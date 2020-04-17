Dracula Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Spoilers, and Broadcast Details

If you’re a person who likes thriller or horror crunches and you have already watched Dracula Season 1 then you might be waiting for the BBC’s next horror ‘Dracula Season 2’. The second season of the series is yet to confirm by the officials but this will not go to be air before 2022 as the previous season with three episodes took around 2 years for broadcast after the official confirmation.

The second season of the series is quite confirmed as per the popularity or the massive response over the first series. Just like the last time, the series will go live on BBC and Netflix at a global level and that too in the paid subscription of both the platforms.

In a recent interview with the Radio Times, showrunner Mark Gatiss said, “It’s very hard to kill a vampire. Do you know what I mean? What they do is resurrect.” Co-creator Steven Moffat also said, “That would be to give away how it ends, wouldn’t it? So you’ll have to wait and see.” These teasers revealed by the showrunners have provided hopes to the fans about the possibility of a second season.

Dracula Season 2 Release Date

The production for season 2 would have begun but this widespread of coronavirus pandemic led the production to postponed. Though there might be a delay in the production of the series, so the broadcast will.

But the premiere for the second season is still expected either by the end of 2021 or at the beginning of 2022. As of now, there is no official statement over the production of the series.

Dracula Season 2 Cast, Plot, Spoilers

If there will be a second installment for the show then the possibilities of previous stars to cast back in quite strong. The cast might include Claes Bang as Count Dracula, Morfydd Clark as Mina Murray, Joanna Scanlan as Mother Superior, Lujza Richter as Elena, Dolly Wells as Sister Agatha Van Helsing / Dr. Zoe Van Helsinki, John Heffernan as Jonathan Harker, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Adisa, Clive Russell as Valentin, Catherine Schell as Duchess Valeria, Jonathan Aris as Captain Sokolov, Sacha Dhawan as Dr. Sharma, Patrick Walshe McBride as Lord Ruthven.