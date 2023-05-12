Barrington Levy is one of the most iconic and influential reggae artists of all time. With a career spanning over four decades, he has released numerous hits and collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry. From his early beginnings as a teenager in Kingston, Jamaica, Levy has consistently produced music that combines his smooth and soulful voice with lyrics that address social and political issues.

Throughout his career, Levy has experimented with different styles of reggae music, including roots reggae, dancehall, and lover’s rock. His ability to adapt and evolve with the times has allowed him to maintain a dedicated fan base and continue to influence new generations of reggae artists.

In this article, we will be counting down the 10 best Barrington Levy songs of all time. This list includes some of his most popular and beloved tracks, as well as some hidden gems that showcase his range and versatility as an artist. Whether you are a longtime fan or new to his music, this list is sure to give you a deeper appreciation for the talent and artistry of Barrington Levy.

1. Black Roses

“Black Roses” is a classic reggae track by Barrington Levy that was released in 1983. The song’s smooth and soulful melody is accompanied by Levy’s signature vocals, which speak of heartbreak and loss. The lyrics are poetic and metaphorical, comparing the pain of lost love to the thorns of black roses. The song’s powerful message is delivered with emotion and sincerity, making it one of Levy’s most beloved tracks. The track has been covered and sampled by numerous artists in different genres, cementing its place as a timeless classic in the world of music.

2. Here I come

“Here I Come” is a reggae hit by Barrington Levy, released in 1985. The song’s upbeat tempo, catchy melody, and Levy’s distinctive vocals make it an instantly recognizable classic. The lyrics speak of perseverance, determination, and overcoming obstacles to achieve success. The song’s message is one of hope and inspiration, encouraging listeners to stay true to themselves and pursue their dreams. The track’s infectious rhythm and positive message have made it a staple in reggae music and popular culture. “Here I Come” has been covered and sampled by numerous artists in different genres, solidifying its place as a timeless anthem of empowerment and positivity.

3. My Time

“My Time” is a classic reggae track by Barrington Levy, released in 1985. The song’s smooth and melodic beat, combined with Levy’s signature vocals, make it a beloved track for fans of reggae music. The lyrics speak of perseverance and the pursuit of success, encouraging listeners to keep striving for their goals despite setbacks and challenges. The song’s message is delivered with emotion and conviction, making it a powerful anthem of self-motivation and determination. “My Time” has been covered and remixed by various artists in different genres, cementing its place as a timeless classic in the world of music.

4. Under Mi Sensi

“Under Mi Sensi” is a popular reggae track by Barrington Levy, released in 1984. The song’s infectious rhythm, catchy melody, and Levy’s distinctive vocals make it an iconic track in the reggae genre. The lyrics speak of the pleasures of smoking marijuana, with the term “sensi” referring to a potent strain of the plant. Despite the subject matter, the song’s message is one of positivity and unity, emphasizing the importance of love and togetherness. The track’s popularity has led to numerous covers and remixes by other artists, solidifying its place as a classic in the world of reggae music. “Under Mi Sensi” remains a beloved track for fans of the genre and a testament to the enduring influence of Barrington Levy’s music.

5. She’s Mine

“She’s Mine” is a classic reggae track by Barrington Levy, released in 1985. The song’s smooth and soulful beat, combined with Levy’s signature vocals, make it a beloved track for fans of reggae music. The lyrics speak of love and devotion, with Levy expressing his feelings for a special woman in his life. The song’s romantic message is delivered with emotion and sincerity, making it a favorite for couples and fans of romantic music alike. The track has been covered and remixed by various artists in different genres, solidifying its place as a timeless classic in the world of music. “She’s Mine” remains a beloved track for fans of Barrington Levy and reggae music in general.

6. Too Experienced

“Too Experienced” is a classic reggae track by Barrington Levy, released in 1990. The song’s smooth and soulful beat, combined with Levy’s signature vocals, make it a beloved track for fans of reggae music. The lyrics speak of heartbreak and the pain of a failed relationship. Levy sings of being “too experienced” to fall for the same mistakes again, and the song’s message is one of resilience and strength in the face of adversity. The track’s powerful message and emotional delivery have made it a favorite for fans of Barrington Levy and reggae music in general. “Too Experienced” remains a timeless classic that speaks to the universal experience of love and loss.

7. Living Dangerously

“Living Dangerously” is a popular reggae track by Barrington Levy, featuring Jamaican-American rapper Bounty Killer. The song was released in 1995 and became an instant hit. The track’s catchy beat, coupled with the smooth vocals of Levy and the hard-hitting lyrics of Bounty Killer, make it a fan favorite. The lyrics speak of the dangers of living in a violent and chaotic world, with the artists calling for peace and unity. The collaboration between the two artists is seamless, with each bringing their unique style and energy to the track. “Living Dangerously” remains a popular track for fans of reggae and dancehall music and is a testament to the enduring influence of Barrington Levy’s music.

8. Work

“Work” is a classic reggae track by Barrington Levy, released in 1988. The song’s smooth and melodic beat, combined with Levy’s signature vocals, make it a beloved track for fans of reggae music. The lyrics speak of the importance of hard work and perseverance in achieving success. Levy sings of his own journey, working hard to achieve his dreams and encouraging listeners to do the same. The song’s message is delivered with sincerity and conviction, making it a powerful anthem of self-motivation and determination. “Work” has been covered and remixed by various artists in different genres, cementing its place as a timeless classic in the world of music.

9. Poor Man Style

“Poor Man Style” is a classic reggae track by Barrington Levy, released in 1982. The song’s upbeat tempo, catchy melody, and Levy’s distinctive vocals make it an instantly recognizable classic. The lyrics speak of the struggles of growing up poor and the challenges faced by those who live in poverty. Despite the subject matter, the song’s message is one of hope and resilience, emphasizing the importance of staying strong in the face of adversity. “Poor Man Style” remains a beloved track for fans of Barrington Levy and reggae music in general.

10. Be Strong

“Be Strong” is another classic reggae track by Barrington Levy, released in 1988. The song’s smooth and soulful beat, combined with Levy’s signature vocals, make it a favorite for fans of romantic music. The lyrics speak of love and devotion, with Levy encouraging his partner to stay strong in the face of difficult times. The song’s message is delivered with emotion and sincerity, making it a powerful anthem of love and support. “Be Strong” has been covered and remixed by various artists in different genres, solidifying its place as a timeless classic in the world of music.