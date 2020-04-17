BEL vs SMO Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks For Belshina vs Smolevichi Belarus Premier League 2020

FC Smolevichi (SMO) is expected to emerge out as a winner of BEL vs SMO Dream11 Match, Belarus Premier League 2020.

Today’s match could be a turning point for the Belshina Bobruisk as the team has won only a single match in the Belarusian Premier League. The match is scheduled to happen today at 8:00 IST at the Spartak Stadium. And here we are providing the best BEL vs SMO Dream11 Prediction for our readers. Team Belshina Bobruisk aka BEL is holding a single point and is standing at the last on the table of points.

While opponent team FC Smolevichy is standing at the second last spot in the points table of Belarusian Premier League. Team SMO has won a total of two points in the league. Smolevichy has two draws and two losses on their name in the Belarusian Premier League.

Today’s match is will go to be an interesting one as this will either turn down the game for Belshina Bobruisk to kick them off from the points table or will lead another loss to Smolevichy. Here the best BEL vs SMO Dream11 prediction, BEL vs SMO Dream11 top picks, highlights, etc.

BEL vs SMO Dream11 Top Picks:

Sergey Glebko (Captain)

Leonid Kovel (Vice-captain)

Stepan Makarov

BEL vs SMO Dream 11 Team Squads:

Belshina Bobruisk (BEL): Sergey Turanok, Aleksey Kharitonovich, Konstantin Kuchinskiy, Mykhailo Pysko, Nikita Rochey, Samuel Odeyobo, Vladislav Yasukevich, Artem Dylevski, Danila Nechaev, Ilya Boltrushevich, Maksim Grek, Sergey Glebko, Andrey Bezhonov, Evgeni Skoblikov, MikhailBashilov, Pavel Bordukov, Vladislav Solanovich, Anton Novik, Evgeniy Kirisov, German Barkovskiy, Leonid Kovel, Roman Salimov, Dmitri Rekish

FC Smolevichi (SMO): Aleksey Turik, Yevgeni Barsukov, Vladislav Mukhamedov, Ivan Veras, Konstantin Kotov, Aleksey Butarevich, Alexander Dzhigero, Andrei Alshanik, Aleksandr Aleksandrovich, Dmitri Schegrikovich, Anatoli Makarov, Pavel Sadovski, Aleksey Vakulich, Pavel Sadovskiy, Stepan Makarov, Terentiy Lutsevich, Mutalip Alibekov, Eduard Zhevnerov, Ilya Rashchenya, Ivan Vasilenok, Aleksandr Filtsov, Artem Gomelko, Nikita Lazovskiy, Matvey Kazharnovic

BEL bs SMO Dream11 Winner Prediction:

As per the previous matches and performance of players in the Belarus Premier League 2020 our prediction says that FC Smolvechi (SMO) will emerge out as the winner of the match.