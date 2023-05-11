Toni Braxton is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and record producer, known for her soulful voice and R&B hits that have captured the hearts of fans around the world. She has won seven Grammy Awards, nine Billboard Music Awards, and has sold over 70 million records worldwide, making her one of the most successful female R&B artists of all time. From her self-titled debut album in 1993 to her most recent release, Toni Braxton has consistently delivered chart-topping hits that have become timeless classics.

With so many great songs to choose from, it can be difficult to narrow down Toni Braxton’s best tracks to just 10. However, this list will highlight some of her most iconic and memorable songs, from her early career to her more recent work. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a new listener, these songs will showcase the breadth of Braxton’s talent and her ability to convey emotion through her music.

From heart-wrenching ballads to upbeat dance tracks, Toni Braxton’s music has something for everyone. So, sit back, relax, and enjoy as we count down the 10 Best Toni Braxton Songs of All Time.

<h2>1. Un-Break My Heart</h2>

“Un-Break My Heart” is Toni Braxton’s most successful and iconic song to date. The power ballad, released in 1996, topped the charts in several countries and won a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. The song tells the story of heartbreak and regret, with Braxton’s soulful voice bringing an emotional depth to the lyrics. The song’s sweeping melody and orchestration perfectly capture the feeling of sadness and longing. It remains a staple of the 90s R&B era and continues to be a favorite among fans. The song’s music video, which features Braxton mourning the end of a relationship, has also become a classic and is still widely watched on YouTube.

<h2>2. Breathe Again</h2>

“Breathe Again” is a beautiful ballad that showcases Braxton’s vocal range and emotional depth. The song, released in 1993, became a hit and won a Grammy Award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance. The song’s lyrics are about finding the strength to move on after a heartbreak and the hope of finding love again. The song’s haunting melody and poignant lyrics make it a classic breakup song that still resonates with listeners today. The music video, which features Braxton wandering through a maze of mirrors, perfectly captures the song’s themes of self-discovery and renewal.

<h2>3. You’re Makin’ Me High</h2>

“You’re Makin’ Me High” is an upbeat, seductive song that became one of Braxton’s biggest hits. Released in 1996, the song topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart and won a Grammy Award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance. The song’s lyrics explore the feeling of being irresistibly drawn to someone and the physical and emotional sensations that come with it. The song’s production, which features a sample from the song “Let’s Get It On” by Marvin Gaye, gives it a classic R&B sound that still feels fresh today. The song’s music video, which features Braxton singing and dancing in a club, perfectly captures the song’s sultry vibe.

<h2>4. He Wasn’t Man Enough</h2>

“He Wasn’t Man Enough” is a sassy, empowering track that sees Braxton calling out a former lover for their shortcomings. Released in 2000, the song won a Grammy Award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance. The song’s catchy chorus and strong beat make it an irresistible anthem for anyone who’s been wronged in a relationship. The song’s music video, which features Braxton performing a choreographed dance with backup dancers, perfectly captures the song’s confident and sassy vibe.

<h2>5. Spanish Guitar</h2>

“Spanish Guitar” is a sultry, romantic song that showcases Braxton’s vocal range and versatility. The song, released in 2000, tells the story of being swept away by the passion of a new love and the sensuality of the guitar. The song’s production, which features a Spanish guitar riff, gives it a unique sound that stands out among Braxton’s other hits. The song’s music video, which features Braxton wearing a red dress and performing with a flamenco dancer, perfectly captures the song’s romantic and sensual vibe.

<h2>6. Another Sad Love Song</h2>

“Another Sad Love Song” is a soulful, melancholic track that sees Braxton lamenting the pain of lost love. Released in 199 2, the song became a hit and earned Braxton her first Grammy nomination for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance. The song’s haunting melody and poignant lyrics make it a classic breakup song that still resonates with listeners today. The song’s music video, which features Braxton singing in a rain-soaked alley, perfectly captures the song’s themes of heartache and sorrow.

<h2>7. Just Be A Man About It</h2>

“Just Be A Man About It” is a mid-tempo R&B song that was released in 2000. The song sees Braxton calling out a former lover for not being honest with her about their relationship. The song’s lyrics and Braxton’s confident delivery make it an empowering anthem for women. The song’s production, which features a funky bassline and a catchy chorus, makes it a standout track in Braxton’s discography. The song’s music video, which features Braxton driving a car and singing with backup dancers, perfectly captures the song’s sassy and confident vibe.

<h2>8. How Could An Angel Break My Heart</h2>

“How Could An Angel Break My Heart” is a beautiful ballad that features Braxton duetting with Babyface. The song, released in 1997, tells the story of a woman who is heartbroken after a breakup and questioning how love can hurt so much. The song’s lyrics are emotional and heartfelt, and Braxton’s and Babyface’s voices blend together beautifully. The song’s music video, which features Braxton and Babyface singing in a garden, perfectly captures the song’s themes of loss and heartbreak.

<h2>9. Let It Flow</h2>

“Let It Flow” is a soulful track that was featured in the movie “Waiting to Exhale”. The song, released in 1996, was written and produced by Babyface and became a hit. The song’s lyrics are about finding the strength to let go of a past love and move on. Braxton’s emotional delivery and the song’s gospel-inspired chorus make it a powerful and uplifting track. The song’s music video, which features Braxton singing in a studio with footage from the movie, perfectly captures the song’s themes of healing and renewal.

<h2>10. I Don’t Want To</h2>

“I Don’t Want To” is a mid-tempo R&B song that was released in 1997. The song’s lyrics are about a woman who is hesitant to start a new relationship because of past heartbreak. Braxton’s soulful vocals and the song’s catchy chorus make it a standout track in Braxton’s discography. The song’s music video, which features Braxton performing with backup dancers in a neon-lit club, perfectly captures the song’s playful and upbeat vibe.