Sunday, July 5, 2020

Eiffel Tower Is Again Open In Paris After 3 Months Of Shutdown

Eiffel Tower reopened in Paris after three months of the lockdown amid coronavirus.

Max Atkinson
By Max Atkinson

After, 3 months the Eiffel Tower is again reopened to visitors for being remain closed for more than 100 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the whole world. This COVID-19 shut down on Eiffel Tower is the longest shut down after World War- II in France. The Iconic landmark of Paris is closed in march of mid considering the safety of people from Coronavirus situation. But now it was again reopened to visitors. The 1,063-foot tall tower is still not properly open for visitors because of safety reasons.

The highest point of the tower is still not open and visitors. In official Eiffel, Tower website says to use manual stairs because the elevators are not opened for safety reasons. There are 674 steps away to the second level.

Also, the official Eiffel Tower site says, the elevators are probably starting from 1st of July but the number of passengers at a time in the elevator is limited. The management of Eiffel tower Taking care of everything that is honorable, took the safety of the visitors to tape marking on the ground and keep sanitize everyplace from time to time. The staff has done daily cleaning and disinfection of public spaces at the tower.

Before entering, it compulsory to wear a mask who’s above 11 years old and physical distancing markers are in place to follow the proper distancing rules or protocols with each other. A security Guard went around to ensure and reminding that everyone follows the rules and protocols and wear keep their mask on.

Approx 7 million visitors typically visit each year. But, According to last year’s data, this year tourisms levels drop more than 80% because of COVID-19. The management company of Eiffel tower has lost 30 dollars during the time when Eiffel tower was closed.
Tickets are being sold online which is costly compared before the coronavirus. The 30 min increments add on to the ticket.

But, it tough to claim the evening ticked, perhaps people are eager to see how the City of Light comes to life in the night, even during a pandemic.

According to the French Government the Coronavirus situation there is under control. The Coronavirus positive test rate is 1.5% according to the national public health agency. The total Coronavirus cases in France are 1,61,000 which is decreases day by day from the 75,351 are recovered and total deaths are 29,752 according to the Government data of France.

France is one of the famous countries for visitors to visit and specially Eiffel Tower Due to COVID-19 France govt has many losses. Seeing this The France Government removed the restrictions from the borders on June 15 and hope that foreign visitors are visits again before the summer season kicks off.

