Ariana Grande has made a name for herself as one of the biggest pop stars of the 21st century. Since her debut in 2013, Grande has captivated audiences with her powerful vocals, catchy hooks, and relatable lyrics. With her impressive vocal range and unique blend of R&B, pop, and hip-hop, Grande has become a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. Over the years, she has released hit after hit, and her songs have become anthems for a generation of young people. From her early days as a Nickelodeon star to her current status as a global superstar, Grande has cemented her place in music history. In this article, we will be counting down the 10 best Ariana Grande songs of all time. These songs have stood the test of time, and continue to be fan favorites, showcasing Grande’s talent as a songwriter and performer. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to her music, this list is a definitive guide to the best of Ariana Grande’s discography.

<h2>1. “thank u, next”</h2>

“thank u, next” is a pop ballad that serves as a message of self-love and growth after a breakup. Released in 2018, the song became an instant hit and went on to become Grande’s first number-one single on the US Billboard Hot 100. The song features lyrics that reference Grande’s past relationships and ex-partners, and how those experiences have helped her grow as a person. The track is characterized by its catchy chorus and uplifting message of self-empowerment, which has resonated with audiences worldwide. “thank u, next” marked a significant moment in Grande’s career, showcasing her artistic growth and versatility as a pop star.

<h2>2. “One Last Time”</h2>

Released in 2015, “One Last Time” is an electro-pop song that tells the story of a couple trying to make the most of their final moments together before an imminent catastrophe. The song features a pulsating beat and soaring vocals from Grande, which create a sense of urgency and longing. The track has been praised for its catchy hook and emotional resonance, making it one of Grande’s most popular songs. “One Last Time” has become a fan favorite, showcasing Grande’s ability to deliver an emotionally charged performance that resonates with listeners.

<h2>3. “Into You”</h2>

“Into You” is a dance-pop and R&B song that showcases Grande’s impressive vocal range. Released in 2016, the song became a hit and peaked at number 13 on the US Billboard Hot 100. The track features a catchy chorus and pulsating beat, which create a sense of energy and excitement. The lyrics of the song tell the story of a couple who share a deep connection, and their desire to take their relationship to the next level. “Into You” has been praised for its catchy melody and Grande’s vocal performance, making it one of her most popular songs to date.

<h2>4. “no tears left to cry”</h2>

“no tears left to cry” is a pop and R&B song that features Grande’s vocals soaring over a backdrop of electronic beats. Released in 2018, the song became an instant success and won critical acclaim for its uplifting message and Grande’s vocal performance. The track features lyrics that reference the Manchester Arena bombing, which occurred during Grande’s concert in 2017. The song’s message of resilience and hope in the face of tragedy has resonated with audiences worldwide, making it one of Grande’s most beloved songs.

<h2>5. “7 rings”</h2>

“7 rings” is a hip-hop and trap-inspired song that features Grande bragging about her wealth and independence. Released in 2019, the song became a chart-topping hit and was praised for its catchy melody and confident lyrics. The track samples the melody from “My Favorite Things” from The Sound of Music, and the lyrics reference Grande’s experience of shopping with her friends. “7 rings” has been criticized for its materialistic message, but it has also been praised for its catchy hook and Grande’s vocal performance.

<h2>6. “Dangerous Woman”</h2>

“Dangerous Woman” is a sultry pop and R&B song that showcases Grande’s powerful vocals. Released in 2016, the song became a fan favorite and was praised for its empowering message. The track features a slow, sultry beat, which creates a sense of intimacy and seduction. The lyrics of the song celebrate female empowerment and sexuality, making it a popular anthem among Grande’s fans. “Dangerous Woman” has also been praised for its vocal performance, with Grande’s powerful vocals on full display throughout the track.

<h2>7. “Break Free” (feat. Zedd)</h2>

“Break Free” is a dance-pop and EDM song that features Grande’s vocals over a pulsating beat. Released in 2014, the song became a chart-topping hit and was praised for its catchy hook and infectious melody. The track features lyrics that celebrate freedom and breaking free from constraints, making it a popular anthem among Grande’s fans. “Break Free” features production from DJ and producer Zedd, adding to the song’s high-energy and danceable vibe.

<h2>8. “God Is a Woman”</h2>

“God Is a Woman” is a pop and R&B song that features Grande’s vocals over a sultry beat. Released in 2018, the song became a hit and was praised for its empowering message and Grande’s vocal performance. The track features lyrics that celebrate the power and strength of women, positioning them as divine figures. The song’s music video also features imagery that references religious iconography, adding to the track’s spiritual and empowering message.

<h2>9. “Side to Side” (feat. Nicki Minaj)</h2>

“Side to Side” is a pop and reggae-inspired song that features Grande’s vocals alongside rapper Nicki Minaj. Released in 2016, the song became a chart-topping hit and was praised for its catchy melody and upbeat vibe. The track features lyrics that celebrate sexual empowerment, with Grande singing about the physical effects of a satisfying encounter. “Side to Side” has been criticized for its objectification of women, but it has also been praised for its catchy hook and fun, danceable vibe.

<h2>10. “Problem” (feat. Iggy Azalea)</h2>

“Problem” is a dance-pop and R&B song that features Grande’s vocals alongside rapper Iggy Azalea. Released in 2014, the song became a chart-topping hit and was praised for its catchy melody and infectious beat. The track features lyrics that describe the early stages of a relationship, with Grande singing about the confusion and excitement that comes with a new romance. “Problem” has been praised for its catchy hook and memorable chorus, making it one of Grande’s most popular songs to date.