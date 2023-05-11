Linda Ronstadt is a singer-songwriter and one of the most influential female vocalists of the 20th century. Over the course of her career, Ronstadt released over 30 studio albums, won numerous awards, and sold over 50 million records worldwide. Her music spans a wide range of genres, including rock, pop, country, folk, and Latin music. Ronstadt’s powerful voice and unique interpretation of songs made her a household name, and her impact on popular music cannot be overstated. In this article, we will explore the 10 best Linda Ronstadt songs of all time, from her early hits to her later, more introspective work. These songs showcase Ronstadt’s incredible vocal range and her ability to connect with listeners on an emotional level. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to Ronstadt’s music, this list is sure to inspire you to explore her catalog and appreciate her artistry. So sit back, relax, and get ready to rediscover the timeless songs that made Linda Ronstadt a legend.

<h2>1. “You’re No Good”</h2>

“You’re No Good” was Linda Ronstadt’s breakthrough hit, reaching the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1975. The song, originally written by Clint Ballard Jr., is a rock-infused, up-tempo number with a catchy chorus and Ronstadt’s powerhouse vocals. Her interpretation of the song helped establish her as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. The song’s lyrics revolve around a relationship gone bad, with Ronstadt’s vocals conveying the pain and frustration of the narrator. Ronstadt’s version of “You’re No Good” became a hit on both pop and rock radio, and it has remained a fan favorite for decades. The song was also covered by a number of artists over the years, including Elvis Costello and the Swingin’ Medallions.

<h2>2. “Blue Bayou”</h2>

“Blue Bayou” is a hauntingly beautiful ballad that showcases Ronstadt’s incredible vocal range and emotive delivery. The song, originally recorded by Roy Orbison, became one of Ronstadt’s signature hits, reaching number three on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1977. Its lush arrangement and Ronstadt’s soaring vocals make it a classic of the era. The song’s lyrics speak of longing for a place where one can find peace and solace, with Ronstadt’s delivery conveying a sense of yearning and hopefulness. The song’s melody is simple yet memorable, with the chorus building to a soaring crescendo that showcases Ronstadt’s vocal power. “Blue Bayou” has been covered by numerous artists over the years, including Linda Ronstadt herself in a Spanish language version titled “Lago Azul.”

<h2>3. “When Will I Be Loved”</h2>

Written by Phil Everly of the Everly Brothers, “When Will I Be Loved” is a classic rockabilly tune that showcases Ronstadt’s ability to infuse a song with energy and excitement. The song became a top 10 hit for Ronstadt in 1975 and is still a fan favorite to this day. The song’s lyrics speak of a relationship that is one-sided, with the narrator wondering when they will receive the love they deserve. Ronstadt’s vocals convey a sense of urgency and determination, as she demands to know when she will be loved. The song’s up-tempo beat and catchy guitar riff make it a classic of the genre, with Ronstadt’s energetic delivery adding to its appeal. “When Will I Be Loved” has been covered by numerous artists over the years, including the likes of Emmylou Harris and John Fogerty.

<h2>4. “Desperado”</h2>

“Desperado” is a classic ballad that was originally recorded by the Eagles. Ronstadt’s version, which was released on her 1973 album “Don’t Cry Now,” is a hauntingly beautiful rendition that highlights the song’s introspective lyrics and Ronstadt’s emotional delivery. The song’s lyrics speak of a loner who is searching for love and acceptance, with Ronstadt’s vocals conveying a sense of longing and melancholy. The song’s sparse arrangement, with only piano and guitar accompanying Ronstadt’s vocals, adds to the song’s emotional impact. “Desperado” has become one of Ronstadt’s signature songs, with her version becoming a classic in its own right. The song has been covered by numerous artists over the years, including Johnny Cash, Kenny Rogers, and Bonnie Raitt.

<h2>5. “Heat Wave”</h2>

“Heat Wave” is a classic Motown tune that was originally recorded by Martha and the Vandellas. Ronstadt’s version, released in 1975, is a high-energy, up-tempo number with a funky rhythm section and Ronstadt’s powerful vocals taking center stage. The song’s lyrics speak of the overwhelming feeling of being in love, with Ronstadt’s delivery conveying the excitement and passion of the narrator. The song’s arrangement, with its driving beat and infectious horns, is a perfect fit for Ronstadt’s voice, making it a standout in her catalog. “Heat Wave” has become a fan favorite, and its influence can be heard in countless pop and rock songs that followed.

<h2>6. “It’s So Easy”</h2>

“It’s So Easy” is a rock-infused pop song that became one of Ronstadt’s biggest hits in 1977, reaching the top five on the Billboard Hot 100. The song’s catchy chorus and Ronstadt’s effortless vocals make it a fan favorite to this day. The song’s lyrics speak of a relationship that is simple and easy, with Ronstadt’s delivery conveying the joy and simplicity of being in love. The song’s arrangement, with its driving guitar riffs and pounding drums, is a perfect fit for Ronstadt’s voice, making it a classic of the era. “It’s So Easy” has become a staple on classic rock radio, and its influence can be heard in countless pop and rock songs that followed.

<h2>7. “Different Drum”</h2>

“Different Drum” is a folk-rock tune that was originally recorded by the Stone Poneys, a band that featured Ronstadt on lead vocals. The song became a top 20 hit in 1967 and established Ronstadt as a rising star in the music industry. The song’s lyrics speak of a relationship that is doomed to fail, with Ronstadt’s delivery conveying a sense of resignation and acceptance. The song’s melody is simple yet memorable, with Ronstadt’s vocals adding a sense of vulnerability and depth to the lyrics. “Different Drum” has become a classic of the era, and its influence can be heard in countless folk and country songs that followed.

<h2>8. “Long, Long Time”</h2>

“Long, Long Time” is a ballad that showcases Ronstadt’s ability to infuse a song with emotion and vulnerability. The song, which was released in 1970, became one of her first hits and is still considered one of her finest vocal performances. The song’s lyrics speak of a love that is lost, with Ronstadt’s delivery conveying the pain and heartbreak of the narrator. The song’s arrangement, with its gentle acoustic guitar and soaring strings, is a perfect fit for Ronstadt’s voice, making it a classic of the era. “Long, Long Time” has become a staple of classic rock radio, and its influence can be heard in countless ballads that followed.

<h2>9. “Hurt So Bad”</h2>

Originally recorded by Little Anthony and the Imperials, “Hurt So Bad” is a soulful ballad that became a top 10 hit for Ronstadt in 1980. Ronstadt’s powerful vocals and the song’s emotive lyrics make it a standout in her catalog. The song’s lyrics speak of a love that is all-consuming, with Ronstadt’s delivery conveying the pain and intensity of the narrator’s feelings. The song’s arrangement, with its lush strings and gentle piano, is a perfect fit for Ronstadt’s voice, making it a classic of the era. “Hurt So Bad” has become a fan favorite, and its influence can be heard in countless soul and R&B songs that followed.

<h2>10. “Poor Poor Pitiful Me”</h2>

“Poor Poor Pitiful Me” is a rollicking country-rock tune that was written by Warren Zevon. Ronstadt’s version, released in 1977, is a high-energy, up-tempo number with Ronstadt’s powerful vocals and a driving rhythm section taking center stage. The song’s lyrics speak of a woman who has had her heart broken numerous times, with Ronstadt’s delivery conveying a sense of defiance and self-awareness. The song’s arrangement, with its catchy guitar riffs and pounding drums, is a perfect fit for Ronstadt’s voice, making it a fan favorite. “Poor Poor Pitiful Me” has been covered by numerous artists over the years, including Terri Clark and the Black Crowes, cementing its place as a classic of the genre.