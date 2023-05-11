Ella Fitzgerald, also known as the “First Lady of Song,” was an American jazz singer with a career spanning over six decades. Her impressive vocal range, impeccable phrasing, and soulful delivery made her one of the most influential and beloved artists in the history of jazz. She was a master of scat singing and had the ability to interpret a wide range of musical genres with ease, from swing to bebop to the Great American Songbook. Her legacy continues to inspire new generations of musicians and music lovers alike.

With such a vast and rich repertoire, it’s no easy task to narrow down the best of Ella Fitzgerald’s songs. However, in this article, we’ve compiled a list of the 10 Best Ella Fitzgerald Songs of All Time. These songs showcase her incredible talent and highlight some of her most memorable performances. From classics like “Summertime” and “Mack the Knife” to lesser-known gems like “Midnight Sun” and “Jersey Bounce,” each song on this list is a testament to Fitzgerald’s enduring legacy and the timeless beauty of her music. Whether you’re a long-time fan or just discovering her work, these songs are sure to captivate and delight you.

<h2>1. “Mack the Knife”</h2>

“Mack the Knife” is one of Ella Fitzgerald’s most iconic songs, and for good reason. Originally written in German by Kurt Weill and Bertolt Brecht for their opera “The Threepenny Opera,” this song became a popular standard after Louis Armstrong released his version. Fitzgerald’s rendition of “Mack the Knife” is a true masterpiece. Her scat singing is impeccable, as she navigates the intricate melody with her signature vocal agility. She adds her own twist to the song, improvising with ease and demonstrating her exceptional musicality. Her timing is perfect, and she delivers the lyrics with the perfect mix of playfulness and skill, making this one of her most memorable performances.

<h2>2. “Summertime”</h2>

“Summertime” is a timeless classic that has been covered by countless artists, but Fitzgerald’s version remains one of the most moving and soulful. Originally composed by George Gershwin for his opera “Porgy and Bess,” the song’s lyrics speak to the universal themes of longing and hope. Fitzgerald’s rendition is hauntingly beautiful, as she imbues the melody with her signature warmth and depth of feeling. Her phrasing is impeccable, and she delivers the lyrics with a tenderness that is truly heartwarming. This song is a testament to Fitzgerald’s exceptional vocal talent and her ability to convey emotion with every note.

<h2>3. “A-Tisket, A-Tasket”</h2>

“A-Tisket, A-Tasket” is a fun and upbeat tune that showcases Fitzgerald’s playful side. Written by Fitzgerald herself, this song quickly became a hit and remains one of her most enduring classics. The catchy melody and infectious rhythm make it a perfect showcase for Fitzgerald’s scatting skills. She effortlessly improvises over the rhythm section, demonstrating her exceptional musicality and her ability to connect with her audience. This song is a testament to Fitzgerald’s versatility as an artist, as she proves that she can deliver both serious ballads and lighthearted tunes with equal skill and charm.

<h2>4. “Dream a Little Dream of Me”</h2>

“Dream a Little Dream of Me” is a classic ballad that has been covered by many artists over the years, but Fitzgerald’s rendition is particularly moving. The song’s lyrics speak to the power of love and the importance of holding onto hope, even in difficult times. Fitzgerald’s voice is warm and soulful, delivering the lyrics with a tenderness that is truly heartwarming. Her phrasing is impeccable, and she navigates the melody with ease, adding her own unique flourishes to the song. This rendition is a testament to Fitzgerald’s exceptional vocal talent and her ability to convey deep emotion through her music.

<h2>5. “How High the Moon”</h2>

“How High the Moon” is a jazz standard that has been covered by many artists over the years, but Fitzgerald’s version is particularly noteworthy. The song’s complex melody and intricate harmonies make it a perfect showcase for Fitzgerald’s exceptional scatting skills. She effortlessly navigates the melody, weaving in and out of the rhythm section with her signature vocal agility. Her improvisations are playful and inventive, demonstrating her exceptional musicality and her ability to connect with her audience. This song is a testament to Fitzgerald’s status as one of the greatest jazz singers of all time.

<h2>6. “It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing)”</h2>

“It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing)” is a classic jazz tune that perfectly captures the spirit of the swing era. Fitzgerald’s rendition of this song is both playful and powerful, showcasing her exceptional vocal range and her ability to convey emotion through her music. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy melody make it a perfect showcase for Fitzgerald’s scatting skills, as she effortlessly improvises over the rhythm section. Her timing is impeccable, and she delivers the lyrics with a sense of joy and enthusiasm that is truly infectious. This song is a testament to Fitzgerald’s ability to connect with her audience and to bring the energy of the swing era to life.

<h2>7. “Cheek to Cheek”</h2>

“Cheek to Cheek” is a classic romantic ballad that has been covered by many artists over the years, but Fitzgerald’s version is particularly memorable. The song’s lyrics speak to the joy of being in love, and Fitzgerald delivers them with a tenderness that is truly heartwarming. Her voice is warm and soulful, and she navigates the melody with ease, adding her own unique flourishes to the song. This rendition is a testament to Fitzgerald’s exceptional vocal talent and her ability to convey deep emotion through her music.

<h2>8. “Cry Me a River”</h2>

“Cry Me a River” is a classic torch song that perfectly showcases Fitzgerald’s ability to convey emotion through her music. The song’s lyrics speak to the pain of lost love, and Fitzgerald delivers them with a rawness and vulnerability that is truly powerful. Her voice is rich and soulful, and she navigates the melody with a sense of longing that is palpable. This rendition is a testament to Fitzgerald’s exceptional ability to connect with her audience and to convey the complex emotions of the human experience through her music.

<h2>9. “Midnight Sun”</h2>

“Midnight Sun” is a lesser-known gem in Fitzgerald’s discography, but it is no less beautiful than her more famous hits. The song’s lyrics speak to the beauty of the natural world, and Fitzgerald delivers them with a sense of wonder and awe that is truly captivating. Her voice is warm and inviting, and she navigates the melody with ease, adding her own unique flourishes to the song. This rendition is a testament to Fitzgerald’s exceptional musicality and her ability to find the beauty in the world around her.

<h2>10. “Jersey Bounce”</h2>

“Jersey Bounce” is a fun and upbeat tune that perfectly captures the spirit of the swing era. Fitzgerald’s rendition of this song is both playful and powerful, showcasing her exceptional scatting skills and her ability to connect with her audience. The song’s catchy melody and infectious rhythm make it a perfect showcase for Fitzgerald’s improvisational skills, and she navigates the melody with ease, adding her own unique twists to the song. This rendition is a testament to Fitzgerald’s ability to bring the energy of the swing era to life and to keep her audience on their feet.