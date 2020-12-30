Thursday, December 31, 2020

BRF vs GST Dream11 Match Prediction: Beijing Royal Fighters vs Guangdong Southern Tigers, Playing V, Top Picks

BRF vs GST Dream11 Match Prediction.

Beijing Royal Fighters vs Guangdong Southern Tigers

BRF vs GST Dream11 Match Prediction. It will be the 12th match of the CBA League played between these two teams.

BRF vs GST Dream11 Match Prediction Of Both The Teams:-

Beijing Royal Fighters:- The performance of the team was not so good this time as the team till now has not won even a single match played in this league and the chances of winning this tea are also less than the other as the team is sitting on the last position on the points table.

Guangdong Southern Tigers:- The performance of the team this time is not good as the last league but somehow managed to make a win in their pockets and is sitting on the 8th position on the points table. The chances of winning this team are more than the opponent.

Match Details:-

Date:- 30th December 2020

Time:- 05:05 PM IST

Venue:- China

BRF vs GST Dream11 Match Prediction Playing V:-

Beijing Royal Fighters:- Joe Young, Zhang Fan, Shaojie Wang, Gen Li, S Mejri

Guangdong Southern Tigers:- Sonny Weems, MarShon Brooks, Rui Zhao, Fan Zeng, Wei Su,

BRF vs GST Dream11 Match PredictionSquads:-

Beijing Royal Fighters:- Ban Duo, Yue Sun, Zirui Wang, Bolong Meng, Yalong Chang, Kyle Fogg, Zhang Fan, Jinlong Chen, Xiangbing Wang, Yu Liang, Zian Chen, Shang Gao, Haoyang Jing, Tonglin Sun, Arnett Moultrie, Zong Zan, Zheng Wang, Shaojie Wang, Mengjun Xu, Joe Young, Yifan Hou, Gen Li, C Yu, A Harrison, S Mejri

Guangdong Southern Tigers:- Sonny Weems, Rui Zhao, Runwang Du, Jinyang Zhao, Zhou Peng, MarShon Brooks, Xinkai Wang, Wei Su, Fanri Zeng, Jianlian Yi, Mingxuan Hu, JunFei Ren, Hao Zhang, Liu Quanbiao, Xu Jie, Weibo Fang, Mali Ke, Haojia Zhang

Dream11 Predicted Captain and Vice-Captain:-

Captain:- Sonny Weems and Joe Young

Vice-Captain:- Zhang Fan and MarShon Brooks

Dream11 Predicted Top Picks:-

Beijing Royal Fighters:-

1. Joe Young
2. Zhang Fan
3. Shaojie Wang

Guangdong Southern Tigers:-

1. Sonny Weems
2. MarShon Brooks
3. Rui Zhao

Dream11 Predcited Players according to their fields:-

Point-Guard:- Joe Young and Sonny Weems

Shooting-Guard:- Zhang Fan and MarShon Brooks

Power-Foward:- Shaojie Wang and Rui Zhao

Sooting-Foward:- Gen Li and Fan Zeng

Center:- S Mejri and Wei Su

Who Will Win:-

According to the dream11 match prediction, Guangdong Southern Tigers will win the match today of the CBA League 2020.

So, If you want to win the dream11 match of today I suggest you choose from the above-mentioned players.

Best Of Luck!

