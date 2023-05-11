Elton John is a legendary singer-songwriter and pianist whose music has captivated audiences for over five decades. With more than 300 million records sold worldwide, he is one of the most successful artists of all time. He has written some of the most iconic songs in music history, spanning a wide range of genres from rock to pop to ballads.

Choosing the 10 best Elton John songs of all time is no easy feat, as he has produced a plethora of hits throughout his career. From his early work in the 1970s to his more recent collaborations, Elton John’s music has transcended generations and continues to be celebrated today. His distinctive voice, intricate piano playing, and catchy melodies have made him a beloved figure in the music industry.

In this article, we will take a deep dive into the 10 best Elton John songs of all time. From the timeless classic “Your Song” to the more upbeat “Crocodile Rock,” we will explore the stories behind these iconic songs, their lasting impact on pop culture, and why they continue to resonate with audiences today. Whether you are a lifelong fan or just discovering his music, this list is sure to showcase the best of Elton John’s unparalleled career.

1. Bennie and the Jets

“Bennie and the Jets” is a classic hit from Elton John’s 1973 album “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.” It features a lively piano riff, funky bassline, and catchy chorus that make it instantly recognizable. The song’s lyrics describe a fictional band, Bennie and the Jets, and their glamorous, over-the-top stage presence. The track became a fan favorite and a staple of Elton John’s live performances. Its popularity has endured over the years, with the song being covered by numerous artists and even making an appearance in the popular musical film “Rocketman.” “Bennie and the Jets” is a timeless classic that showcases Elton John’s unmatched musical talent and infectious energy.

2. Tiny Dancer

“Tiny Dancer” is a heartfelt ballad from Elton John’s 1971 album “Madman Across the Water.” The song features a beautiful piano melody, intricate guitar work, and poetic lyrics that paint a vivid picture of a young woman living in California during the 1970s. The track is known for its soaring chorus, which invites listeners to sing along and get lost in the music. “Tiny Dancer” has become one of Elton John’s most beloved songs, and its popularity has only grown over the years. It has been covered by numerous artists and even inspired the title of the popular 2000 film “Almost Famous.” This timeless classic is a testament to Elton John’s unmatched songwriting abilities and his ability to create music that speaks to the soul.

3. Someone Saved My Life Tonight

“Someone Saved My Life Tonight” is a powerful ballad from Elton John’s 1975 album “Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy.” The song tells the story of a young man who is considering suicide but is saved by a friend who convinces him to leave his toxic relationship and start a new life. The track features Elton John’s signature piano playing, as well as emotional vocals and a soaring chorus. “Someone Saved My Life Tonight” is often cited as one of Elton John’s most personal and meaningful songs, and it has resonated with fans around the world for decades. Its message of hope and redemption has made it a timeless classic that continues to inspire listeners to this day.

4. Your Song

“Your Song” is a beautiful love ballad from Elton John’s self-titled second album, released in 1970. The song is known for its simple yet powerful lyrics that express the joy of falling in love, and it features Elton John’s signature piano playing and heartfelt vocals. “Your Song” quickly became one of Elton John’s most popular tracks and a fan favorite, cementing his status as a rising star in the music industry. Its popularity has endured over the years, with the song being covered by numerous artists and even featured in popular films and TV shows. “Your Song” is a timeless classic that showcases Elton John’s unmatched musical talent and ability to create music that touches the heart.

5. Rocket Man

“Rocket Man” is a classic hit from Elton John’s 1972 album “Honky Château.” The song features a unique blend of rock, pop, and electronic music, and its lyrics tell the story of an astronaut’s lonely journey through space. The track is known for its iconic chorus, “And I think it’s gonna be a long, long time,” and its catchy melody that has made it a fan favorite for decades. “Rocket Man” has been covered by numerous artists and has even inspired a 2019 biopic film titled “Rocketman,” which tells the story of Elton John’s life and career. This timeless classic is a testament to Elton John’s unparalleled creativity and his ability to create music that transports listeners to another world.

6. Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy

“Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy” is the title track from Elton John’s 1975 album of the same name. The song tells the story of Elton John and his longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin’s struggles as young musicians trying to make it in the music industry. The track features Elton John’s signature piano playing, as well as soaring vocals and a catchy chorus. “Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy” is often cited as one of Elton John’s most personal and autobiographical songs, and it has resonated with fans around the world for decades. Its message of perseverance and determination has made it a timeless classic that continues to inspire listeners to this day.

7. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

“Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” is the title track from Elton John’s 1973 album of the same name. The song tells the story of a young musician who is leaving his fame and fortune behind to find a simpler life. The track features Elton John’s signature piano playing, as well as dynamic vocals and a catchy chorus. “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” is often cited as one of Elton John’s most iconic and enduring songs, and it has been covered by numerous artists over the years. The song’s message of self-discovery and the pursuit of a meaningful life has resonated with audiences around the world, making it a timeless classic that continues to inspire listeners to this day.

8. Daniel

“Daniel” is a hauntingly beautiful ballad from Elton John’s 1973 album “Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only the Piano Player.” The song tells the story of a soldier who has returned home from war but is struggling to adjust to civilian life. The track features a stripped-down arrangement that highlights Elton John’s emotive vocals and poignant lyrics. “Daniel” quickly became a fan favorite and a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in multiple countries. The song’s message of empathy and understanding for those who have experienced the trauma of war has resonated with audiences around the world, making it a timeless classic that continues to touch the hearts of listeners to this day.

9. Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me

“Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” is a powerful ballad from Elton John’s 1974 album “Caribou.” The song features a stirring piano melody, emotive vocals, and an unforgettable chorus that has made it a fan favorite for decades. The lyrics describe a sense of loneliness and despair, with the singer pleading not to be left alone in the dark. The track has become one of Elton John’s most enduring songs, with its popularity only growing over the years. It has been covered by numerous artists and even inspired a memorable duet between Elton John and George Michael. “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” is a timeless classic that showcases Elton John’s unmatched musical talent and his ability to create music that speaks to the soul.

10. Levon

“Levon” is a classic track from Elton John’s 1971 album “Madman Across the Water.” The song features a memorable melody, intricate piano playing, and poetic lyrics that tell the story of a man named Levon and his struggles with life and love. The track is known for its catchy chorus and its mix of rock, pop, and folk influences. “Levon” has become a fan favorite and a staple of Elton John’s live performances, with its popularity enduring over the years. Its message of resilience and perseverance has resonated with audiences around the world, making it a timeless classic that continues to inspire listeners to this day.