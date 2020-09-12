Thursday, September 24, 2020

BAC vs ICC: Baneasa Cricket Club vs Indian Cricket Club, European Cricket Series, Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks

BAC vs ICC Dream11 prediction.

Baneasa Cricket Club vs Indian Cricket Club

It will be the 5th match played between these two teams under ECS T10- Romania. BAC vs ICC Dream11 prediction says that on the one side team has a list of very good players but on the other side, there is a list of normal players. So, the team which is good is ICC and the team with normal players is BAC.

This is the BAC vs ICC Dream11 prediction.

Match Details:-

Date:- 13th September 2020

Time:- 3:00 PM, IST

Venue:- Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County, Romania

BAC vs ICC Dream11 prediction Playing XI

BAC:- Abdul Shakoor, Atif Naqvi, Ijaz Hussain, Rohit Kumar, Waqar Abbasi, Umair Mir, Saad Mohsin, Rashid Mukhtar, Sheraz Gondal, Abhay Malyan, Syed Atif.

ICC:- Muhammad Zakria, Gohar Manan, Syed Abbass, Abdul Bevinje, Gull Rahim Gul, Royaid Khan, Muhammad Isaq, Sukhbinder Singh, Senthilvel Karthikeyan, Syed Haider, Saeed Ullah, Sami Ullah, Ziarmal Sahak and Esmatullah Khan.

Dream11 Squads

BAC:- Syed Atif, Ijaz Hussain, Umair Mir, Adnan Hanif, Waqar Abbasi, Peter Massiah, Abhay Malyan, Saeed Ahmad, Zafar Ullah, Rohit Kumar, Peter Danci, Samim Ahmad, Abdul Shakoor, Nouman Rana, Supinder Hayer, Rashid Mukhtar, Haamid Farooqui, Zeeshan Mazhar, Irfan Haider, Mihai Rusen, Saad Mohsin, Alex Petrea, Hasnain Tawawala, Riyas Mohammad and Sheraz Gondal

ICC:- Muhammad Zakria, Gohar Manan, Syed Abbass, Abdul Bevinje, Gull Rahim Gul, Royaid Khan, Muhammad Isaq, Sukhbinder Singh, Senthilvel Karthikeyan, Syed Haider, Saeed Ullah, Sami Ullah, Ziarmal Sahak and Esmatullah Khan.

Dream11 team Prediction

BAC:-

First comes the batsman from the team Abdul Shakoor is the main batsman from the team with a score of 220 runs from 10 matches and with a strike rate of 110+.

READ MORE:  Magic vs Knicks Best Picks & Starting 5, NBA Knick vs Magic Prediction and Details

Now come the bowlers of the team Rashid Mukhtar is the main bowler from the team. He has a record of 5 wickets from 3 matches and he bowls at an average of 110 with an economy of 7.05 runs per over.

Now the all-rounders are the Abhay Malyan and Syed Atif from the team

Waqar Abbasi is the wicketkeeper from the team.

ICC:-

First comes the batsman from the team Gohar Manan is the main batsman from the team with a score of 200 runs from 10 matches and with a strike rate of 115+.

Now come the bowlers of the team Syed Haider and Saeed Ullah is the main bowler from the team. They have a record of 8 wickets from 5 matches and they bowl at an average of 120 with an economy of 5.05 runs per over.

Now the all-rounders are the Gull Rahim Gul and Royaid Khan from the team

READ MORE:  BEL vs SMO Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks For Belshina vs Smolevichi Belarus Premier League 2020

Muhammad Zakria is the wicketkeeper from the team.

BAC vs ICC Dream11 prediction Captain and Vice-Captain

BAC:-

Abhay Malyan( Captain)

Syed Atif (Vice-Captain)

ICC:-
Muhammad Zakria( Captain)

Gull Rahim Gul (Vice-Captain)

Key Players

Wicket-Keeper:-
Waqar Abbasi and Muhammad Zakria

Batsman:-
Abdul Shakoor and Gohar Manan

Bowler:-
Rashid Mukhtar and Syed Haider

All-rounder:-
Gull Rahim Gul and Abhay Malyan

So, this was the article that represented all the dream11 predictions of the match so if you want to make win your dream11 team in the match then I suggest you choose your team from the players mentioned above, and the rest the choice is yours.

So, best of luck to all the dream11 players.

