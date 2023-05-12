Fiona Apple is a unique and talented singer-songwriter who has captured the hearts of music lovers around the world with her soulful voice and poignant lyrics. Since her debut album “Tidal” was released in 1996, she has been a mainstay in the alternative music scene, and her music has resonated with fans of all ages. Known for her raw and emotional performances, Fiona Apple has become an icon in the music industry, and her songs have inspired countless musicians and fans alike.

In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best Fiona Apple songs of all time. From her early hits like “Criminal” to her more recent releases like “Fetch the Bolt Cutters,” we will explore the best of Fiona Apple’s discography and the stories behind the songs. We will delve into the emotional depth and complexity of her music, examining the themes of love, loss, and self-discovery that permeate her lyrics. Whether you are a die-hard fan or a casual listener, this article is the perfect guide to the best of Fiona Apple’s incredible musical journey. So sit back, relax, and get ready to be swept away by the 10 best Fiona Apple songs of all time.

1. Every Single Night

“Every Single Night” is a hauntingly beautiful song from Fiona Apple’s fourth studio album, “The Idler Wheel Is Wiser Than the Driver of the Screw and Whipping Cords Will Serve You More Than Ropes Will Ever Do”. The song features a sparse yet intricate arrangement, with Apple’s delicate vocals floating over a bed of pulsing drums, plinking piano chords, and eerie sound effects. The lyrics are deeply introspective, touching on themes of anxiety, fear, and self-doubt. Overall, “Every Single Night” is a powerful and emotional song that showcases Fiona Apple’s unique musical vision and incredible songwriting talent.

2. Criminal

“Criminal” is a breakout hit from Fiona Apple’s debut album “Tidal”. The song is driven by a slinky, bluesy groove and features Apple’s sultry, smoky vocals. The lyrics are raw and confessional, with Apple singing about feeling trapped and misunderstood by those around her. The song’s music video, which features a young Apple writhing around in a bedsheet and staring directly into the camera, caused a stir and cemented her reputation as a daring and provocative artist. “Criminal” remains one of Fiona Apple’s most popular and enduring songs, and its dark, seductive energy continues to captivate listeners over two decades later.

3. Paper Bag

“Paper Bag” is a standout track from Fiona Apple’s second album “When the Pawn…” The song’s production is sparse yet dynamic, featuring a driving drumbeat, jangly guitar riffs, and a playful horn section. Apple’s vocals are alternately delicate and forceful, and her lyrics paint a vivid picture of a tumultuous and uncertain relationship. The song’s catchy chorus, which sees Apple declaring “I’ve been meaning to drive you away,” has become a fan favorite and a singalong staple at her live shows. Overall, “Paper Bag” is a prime example of Fiona Apple’s ability to weave together catchy hooks, introspective lyrics, and complex arrangements to create a truly unforgettable song.

4. Extraordinary Machine

“Extraordinary Machine” is the title track from Fiona Apple’s third album, which was famously shelved by her record label and later released in a re-recorded version. The song features a bouncy, piano-driven melody and playful lyrics that see Apple imagining herself as a machine capable of incredible feats. The song’s arrangement is eclectic and features a variety of instruments, including horns, strings, and percussion. Apple’s vocals are as dynamic as ever, ranging from delicate whispers to powerful belting. “Extraordinary Machine” is a testament to Fiona Apple’s resilience and creativity, and the song’s message of self-belief and empowerment has resonated with fans all over the world.

5. Fast As You Can

“Fast As You Can” is a hard-hitting track from Fiona Apple’s second album “When the Pawn…”. The song’s frenetic energy is driven by a pounding drumbeat and distorted guitar riffs, which provide the perfect backdrop for Apple’s fierce vocals. The lyrics are dark and confrontational, with Apple warning a lover that she’s not someone to be messed with. The song’s memorable chorus, which sees Apple repeating the title phrase over and over again, has become a fan favorite and a staple of her live shows. Overall, “Fast As You Can” is a powerful and unapologetic song that showcases Fiona Apple’s incredible range as an artist and her fearless approach to songwriting.

6. Hot Knife

“Hot Knife” is a standout track from Fiona Apple’s fourth album “The Idler Wheel Is Wiser Than the Driver of the Screw and Whipping Cords Will Serve You More Than Ropes Will Ever Do”. The song features a unique, intricate arrangement that centers around a repeating piano riff and layered vocals that intertwine and build on top of each other. The lyrics are sensual and poetic, with Apple using the metaphor of a “hot knife” to describe the intense passion and desire she feels for her lover. “Hot Knife” is a bold and experimental song that showcases Fiona Apple’s willingness to take risks and push boundaries in her music.

7. Shameika

“Shameika” is a standout track from Fiona Apple’s most recent album “Fetch the Bolt Cutters”. The song features a sparse, funky arrangement that centers around a groovy bassline and a hypnotic beat. The lyrics are deeply personal and touch on themes of childhood trauma and self-discovery, with Apple recounting a formative encounter with a classmate named Shameika who encouraged her to be more confident and self-assured. The song’s chorus, which sees Apple repeating the phrase “I’m the one they call Shameika,” has become a fan favorite and a rallying cry for anyone who’s ever felt like an outsider. Overall, “Shameika” is a powerful and inspiring song that showcases Fiona Apple’s incredible songwriting talent and her ability to connect with her fans on a deep and emotional level.

8. Ladies

“Ladies” is a standout track from Fiona Apple’s most recent album “Fetch the Bolt Cutters”. The song features a sparse yet dynamic arrangement that centers around a pulsing drumbeat and a hypnotic piano riff. The lyrics are a celebration of female empowerment and solidarity, with Apple declaring “Ladies, ladies, ladies, we’ve got work to do.” The song’s chorus, which features a call-and-response section that sees Apple trading lines with a group of backing vocalists, is particularly powerful and inspiring. “Ladies” is a testament to Fiona Apple’s commitment to social justice and her ability to use her music to effect positive change in the world.

9. Slow Like Honey

“Slow Like Honey” is a sultry and seductive track from Fiona Apple’s debut album “Tidal”. The song features a simple, stripped-down arrangement that allows Apple’s vocals to take center stage. The lyrics are evocative and sensual, with Apple using honey as a metaphor for the intense desire she feels for her lover. The song’s chorus, which sees Apple repeating the title phrase over and over again, is particularly memorable and catchy. Overall, “Slow Like Honey” is a classic Fiona Apple song that showcases her incredible vocal range and her ability to craft a truly unforgettable melody.

10. Sleep To Dream

“Sleep to Dream” is a standout track from Fiona Apple’s debut album “Tidal”. The song features a driving, bluesy arrangement that’s powered by a pounding drumbeat and scorching guitar riffs. Apple’s vocals are fierce and confrontational, with lyrics that see her lashing out at a former lover who’s done her wrong. The song’s chorus, which features Apple declaring “I got my feet on the ground and I don’t go to sleep to dream,” has become a fan favorite and a rallying cry for anyone who’s ever been hurt by someone they loved. “Sleep to Dream” is a powerful and emotional song that showcases Fiona Apple’s incredible talent as a singer and songwriter, and it remains one of her most popular and enduring tracks.