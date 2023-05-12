Ozzy Osbourne, also known as the Prince of Darkness, is a British singer and songwriter who rose to fame as the lead vocalist of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath. He later embarked on a solo career that spanned several decades and produced numerous hit songs that have become classics in the rock genre. With his powerful voice, unique stage presence, and dynamic lyrics, Ozzy has become one of the most iconic figures in the music industry.

This article will take a closer look at the 10 best Ozzy Osbourne songs of all time. These songs have been selected based on their popularity, critical acclaim, and lasting impact on the music industry. From the heavy metal anthems of his early career to the more introspective ballads of his later years, this list covers the breadth of Ozzy’s career and showcases the evolution of his music.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to Ozzy’s music, this list is sure to provide a comprehensive overview of his greatest hits. So sit back, crank up the volume, and prepare to rock out to the best of Ozzy Osbourne.

1. Perry Mason

“Perry Mason” is a hard-hitting track from Ozzy Osbourne’s 1995 album “Ozzmosis”. The song’s lyrics were inspired by the fictional lawyer and television character of the same name. The track features a heavy, grooving guitar riff and driving drums, with Ozzy’s distinctive vocals delivering the song’s powerful chorus. The song’s dark, brooding atmosphere is perfectly suited to its subject matter, with Ozzy portraying Perry Mason as a kind of antihero figure fighting against injustice. “Perry Mason” is a classic example of Ozzy’s signature style and is sure to get any hard rock fan’s blood pumping.

2. Crazy Train

“Crazy Train” is one of Ozzy Osbourne’s most recognizable and enduring hits. Released in 1980 as the first single from his debut solo album “Blizzard of Ozz”, the song has become a staple of rock radio and sports arenas around the world. The song’s opening guitar riff is instantly recognizable, and Ozzy’s powerful vocals soar over a driving rhythm section. The song’s lyrics explore themes of madness and chaos, with Ozzy urging his listeners to join him on a “crazy train” to escape the monotony of everyday life. “Crazy Train” remains a classic example of Ozzy’s unique brand of hard rock and is a must-listen for fans of the genre.

3. Waiting For Darkness

“Waiting for Darkness” is a haunting track from Ozzy Osbourne’s 1983 album “Bark at the Moon”. The song features a driving guitar riff and Ozzy’s signature vocals, which range from eerie whispers to powerful screams. The song’s lyrics explore themes of fear and darkness, with Ozzy describing a sense of impending doom and a desire to escape the darkness. “Waiting for Darkness” is a standout track on the album and showcases Ozzy’s ability to create a moody, atmospheric sound.

4. Flying High Again

“Flying High Again” is a classic Ozzy Osbourne track from his 1981 album “Diary of a Madman”. The song features a catchy guitar riff and a driving beat, with Ozzy’s distinctive vocals delivering the song’s memorable chorus. The lyrics explore themes of drug use and escapism, with Ozzy describing his desire to “fly high again” through the use of drugs. The song is a staple of Ozzy’s live shows and remains a fan favorite to this day. “Flying High Again” is a classic example of Ozzy’s ability to combine catchy melodies with hard-hitting lyrics.

5. Mama I’m Coming Home

“Mama I’m Coming Home” is a beautiful ballad from Ozzy Osbourne’s 1991 album “No More Tears”. The song features a simple, yet poignant melody and showcases Ozzy’s softer side. The lyrics express a sense of regret and longing, with Ozzy apologizing to his loved one for his past mistakes and expressing his desire to come home. The song’s emotional power is heightened by Ozzy’s heartfelt vocals, which are full of emotion and vulnerability. “Mama I’m Coming Home” is a classic example of Ozzy’s ability to create powerful and emotional ballads.

6. Over The Mountain

“Over the Mountain” is a hard-hitting track from Ozzy Osbourne’s 1981 album “Diary of a Madman”. The song features a driving guitar riff and a pounding beat, with Ozzy’s vocals delivering the song’s powerful chorus. The lyrics explore themes of madness and chaos, with Ozzy describing a sense of being overwhelmed by life’s challenges. “Over the Mountain” is a classic example of Ozzy’s signature hard rock sound, with its powerful riff and driving beat sure to get any listener’s blood pumping.

7. Bloodbath In Paradise

“Bloodbath in Paradise” is a track from Ozzy Osbourne’s 1989 album “No Rest for the Wicked”. The song is a hard-hitting, heavy metal track that features a menacing guitar riff and pounding drums. Ozzy’s vocals deliver the song’s dark and violent lyrics, which describe a spree of murders. The song explores themes of horror and violence, with Ozzy depicting the senseless brutality of the murders. The song’s chorus is powerful and memorable, with Ozzy repeating the phrase “bloodbath in paradise”. “Bloodbath in Paradise” is a classic example of Ozzy’s ability to create dark, intense music that explores the darker side of human nature.

8. Mr. Crowley

“Mr. Crowley” is a classic Ozzy Osbourne track from his debut solo album “Blizzard of Ozz”. The song features a haunting guitar riff and Ozzy’s distinctive vocals, which range from soft whispers to powerful screams. The lyrics explore themes of the occult and mysticism, with Ozzy describing a man named Mr. Crowley who practices black magic. The song’s atmospheric sound and Ozzy’s powerful vocals have made it a fan favorite for decades. “Mr. Crowley” is a classic example of Ozzy’s ability to combine hard-hitting rock with dark and mysterious lyrics.

9. Gets Me Through

“Gets Me Through” is a track from Ozzy Osbourne’s 2001 album “Down to Earth”. The song is a powerful, hard rock track that features a heavy guitar riff and driving beat. Ozzy’s vocals deliver the song’s uplifting message, which encourages listeners to push through life’s challenges and find hope in the darkness. The song’s chorus is anthemic and inspiring, with Ozzy repeating the phrase “it gets me through”. The song’s positive message and energetic sound have made it a fan favorite, and it remains a staple of Ozzy’s live shows. “Gets Me Through” is a classic example of Ozzy’s ability to create powerful, uplifting music that speaks to the human spirit.

10. I Don’t Wanna Stop

“I Don’t Wanna Stop” is a hard-hitting track from Ozzy Osbourne’s 2007 album “Black Rain”. The song features a driving guitar riff and Ozzy’s signature vocals, which deliver the song’s powerful chorus. The lyrics explore themes of rebellion and nonconformity, with Ozzy declaring that he will not be held back by anyone. The song’s energetic sound and powerful lyrics make it a standout track on the album and a favorite among Ozzy’s fans. “I Don’t Wanna Stop” is a classic example of Ozzy’s ability to create hard-hitting rock tracks with a message of empowerment.