Patti Smith is an iconic figure in the world of rock music, known for her unique sound, poetic lyrics, and powerful stage presence. Born in Chicago in 1946, Smith began her musical career in the early 1970s, emerging from New York City’s vibrant punk rock scene. With her distinct blend of rock, poetry, and performance art, Smith quickly became one of the most influential artists of her time, inspiring countless musicians and poets to follow in her footsteps.

Over the course of her illustrious career, Patti Smith has released a string of critically acclaimed albums and singles, earning her a place in the pantheon of rock legends. From her debut album “Horses” to her most recent release “Banga,” Smith has consistently pushed the boundaries of rock music, blending elements of punk, folk, and art rock to create a sound that is uniquely her own.

In this article, we will take a closer look at some of Patti Smith’s best and most beloved songs. From the politically charged “People Have the Power” to the hauntingly beautiful “Because the Night,” these songs showcase Smith’s incredible talent as a songwriter, musician, and performer. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or new to her music, this list is sure to give you a greater appreciation for one of rock’s most innovative and inspiring artists.

1. Pissing in a River

“Pissing in a River” is a haunting and powerful song from Patti Smith’s 1976 album “Radio Ethiopia.” The song features Smith’s signature poetic lyrics, which touch on themes of love, loss, and identity. Musically, the song builds slowly, with Smith’s vocals soaring over a sparse, atmospheric arrangement of guitar, piano, and drums. As the song progresses, the intensity builds, culminating in a cathartic crescendo that captures the raw emotion at the heart of Smith’s music. “Pissing in a River” is a standout track from one of Smith’s most acclaimed albums, and remains a fan favorite to this day.

2. Because the Night

“Because the Night” is one of Patti Smith’s most well-known and beloved songs, co-written with Bruce Springsteen and released on her 1978 album “Easter.” The song features a driving, upbeat rhythm and catchy chorus, with Smith’s distinctive vocals conveying a sense of urgency and passion. Lyrically, the song is a celebration of love and desire, with Smith proclaiming that “love is an angel disguised as lust.” With its combination of rock energy and poetic lyricism, “Because the Night” remains a standout track in Smith’s discography and a testament to her enduring influence on rock music.

3. Redondo Beach

“Redondo Beach” is a standout track from Patti Smith’s debut album, “Horses,” released in 1975. The song is a haunting and evocative portrayal of life on the beach, with Smith’s poetic lyrics painting a vivid picture of the California coast. The music features a reggae-inspired beat, with Smith’s distinctive vocal delivery adding a sense of urgency and intensity to the proceedings. Lyrically, the song touches on themes of loss and regret, with Smith mourning the loss of a friend who has taken her own life. With its blend of rock, reggae, and poetry, “Redondo Beach” remains a highlight of Smith’s early work, and a testament to her artistic vision and creativity.

4. Gloria

“Gloria” is one of Patti Smith’s most iconic and influential songs, originally released on her debut album “Horses” in 1975. The song is a reworking of the classic rock tune by Van Morrison, with Smith adding her own lyrics and energy to the mix. The music features a driving, punk-inspired beat, with Smith’s vocals alternating between spoken word poetry and powerful, soulful singing. Lyrically, the song is a celebration of youth and rebellion, with Smith proclaiming “Jesus died for somebody’s sins but not mine.” With its raw energy, poetic lyrics, and rock and roll attitude, “Gloria” remains a touchstone of the punk and alternative music scenes, and a testament to Smith’s enduring influence on rock music.

5. Mother Rose

“Mother Rose” is a haunting and poignant ballad from Patti Smith’s 1996 album “Gone Again.” The song features a spare, acoustic arrangement, with Smith’s voice taking center stage. Lyrically, the song is a tribute to Smith’s late mother, who passed away in 1995. Smith’s lyrics are deeply personal and heartfelt, with lines like “I lay down beside her, she held my hand, it seemed that she fell asleep, but she didn’t wake up again.” With its tender melody and heartfelt lyrics, “Mother Rose” is a standout track on an album that is deeply emotional and personal for Smith. The song showcases Smith’s skill as a songwriter and performer, and her ability to capture the complex emotions of loss and grief in her music.

6. People Have the Power

“People Have the Power” is a powerful and uplifting anthem from Patti Smith’s 1988 album “Dream of Life.” The song features a driving rock beat and soaring vocals, with Smith’s lyrics celebrating the power of the people to effect change in the world. The song’s message of hope and empowerment has made it a favorite of activists and social justice advocates, with lines like “The power to dream, to rule, to wrestle the world from fools” serving as a call to action for listeners. With its catchy chorus and positive message, “People Have the Power” remains a standout track in Smith’s discography, and a testament to her ability to inspire and unite audiences through her music.

7. This Is the Girl

“This Is the Girl” is a poignant and introspective ballad from Patti Smith’s 2004 album “Trampin’.” The song features a gentle, acoustic arrangement, with Smith’s voice conveying a sense of vulnerability and tenderness. Lyrically, the song is a tribute to the late musician Jeff Buckley, who drowned in the Mississippi River in 1997. Smith’s lyrics are deeply personal and heartfelt, with lines like “She is gone but she remains, in my heart and in my veins” expressing the pain and loss of a friend and fellow artist. With its gentle melody and emotive lyrics, “This Is the Girl” is a standout track on an album that showcases Smith’s range and depth as a songwriter and performer.

8. “Beneath the Southern Cross

“Beneath the Southern Cross” is a haunting and atmospheric ballad from Patti Smith’s 1996 album “Gone Again.” The song features a sparse, almost ethereal arrangement, with Smith’s voice floating above a bed of shimmering guitar and keyboards. Lyrically, the song is a tribute to the memory of several friends and collaborators who had passed away in the years leading up to the album’s release. Smith’s lyrics are poetic and evocative, with lines like “I carry the memory of voices that carry the wind” conveying a sense of loss and longing. With its haunting melody and emotive lyrics, “Beneath the Southern Cross” is a standout track on an album that is deeply personal and reflective for Smith.

9. Dancing Barefoot

“Dancing Barefoot” is a classic rock and roll song from Patti Smith’s 1979 album “Wave.” The song features a driving beat, catchy guitar riffs, and Smith’s powerful vocals, with the lyrics celebrating the joy and abandon of dancing barefoot. With its upbeat rhythm and infectious chorus, “Dancing Barefoot” became a hit single for Smith and remains a fan favorite to this day. The song showcases Smith’s ability to blend rock and roll energy with poetic lyrics and a sense of fun, and remains a testament to her enduring influence on rock music.

10. About a Boy

“About a Boy” is a contemplative and introspective song from Patti Smith’s 2000 album “Gung Ho.” The song features a slow, mournful melody, with Smith’s voice conveying a sense of sadness and longing. Lyrically, the song explores themes of love and loss, with Smith singing about a relationship that has ended but still lingers in her memories. The lyrics are poetic and evocative, with lines like “Time has no mercy, it keeps moving on, taking with it the things that we’ve done” conveying a sense of the fleeting nature of life and love. With its gentle melody and emotive lyrics, “About a Boy” is a standout track on an album that showcases Smith’s range and depth as a songwriter and performer.