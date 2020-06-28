A Discovery Of Witches Season 2: Release Date, Storyline, Cast & More

A Discovery of Witches is perfect for those who love to enjoy vampire diaries, Lucifer, Twilight, and other vampire series so, this is a perfect web series to watch during the lockdown. Discovery of Witches is a fictional series of creatures like Vampires, Damons, and witches. This series is rotating around the love of a witch and a vampire. But this season they don’t have appetence of blood.

A Discovery of Witches season 1 is very popular between the viewers and got instant hit. It was 2 million viewers hit on the norm areas. A Discovery Of Witches Season 1 had a total of 8 episodes with a lot of suspense. The season 2 and 3 announced before the ending of 1 season. A Discovery of witches was revived in Nov 2018. but, after season 1 there’s been no discussion the upcoming season series. Bases of season 1 ‘The Sky One Video 2′ had been fully set to release 2 seasons in mid-2020 year. Season 2 and season 3 are based upon All Souls Trilogy written by Deborah Harkness.

But, The COVID-19 pandemic situation globally becomes a hindrance between the release date of the next series. Yet, makers made no official announcement about the release date of A Discovery Of Witches Season 2. The shooting part of the UK was completed, Italy filming part start very soon.

Watching season 1 success, the bars are really high for season 2. This season is a lot more adventurous, scary, and dangerous in comparison with last season. In this season the storyline follows the occasion of Book Two of Harkness’ ‘ All Soul’s trilogy. The second book mixes Diana and Mathew being get drowned into Elizabethan London, it also shows spies and subterfuge. Matthew’s friend, the mysterious school of night.

The Sky also hinted towards the same storyline in the upcoming season with time travel protagonist to search for an energetic teacher for Diana.

In this season we probably could expect to see the season 1 cast again. The cast list os this season according to the sources includes:

Teresa Palmer

Matthew Gode

Diana Bishop

Matthew Claremont

Sophie Norman

Emily Mather

Nathaniel Wilson

Sarah Bishop

In the latest look, we’ll see Michael Gibson, Steve Cree, and James Purefoy. A Discovery Of Witches will be shown on Sky One and TV for UK viewers. In the USA, you can stream the show on Shudder and Sundance Currently. Probably running time of season 2 is 60 minutes the same as season 1 the no. of episodes is not revealing yet. Also, the trailer of A Discovery Of Witches Season 2 is not released yet But, Maybe in a few months, we’ll see the trailer.