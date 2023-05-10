Bessie Smith, also known as the “Empress of the Blues,” was an American blues singer in the 1920s and 1930s who rose to fame with her powerful and soulful vocals. Her music influenced and inspired many other artists in the blues and jazz genres, and her legacy continues to be celebrated today. In this article, we will be exploring the top 10 songs about Bessie Smith that showcase her impact on the world of music.

From her raw and emotional vocals to her iconic stage presence, Bessie Smith left an indelible mark on the music industry. Her songs often spoke of heartbreak, struggle, and resilience, connecting with audiences on a deeply emotional level. In this list, we will be delving into some of the most memorable and influential songs inspired by her life and work. From classics like “Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out” to lesser-known gems like “Gimme a Pigfoot,” each of these songs offers a unique perspective on the legacy of Bessie Smith and her enduring impact on music history. So, join us as we journey through the top 10 songs about the “Empress of the Blues” and celebrate the life and music of one of the greatest voices in American music.

<h2>1. Down Hearted Blues</h2>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Ob_sW2_2Zw

“Down Hearted Blues” is a classic song performed by Bessie Smith, often referred to as the “Empress of the Blues.” The track was released in 1923 and quickly became one of her most popular hits, showcasing her powerful and soulful vocals. The song’s melancholic and bluesy melody, featuring a backing band of horns and piano, captures the essence of the song’s message. The lyrics speak of the pain and heartache of lost love, highlighting the emotional depth and raw power of Smith’s vocal delivery. “Down Hearted Blues” has since become a classic in the world of blues and jazz, cementing Bessie Smith’s legacy as one of the greatest and most influential voices in American music history.

<h2>2. St. Louis Blues</h2>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cwRbsULaQIo

“St. Louis Blues” is a timeless song performed by Bessie Smith, one of the most renowned blues singers of the 1920s and 1930s. The track was originally written by W.C. Handy in 1914, but Smith’s rendition is widely considered to be one of the most iconic and influential versions of the song. The track’s soulful and bluesy melody, featuring Smith’s powerful vocals set against a backdrop of horns and piano, captures the essence of the song’s message. The lyrics speak of the hardships and struggles of everyday life, highlighting the power of music and the importance of finding joy amidst the pain. “St. Louis Blues” has since become a classic in the world of blues and jazz, showcasing Bessie Smith’s ability to infuse her performances with raw emotion and unmatched vocal prowess. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to Smith’s legacy as a true pioneer in American music history.

<h2>3. Careless Love Blues</h2>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ievvTAVkgN4

“Careless Love Blues” is a classic song performed by Bessie Smith, one of the most iconic blues singers of the 1920s and 1930s. The track was originally recorded in 1925 and quickly became one of her most popular hits. The song’s bluesy and melancholic melody, featuring Smith’s soulful vocals set against a backdrop of guitar and piano, captures the essence of the song’s message. The lyrics speak of the pain and heartache of lost love, emphasizing the emotional depth and raw power of Smith’s vocal delivery. “Careless Love Blues” has since become a classic in the world of blues and jazz, showcasing Bessie Smith’s ability to connect with her audience on a deeply emotional level. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to Smith’s legacy as one of the greatest and most influential voices in American music history.

<h2>4. Baby Won’t You Please Come Home</h2>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gUh32Js3K0M

“Baby Won’t You Please Come Home” is a classic song performed by Bessie Smith, one of the most renowned blues singers of the 1920s and 1930s. The track was originally written by Charles Warfield and Clarence Williams in 1919, but Smith’s rendition is widely considered to be one of the most iconic and influential versions of the song. The track’s bluesy and soulful melody, featuring Smith’s powerful vocals set against a backdrop of guitar and piano, captures the essence of the song’s message. The lyrics speak of the pain and longing of a woman waiting for her lover to return, highlighting the emotional depth and raw power of Smith’s vocal delivery. “Baby Won’t You Please Come Home” has since become a classic in the world of blues and jazz, showcasing Bessie Smith’s ability to infuse her performances with raw emotion and unmatched vocal prowess. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to Smith’s legacy as a true pioneer in American music history.

<h2>5. After You’ve Gone</h2>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kJ6ooEwzBJc

“After You’ve Gone” is a classic song performed by Bessie Smith, one of the most renowned blues singers of the 1920s and 1930s. The track was originally written by Turner Layton and Henry Creamer in 1918, but Smith’s rendition is widely considered to be one of the most iconic and influential versions of the song. The track’s upbeat and jazzy melody, featuring Smith’s soulful vocals set against a backdrop of horns and piano, captures the essence of the song’s message. The lyrics speak of the pain and heartache of lost love, highlighting the emotional depth and raw power of Smith’s vocal delivery. “After You’ve Gone” has since become a classic in the world of blues and jazz, showcasing Bessie Smith’s ability to infuse her performances with raw emotion and unmatched vocal prowess. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to Smith’s legacy as one of the greatest and most influential voices in American music history.

<h2>6. I Ain’t Got Nobody</h2>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0_uoupN2uw0

“I Ain’t Got Nobody” is a classic song performed by Bessie Smith, one of the most renowned blues singers of the 1920s and 1930s. The track was originally written by Spencer Williams and Roger Graham in 1915, but Smith’s rendition is widely considered to be one of the most iconic and influential versions of the song. The track’s bluesy and soulful melody, featuring Smith’s powerful vocals set against a backdrop of piano and horns, captures the essence of the song’s message. The lyrics speak of the loneliness and isolation of being without a partner, highlighting the emotional depth and raw power of Smith’s vocal delivery. “I Ain’t Got Nobody” has since become a classic in the world of blues and jazz, showcasing Bessie Smith’s ability to connect with her audience on a deeply emotional level. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to Smith’s legacy as one of the greatest and most influential voices in American music history.

<h2>7. Tain’t Nobody’s Biz-ness If I Do</h2>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_AJwEFyWOzA

“Tain’t Nobody’s Biz-ness If I Do” is a classic song performed by Bessie Smith, one of the most renowned blues singers of the 1920s and 1930s. The track was originally written by Porter Grainger and Everett Robbins in 1922, but Smith’s rendition is widely considered to be one of the most iconic and influential versions of the song. The track’s bluesy and soulful melody, featuring Smith’s powerful vocals set against a backdrop of piano and horns, captures the essence of the song’s message. The lyrics speak of the importance of personal freedom and self-determination, highlighting the emotional depth and raw power of Smith’s vocal delivery. “Tain’t Nobody’s Biz-ness If I Do” has since become a classic in the world of blues and jazz, showcasing Bessie Smith’s ability to infuse her performances with raw emotion and unmatched vocal prowess. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to Smith’s legacy as one of the greatest and most influential voices in American music history.

<h2>8. A Good Man Is Hard to Find</h2>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W6u1R9tpPUg

“A Good Man Is Hard to Find” is a classic song performed by Bessie Smith, one of the most renowned blues singers of the 1920s and 1930s. The track was originally written by Eddie Green in 1917, but Smith’s rendition is widely considered to be one of the most iconic and influential versions of the song. The track’s bluesy and soulful melody, featuring Smith’s powerful vocals set against a backdrop of piano and horns, captures the essence of the song’s message. The lyrics speak of the struggles and disappointments of finding a good partner, highlighting the emotional depth and raw power of Smith’s vocal delivery. “A Good Man Is Hard to Find” has since become a classic in the world of blues and jazz, showcasing Bessie Smith’s ability to connect with her audience on a deeply emotional level. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to Smith’s legacy as one of the greatest and most influential voices in American music history.

<h2>9. Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out</h2>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kxTyV_cBz7o

“Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out” is a classic song performed by Bessie Smith, one of the most renowned blues singers of the 1920s and 1930s. The track was originally written by Jimmy Cox in 1923, but Smith’s rendition is widely considered to be one of the most iconic and influential versions of the song. The track’s bluesy and soulful melody, featuring Smith’s powerful vocals set against a backdrop of piano and horns, captures the essence of the song’s message. The lyrics speak of the loneliness and isolation of poverty, highlighting the emotional depth and raw power of Smith’s vocal delivery. “Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out” has since become a classic in the world of blues and jazz, showcasing Bessie Smith’s ability to infuse her performances with raw emotion and unmatched vocal prowess. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to Smith’s legacy as one of the greatest and most influential voices in American music history.

<h2>10. Alexander’s Ragtime Band</h2>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R7OvJQ4SGhs

“Alexander’s Ragtime Band” is a classic song performed by Bessie Smith, one of the most renowned blues singers of the 1920s and 1930s. The track was originally written by Irving Berlin in 1911, but Smith’s rendition is widely considered to be one of the most iconic and influential versions of the song. The track’s upbeat and jazzy melody, featuring Smith’s soulful vocals set against a backdrop of horns and piano, captures the essence of the song’s message. The lyrics speak of the popularity and influence of ragtime music in the early 20th century, highlighting the emotional depth and raw power of Smith’s vocal delivery. “Alexander’s Ragtime Band” has since become a classic in the world of blues and jazz, showcasing Bessie Smith’s ability to infuse her performances with raw emotion and unmatched vocal prowess. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to Smith’s legacy as one of the greatest and most influential voices in American music history.