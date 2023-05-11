Mavis Staples is an American singer, songwriter, and civil rights activist with a career spanning over six decades. She rose to prominence as the lead singer of The Staple Singers, a gospel group formed in the 1950s with her siblings. Known for her powerful voice, Staples has been recognized as a music icon, inspiring generations with her socially conscious lyrics and soulful sound. Over the course of her career, she has released numerous albums and collaborated with a wide range of artists, cementing her status as a musical legend.

In this article, we will be exploring the 10 best Mavis Staples songs of all time. From her early gospel roots to her later work with contemporary musicians, we will be delving into her discography to highlight some of her most iconic and influential tracks. Throughout this list, we will examine how her music has evolved over time, from her early days as a gospel singer to her emergence as a political activist and champion of civil rights. By highlighting her most essential songs, we hope to shed light on the impact Mavis Staples has had on the music world and beyond. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to her work, this list is sure to provide insight into the enduring legacy of one of music’s greatest talents.

<h2>1. “I’ll Take You There”</h2>

“I’ll Take You There” is a song that has stood the test of time, becoming one of Mavis Staples’ most popular songs. Released in 1972, the song features Staples’ soaring vocals and a catchy chorus that is instantly recognizable. The message of the song is one of unity and love, urging listeners to come together and find common ground. The track has been covered and sampled by numerous artists over the years, including Salt-N-Pepa, The Blues Brothers, and Bebe & Cece Winans. It continues to be a staple of American popular culture, appearing in films, commercials, and other media.

<h2>2. “Respect Yourself”</h2>

“Respect Yourself” is another hit song from The Staple Singers, released in 1971. The song’s catchy groove and powerful lyrics make it an instant classic. Staples’ vocals are once again on full display, delivering the song’s message with conviction and soul. The lyrics encourage listeners to take responsibility for their own lives and demand respect from others, a message that remains relevant today. The track has been covered by a number of artists over the years, including Bruce Willis, Joe Cocker, and The Kane Gang.

<h2>3. “Freedom Highway”</h2>

“Freedom Highway” was originally released by The Staple Singers in 1965, during the height of the civil rights movement. The song’s driving rhythm and powerful lyrics make it an anthem for those fighting for equality and justice. Staples’ vocals are filled with passion and conviction, as she encourages listeners to stand up for their rights and demand change. The track has been covered by a number of artists over the years, including The Blind Boys of Alabama, The Roots, and Rhiannon Giddens.

<h2>4. “Eyes on the Prize”</h2>

“Eyes on the Prize” is another civil rights anthem from The Staple Singers, released in 1965. The song’s lyrics reference the famous Montgomery Bus Boycott and encourage listeners to stay focused on their goals and never give up the fight for justice. Staples’ powerful vocals and the track’s driving rhythm make it a powerful rallying cry for those fighting for equality. The song has been covered by a number of artists over the years, including M. Ward, Sweet Honey in the Rock, and Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings.

<h2>5. “Touch A Hand, Make A Friend”</h2>

“Touch A Hand, Make A Friend” is a song that speaks to the power of human connection. Released in 1974, the song’s catchy groove and positive message make it an instant classic. Staples’ vocals are filled with warmth and sincerity, as she encourages listeners to reach out and connect with others. The song has been covered by a number of artists over the years, including The Black Crowes, Boy George, and John Legend.

<h2>6. “You Are Not Alone”</h2>

“You Are Not Alone” is a song that speaks to the power of love and support. Released in 2010, the track was produced by Jeff Tweedy of Wilco and features Staples’ powerful vocals front and center. The lyrics encourage listeners to reach out for help when they need it, reminding them that they are never truly alone. The song’s message of hope and connection has resonated with listeners around the world, making it a standout track in Staples’ long and storied career.

<h2>7. “Wish I Had Answered”</h2>

“Wish I Had Answered” is a track from Mavis Staples’ 2020 album “We Get By,” produced by Ben Harper. The song is a heartfelt meditation on lost love and regret, with Staples’ soulful vocals perfectly capturing the emotions of the lyrics. The track features a sparse arrangement that puts the focus squarely on Staples’ voice, making it a powerful and intimate listening experience. The song showcases Staples’ ability to connect with listeners on a deep emotional level, cementing her status as one of the greatest soul singers of all time.

<h2>8. “Ain’t No Doubt About It”</h2>

“Ain’t No Doubt About It” is a standout track from Mavis Staples’ 1989 album “Time Waits for No One.” The song features a funky groove and catchy chorus, with Staples’ vocals at their soulful best. The lyrics celebrate the power of love and connection, reminding listeners that there is always hope in difficult times. The track has a timeless quality that makes it just as enjoyable to listen to today as it was when it was first released.

<h2>9. “On My Way”</h2>

“On My Way” is a track from Mavis Staples’ 2013 album “One True Vine,” produced by Jeff Tweedy of Wilco. The song’s stripped-down arrangement puts the focus squarely on Staples’ powerful vocals, which deliver the song’s message of hope and perseverance with sincerity and soul. The track showcases Staples’ ability to connect with listeners on a deep emotional level, making it a standout in her extensive discography.

<h2>10. “Will The Circle Be Unbroken”</h2>

“Will The Circle Be Unbroken” is a traditional gospel song that has been covered by numerous artists over the years, including The Staple Singers. Mavis Staples’ version of the song is a standout, with her powerful vocals and heartfelt delivery making it a truly moving listening experience. The song’s message of hope and faith in the face of adversity has made it a favorite of gospel singers and listeners alike, cementing its place as one of Staples’ best-loved tracks.