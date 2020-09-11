Thursday, September 24, 2020

#CancelNetflix Backlash Grows Over Netflix ‘Cuties’ Controversy

Max Atkinson
By Max Atkinson

On Thursday, The most controversial Netflix film “Cuties” trended the hashtag #CancelNetflix on different social media. The hashtag “#cancelnetflix” was the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter within the US on Thursday, after “Cuts” premiered on September 9 on Netflix. And the petition for customers to cease membership of the film Netflix got practically 600,000 signatures. Paedophilia is against the law. Younger is against a pornography law. Sexual abuse of minors and normalizing pedophilia. Various tweets accused Netflix and its supporters of “enabling abuse”, and referred to the creators behind the Cuties as “economic mess”.

Netflix confirmed the under-cast posing in a sexual manner for the French film’s poster after apologizing in advance. Now, there was renewed criticism about the film, which premiered at Sundance.

“Cuties”, from French filmmaker Maiesmouna Doucouré, premiered at the 2019 Sundance Movie Pageant, the place where it received the World Cinema Dramatic Direction Award. The movie is based on Doucoure’s film “Mammon (s)”, which tells of an 8-year-old little boy when his polygamous father invites his new bride to their Parisian condominium, which is sold in Sundance worldwide The Brief Fiction Jury Award was received. 2016

Before her film was formally launched in the U.S. Launched within, Doucoure unveiled that she received death threats from angry commentators accusing him of sexually abusing younger women in his films. “I really hope that those who haven’t seen it will see it, and I can’t wait to see their reaction,” she directed Deadline earlier this month. “Hopefully they will realize that we are indeed on the same aspect of this fight. If we are part of the forces, we can bring a big change in this world that hypnotizes children.”

The Netflix’s viral advertising and marketing marketing campaign, Decider’s Ana Menta – who had already seen the film’s premiere and reviewed it earlier this month – defended the cuts from critics, who only posted the trailer and poster of Netflix, And urged individuals to watch the film. Before taking any comments. She wrote, “Dakoria very clearly shows that 4 women who collectively participate in a dance competition are very young and perform skimp dances.” “This is a form of the film’s entire thesis — women who barely experience the idea of ​​sexual intercourse are pressured by society to present themselves as ‘current hornies’, and that’s a very bad factor.” ”

Now, Cuties are streaming on Netflix.

