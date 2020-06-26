Bodyguard Season 2: Release Date, Star Cast, Plot, Trailer & Many More

The series of BBC’s Bodyguard British crime based political thriller drama was premiered on August 26, 2018, and ended on September 23, 2018. The maker of this series is Jed Mercurio. The BBC’s Bodyguard British crime first series has a total of 6 episodes. After, the series 1 of BBC’s the fans had been eagerly waiting for the second series.

It has been completed two years on this august since the first series was released. At the starting of this series, the drama was only made available for the public of the UK but looking at the popularity of this series later on it was released on Netflix and after some understanding, it gains so much popularity and become most-watched or loved UK based drama series. The die-hard fan following of this series put the makers in a dilemma to think about the second series of bodyguards.

Last season of main lead was David Budd who was skilled at war. He is a bodyguard of second main lead Home Secretary Julia Montague who was killed in the series end by the terrorist attack and And Bud was the target of everyone for the doubt of Julia Montague’s murder. But later on, David Budd proved innocent to themselves at the end of the show. The show is in limelight for ts well-plotted narration.

Jed Mercurio went a piece of good news for f BBC’s Bodyguard die-hard fans who eagerly waiting for the 2 part. The makers have confirmed that there will be a season 2. Jed Mercurio tweeted and made this announcement on his Twitter account.

The shooting has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the whole world. The production or cast of Bodyguard season 2 will begin at the end of this year. Ther is no update about the release date now but probably announce it soon. Till then the good news is, for now, is that season 2 has been given the green signal by the makers.

The cast of the season not decided or updated yet. May be old cast return for doing the same season. Last season actors Richard Madden, Pippa Haywood, and Vincent Franklin return. However, we don’t know about Keeley Hawes, who played Julia’s character, will return or not because it died last season. If Keeley Hawes will return on season 2 then surely it a treat of her fans. But it’s up to makers Julia makes a comeback or there will be an entry of another girl in Budd’s life. In the second season.