown over time. “Purple Rain” remains one of Prince’s most enduring and beloved songs, and a testament to his unparalleled musical talent.

3. Kiss

“Kiss” is a funky and upbeat song by Prince, released in 1986 as a single and later included on his album “Parade”. The song is driven by a groovy guitar riff and a catchy drumbeat, with Prince’s falsetto vocals adding to the song’s infectious energy. The lyrics are flirtatious and playful, with Prince urging his lover to focus on the physical aspects of their relationship rather than getting caught up in emotions. The song’s irresistible hooks and danceable rhythm make it a timeless classic and one of Prince’s most popular and recognizable hits. “Kiss” remains a staple of pop and funk playlists to this day, and a testament to Prince’s ability to create irresistible, feel-good music.

4. Let’s Go Crazy

“Let’s Go Crazy” is a high-energy and exuberant song by Prince, released in 1984 as the opening track of his album “Purple Rain”. The song features a driving beat, funky guitar riffs, and Prince’s trademark falsetto vocals, building to an explosive chorus that encourages listeners to let loose and embrace life to the fullest. The lyrics are a call to arms for those who feel oppressed or restrained, urging them to break free from societal norms and follow their passions. With its infectious energy and irresistible hooks, “Let’s Go Crazy” has become one of Prince’s most beloved and iconic songs, a testament to his ability to inspire and uplift audiences with his music.

5. Little Red Corvette

“Little Red Corvette” is a classic song by Prince, released in 1983 as a single and later included on his album “1999”. The song’s infectious synth-pop melody, catchy hooks, and driving beat make it a quintessential example of Prince’s ability to blend genres and create irresistible pop hits. Lyrically, the song tells the story of a passionate but fleeting romance, with Prince using the metaphor of a “little red Corvette” to symbolize the excitement and danger of young love. With its iconic chorus and unforgettable guitar solo, “Little Red Corvette” remains a beloved and influential song, and a testament to Prince’s enduring legacy as a pop icon.

6. Darling Nikki

“Darling Nikki” is a provocative and edgy song by Prince, released in 1984 as part of his album “Purple Rain”. The song features a dark and brooding sound, with distorted guitar riffs and Prince’s sultry vocals conveying a sense of danger and seduction. The lyrics are explicit and controversial, exploring themes of sexuality and fetishism, with Prince singing about a woman named Nikki who pushes the boundaries of what is considered socially acceptable. Despite its controversial content, “Darling Nikki” has become a cult classic and a testament to Prince’s boundary-pushing artistry, showcasing his willingness to challenge conventional norms and push creative boundaries in his music.

7. If I Was Your Girlfriend

“If I Was Your Girlfriend” is a captivating and intimate song by Prince, released in 1987 as part of his album “Sign o’ the Times”. The song’s sparse instrumentation and Prince’s whispery vocals create a sense of vulnerability and intimacy, as he sings about the desire to be more than just a lover to his partner. The lyrics explore themes of gender and identity, with Prince imagining what it would be like to experience life from the perspective of his partner, and offering a glimpse into the complexities of modern relationships. “If I Was Your Girlfriend” is a unique and daring song that showcases Prince’s willingness to explore uncharted territory in his music, and remains a beloved and influential track to this day.

8. Sign ‘O’ the Times

“Sign o’ the Times” is a poignant and politically charged song by Prince, released in 1987 as the title track of his album of the same name. The song’s funky bassline and upbeat tempo stand in contrast to the serious and introspective lyrics, which explore themes of social injustice, poverty, and the impact of political policies on everyday people. Prince’s emotive vocals convey a sense of urgency and desperation, as he laments the state of the world and calls for change. “Sign o’ the Times” is a powerful and thought-provoking song that showcases Prince’s social awareness and willingness to use his music as a platform for social commentary, and remains a relevant and inspiring track to this day.

9. I Wanna Be Your Lover

“I Wanna Be Your Lover” is a funky and upbeat song by Prince, released in 1979 as the lead single from his self-titled album. The song features a catchy bassline, groovy guitar riffs, and Prince’s soulful vocals, which convey a sense of yearning and desire. The lyrics are flirtatious and playful, with Prince singing about his desire to be more than just a casual lover to the object of his affection. The song’s infectious energy and danceable rhythm made it an instant classic, and it remains one of Prince’s most beloved and recognizable hits. “I Wanna Be Your Lover” showcases Prince’s ability to create irresistible pop hits and his signature blend of funk, rock, and soul.

10. Soft and Wet

“Soft and Wet” is a seductive and funky song by Prince, released in 1978 as the lead single from his debut album “For You”. The song features a catchy bassline, funky guitar riffs, and Prince’s falsetto vocals, which convey a sense of playfulness and sensuality. The lyrics are explicit and provocative, with Prince singing about the pleasures of physical intimacy and the joys of sexual exploration. “Soft and Wet” showcases Prince’s early talent for crafting irresistible pop hits and his willingness to explore taboo themes in his music. Despite its controversial content, the song remains a beloved and influential track, and a testament to Prince’s unique musical vision and uncompromising artistry.