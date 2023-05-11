Gladys Knight is a legendary singer whose remarkable career has spanned over five decades. Known as the “Empress of Soul,” she has an unforgettable voice that has touched the hearts of millions of fans around the world. From her early days as a lead singer of the group Gladys Knight and the Pips, to her successful solo career, Gladys has amassed an impressive catalog of hits that have stood the test of time.

In this article, we’ll take a look at the 10 best Gladys Knight songs of all time. These are the tracks that have defined her career and made her a household name in the music industry. We’ll explore the stories behind these songs and why they continue to be so beloved by fans today.

From soulful ballads to uptempo dance tracks, Gladys Knight has left an indelible mark on the music world. Her powerful vocals and emotive performances have resonated with audiences across generations, and her music continues to inspire new generations of fans. Whether you’re a die-hard Gladys Knight fan or just discovering her music for the first time, this list is a must-read for anyone who appreciates great music. So, without further ado, let’s dive in and explore the 10 best Gladys Knight songs of all time.

1. On and On

“On and On” is a soulful and upbeat track performed by Gladys Knight and the Pips, released in 1982 on their album “The One and Only.” The song features a lively melody and Gladys’ powerful vocals, paired with the Pips’ harmonies, creating a joyous and infectious listening experience. The lyrics speak of the endless nature of love and happiness, with Gladys singing about the joy she feels with her partner and how it seems to go “on and on.” The song was a success for the group, reaching #2 on the Billboard R&B chart, and is now considered a classic of the soul genre.

2. Try to Remember (The Way We Were)

“Try to Remember (The Way We Were)” is a classic ballad performed by Gladys Knight and the Pips. Originally from the 1960 musical “The Fantasticks,” the song was reimagined by the group and released on their 1975 album “The Way We Were.” Gladys’ powerful vocals, paired with the soulful harmonies of the Pips, create a nostalgic and emotional atmosphere. The lyrics reminisce about a past love and the memories that still linger, evoking feelings of both longing and contentment. The song became a hit, reaching #11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and solidifying Gladys Knight’s place as one of the greatest soul singers of all time.

3. I’ve Got To Use My Imagination

“I’ve Got To Use My Imagination” is a funky and uplifting track performed by Gladys Knight and the Pips. Written by Gerry Goffin and Barry Goldberg, the song was released in 1973 as a single and later included on the group’s album “Imagination.” The upbeat tempo and infectious melody, combined with Gladys’ soulful and powerful vocals, make this song an instant classic. The lyrics talk about the power of imagination to overcome difficult times and to create a brighter future. The song became a hit for the group, reaching #4 on the Billboard Hot 100, and has since become a beloved anthem of resilience and hope.

4. If I Were Your Woman

“If I Were Your Woman” is a classic soul ballad performed by Gladys Knight and the Pips. Written by Gloria Jones, Pam Sawyer, and Clay McMurray, the song was released as a single in 1970 and later included on the group’s album of the same name. The song’s slow tempo and heart-wrenching lyrics, paired with Gladys’ emotional and soulful delivery, make for a powerful listening experience. The lyrics express the longing of a woman who feels neglected in her relationship and imagines what it would be like to be in the shoes of her partner’s mistress. The song became a hit, reaching #9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and cementing Gladys Knight’s status as one of the greatest soul singers of all time.

5. Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me

“Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me” is a romantic ballad performed by Gladys Knight and the Pips. Written by Jim Weatherly, the song was originally recorded by Ray Price in 1973, but it was Gladys Knight’s version that became a hit. Released in 1974 as a single and later included on the group’s album “Imagination,” the song’s lyrics express the deep love and appreciation for a significant other, who is described as the best thing that ever happened in the singer’s life. Gladys’ emotive and soulful vocals, paired with the Pips’ harmonies, create a touching and heartfelt performance that has become a classic love song. The song reached #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remains one of Gladys Knight’s most beloved hits.

6. Love Overboard

“Love Overboard” is a lively and upbeat track performed by Gladys Knight and the Pips. Released in 1987 as a single and later included on the group’s album “All Our Love,” the song features a catchy melody, danceable beat, and infectious energy that make it a joyous listening experience. The lyrics speak of a love so strong that it feels like being on a ship in the middle of a storm, with the love being the force that keeps everything afloat. Gladys’ vocals are powerful and full of soul, while the Pips provide their trademark harmonies. The song became a hit, reaching #13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and showcasing Gladys Knight’s versatility as a performer.

7. License to Kill

“License to Kill” is a haunting ballad performed by Gladys Knight. Written by Narada Michael Walden, Jeffrey Cohen, and Walter Afanasieff, the song was released in 1989 as the title track for the James Bond film of the same name. The song’s dark and moody atmosphere, combined with Gladys’ powerful vocals, create a sense of danger and suspense that perfectly captures the spirit of the film. The lyrics speak of a dangerous love that could lead to destruction, with the singer questioning whether the object of her affection has a “license to kill.” The song was a moderate success, reaching #79 on the Billboard Hot 100, but it remains a fan favorite and a testament to Gladys Knight’s talent as a vocalist.

8. Neither One Of Us (Wants To Be The First To Say Goodbye)

“Neither One Of Us (Wants To Be The First To Say Goodbye)” is a soulful ballad performed by Gladys Knight and the Pips. Written by Jim Weatherly, the song was released in 1972 as a single and later included on the group’s album “Neither One of Us.” The song’s lyrics express the pain and reluctance of two people who are on the verge of ending their relationship, but neither wants to be the first to let go. Gladys’ emotive and soulful delivery, paired with the Pips’ harmonies, create a powerful and emotional performance that has become a classic of the soul genre. The song became a hit, reaching #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, and solidifying Gladys Knight and the Pips’ place as one of the greatest groups in music history.

9. Midnight Train To Georgia

“Midnight Train To Georgia” is a soulful and iconic track performed by Gladys Knight and the Pips. Written by Jim Weatherly, the song tells the story of a man who moves from Georgia to pursue his dreams in Los Angeles, only to find disappointment and failure. He decides to return to Georgia, and his girlfriend joins him on the midnight train. The song’s catchy melody, paired with Gladys’ powerful and emotive vocals, have made it one of the most beloved soul songs of all time. The song became a hit, reaching #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and earning Gladys Knight and the Pips a Grammy Award in 1974.

10. I Heard It Through The Grapevine

“I Heard It Through The Grapevine” is a classic soul track originally recorded by Smokey Robinson and later made famous by Marvin Gaye. Gladys Knight and the Pips also recorded their own version of the song, which was released in 1967 and later included on their album “Everybody Needs Love.” The song’s lyrics tell the story of a lover who hears rumors of their partner’s infidelity through the grapevine, rather than directly from them. Gladys’ powerful and soulful vocals, paired with the Pips’ harmonies, create a stirring and emotive performance that captures the pain and uncertainty of the situation. The song became a hit for the group, reaching #2 on the Billboard R&B chart, and remains a classic of the soul genre.