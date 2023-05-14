Lou Reed was a legendary musician, singer, and songwriter whose influence on the rock music landscape is undeniable. Born in Brooklyn, New York in 1942, Reed was a founding member of the Velvet Underground, one of the most influential bands of the 1960s. Reed’s solo career spanned several decades and produced a vast array of music that has resonated with fans around the world. His unique style and lyricism touched on topics ranging from love, loss, addiction, and the human condition.

In this article, we will be exploring the 10 best Lou Reed songs of all time. We have carefully selected tracks that showcase Reed’s musical evolution, from his early days with the Velvet Underground to his later solo work. From the gritty realism of “Walk on the Wild Side” to the haunting balladry of “Perfect Day,” these songs showcase Reed’s ability to create powerful, thought-provoking music that resonates with listeners of all ages.

In addition to his music, Reed’s impact on the cultural landscape cannot be overstated. His influence on other musicians and artists is immeasurable, and his contributions to the punk and alternative rock movements of the 1970s and 1980s have had a lasting impact. Through his music, Reed challenged societal norms and conventions, paving the way for a generation of musicians and artists to express themselves freely and authentically. Join us as we explore the 10 best Lou Reed songs of all time and celebrate the legacy of this truly remarkable artist.

1. Street Hassle

“Street Hassle” is a nine-minute epic that serves as the title track of Lou Reed’s 1978 album. The song features spoken word sections, haunting piano melodies, and a driving rock beat that builds to a climactic finale. Lyrically, the song tells the story of a drug-addicted couple and their struggles with addiction, violence, and loss. It also features a guest appearance by Bruce Springsteen, who contributes a powerful vocal performance on the song’s third section. “Street Hassle” is a raw and powerful example of Reed’s ability to capture the gritty reality of life on the streets, and remains a fan favorite to this day.

2. ‘Halloween Parade’ (New York / 1989)

“Halloween Parade” is a hauntingly beautiful track from Lou Reed’s 1989 album “New York.” The song is a tribute to the annual Halloween parade that takes place in New York City, and features Reed’s signature spoken-word delivery over a dreamy, atmospheric instrumental backing. The lyrics evoke a sense of nostalgia and longing for a time gone by, as Reed remembers past Halloween parades and the colorful characters that made them so special. The song’s chorus, “There’s only one good thing about a small town, you know that you want to get out,” captures the restless spirit of Reed’s New York, a city that is both alluring and oppressive. “Halloween Parade” is a poignant and evocative tribute to a beloved New York tradition, and a reminder of Reed’s singular talent for capturing the essence of a time and place in his music.

3. ‘NYC Man’ (Set The Twilight Reeling / 1996)

“NYC Man” is a lively and upbeat track from Lou Reed’s 1996 album “Set the Twilight Reeling.” The song is a celebration of New York City and its diverse cast of characters, with Reed’s vocals delivering a spoken-word style that perfectly captures the energy and rhythm of the city. The song’s driving rock beat and catchy guitar riffs add to the sense of excitement and movement, as Reed sings about the people and places that make New York such a vibrant and unforgettable place. “NYC Man” is a joyful and optimistic tribute to a city that Reed clearly loved, and a testament to his ability to capture the essence of a place and its people in his music.

4. ‘Cremation (Ashes to Ashes)’ (Magic & Loss / 1992)

“Cremation (Ashes to Ashes)” is a hauntingly beautiful and deeply personal track from Lou Reed’s 1992 album “Magic & Loss.” The song is a reflection on death and mortality, with Reed’s signature spoken-word delivery conveying a sense of sadness and longing. The lyrics describe the process of cremation and the scattering of ashes, as well as the feelings of loss and grief that accompany the death of a loved one. The song’s minimalist instrumental backing, featuring a simple acoustic guitar riff and sparse percussion, adds to the sense of intimacy and vulnerability. “Cremation (Ashes to Ashes)” is a moving and poetic exploration of the fragility of life and the enduring power of memory, and a testament to Reed’s ability to tackle complex and difficult subject matter in his music.

5. ‘Coney Island Baby’ (Coney Island Baby / 1976)

“Coney Island Baby” is a heartfelt and nostalgic track from Lou Reed’s 1976 album of the same name. The song features Reed’s trademark poetic lyrics delivered in a heartfelt and vulnerable vocal performance over a lush instrumental backing that includes acoustic guitar, piano, and strings. The lyrics describe a nostalgic longing for a lost love and a simpler time, with Reed reflecting on his youth spent at Coney Island and the memories he shared with his former lover. The song’s chorus, “Coney Island Baby, now love’s just a tireless desire,” captures the bittersweet feeling of longing for a past that can never be recaptured. “Coney Island Baby” is a beautiful and evocative tribute to lost love and the power of memory, and a testament to Reed’s ability to infuse his music with genuine emotion and depth.

6. ‘Sad Song’ (Berlin / 1973)

“Sad Song” is a poignant and deeply emotional track from Lou Reed’s 1973 album “Berlin.” The song features Reed’s trademark spoken-word style and a minimalist instrumental backing that includes piano, strings, and occasional bursts of electric guitar. The lyrics describe a troubled relationship between two lovers, with Reed’s vocals conveying a sense of sadness and despair. The song’s chorus, “And I’m standing on the corner crying, feeling like a fool for trying,” captures the heartbreak and futility of trying to save a doomed relationship. “Sad Song” is a powerful and cathartic exploration of love and loss, and a testament to Reed’s ability to capture the complexities and contradictions of human emotion in his music. It remains a fan favorite and a classic example of Reed’s unique and uncompromising style.

7. ‘Walk On the Wild Side’ (Transformer / 1972)

“Walk On the Wild Side” is one of Lou Reed’s most well-known and beloved songs, and a classic example of his ability to capture the gritty reality of life on the streets. The song features Reed’s distinctive spoken-word delivery over a catchy bassline and a soulful instrumental backing that includes saxophone, guitar, and drums. The lyrics describe a cast of colorful characters, including Holly Woodlawn, Candy Darling, and Little Joe, who were part of Andy Warhol’s inner circle during the 1960s. The song’s iconic chorus, “Take a walk on the wild side,” has become a cultural touchstone, and the song remains a beloved classic that has stood the test of time. “Walk On the Wild Side” is a testament to Reed’s unique style and his ability to capture the essence of a time and place in his music, and a reminder of his enduring legacy as one of rock music’s true icons.

8. ‘How Do You Speak to an Angel’ (Growing Up In Public / 1980)

“How Do You Speak to an Angel” is a poignant and deeply personal track from Lou Reed’s 1980 album “Growing Up In Public.” The song features Reed’s signature spoken-word style over a gentle and understated instrumental backing that includes piano, strings, and acoustic guitar. The lyrics describe the pain and confusion of trying to communicate with a loved one who is suffering from mental illness, with Reed’s vocals conveying a sense of vulnerability and compassion. The song’s chorus, “How do you speak to an angel? How do you tell her you love her? How do you hold her close and make her stay?” captures the sense of helplessness and longing that can come with trying to connect with someone who is struggling. “How Do You Speak to an Angel” is a moving and powerful exploration of love, loss, and the complexities of the human experience, and a testament to Reed’s ability to tackle difficult and challenging subject matter in his music.

9. ‘I Wanna Know’ (The Raven / 2003)

“I Wanna Know” is a lively and energetic track from Lou Reed’s 2003 album “The Raven.” The song features Reed’s signature spoken-word style over a driving rock beat and a catchy instrumental backing that includes electric guitar, drums, and horns. The lyrics describe a desire for knowledge and understanding, with Reed’s vocals conveying a sense of urgency and excitement. The song’s chorus, “I wanna know everything, I wanna see everything, I wanna go everywhere,” captures the restless and curious spirit of Reed’s music, and the sense of possibility and adventure that comes with exploring the unknown. “I Wanna Know” is a testament to Reed’s enduring passion for music and his commitment to exploring new sounds and ideas, and a reminder of his unique and uncompromising style as an artist.

10. ‘Talking Book’ (Perfect Night / 1998)

“Talking Book” is a mellow and introspective track from Lou Reed’s 1998 album “Perfect Night: Live in London.” The song features Reed’s signature spoken-word style over a gentle instrumental backing that includes acoustic guitar, piano, and strings. The lyrics describe the power of music to connect people and bridge divides, with Reed’s vocals conveying a sense of warmth and intimacy. The song’s chorus, “You and me talking book, getting lost within our selves,” captures the sense of connection and shared experience that comes with immersing oneself in music. “Talking Book” is a beautiful and heartfelt tribute to the transformative power of music, and a testament to Reed’s ability to infuse his music with genuine emotion and depth. The song remains a fan favorite and a classic example of Reed’s unique and compelling style.