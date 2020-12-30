FEN vs ASV Dream11 Match Prediction: Fenerbahçe Beko vs LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne, Playing V, Top Picks

Fenerbahçe Beko vs LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne

FEN vs ASV Dream11 Match Prediction. It will be the 10th match of the day of the EuroLeague 2020.

FEN vs ASV Dream11 Match Prediction Of Both The Teams:-

Fenerbahçe Beko:- The performance of the team was good this time as the team has won 2 matches out of the 5 played by them and the team is sitting in the 5th position on the points table. The chances of winning this team are the same as the opponent.

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne:- The team is in the same position as the opponent as the team has only won 2 out of the 5 played till now and is in the 6th position due to performance and the chances of winning are same as the opponent.

Match Details:-

Date:- 30th December 2020

Time:- 11:15 PM IST

Venue:- Ulker Sports Arena, Istanbul

FEN vs ASV Dream11 Match Prediction Playing V:-

Fenerbahçe Beko:- Nando De Colo, Jan Veselý, Ali Muhammed, Lorenzo Brown, Edgaras Ulanovas

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne:- Antoine Diot, Norris Cole, Guerschon Yabusele, David Lighty, William Howard

FEN vs ASV Dream11 Match Prediction Squads:-

Fenerbahçe Beko:- Lorenzo Brown, Nando De Colo, Jan Veselý, Edgaras Ulanovas, Jarell Eddie, Dyshawn Pierre, Danilo Barthel, Ali Muhammed, Melih Mahmutoğlu, Ahmet Duverioglu, Kenan Sipahi, Leo Westermann, Johnathan Hamilton, Tarik Biberović, Berkay Candan, Alex Perez, Yigit Onan

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne:- Paul Lacombe, Antoine Diot, Matthew Strazel, Allerik Freeman, David Lighty, Norris Cole, Amine Noua, Guerschon Yabusele, Moustapha Fall, Kevarrius Hayes, Matthew Marsh, Ismael Bako, Charles Kahudi, Rihards Lomazs, William Howard

Dream11 Predicted Captain and Vice-Captain:-

Captain:- Nando De Colo and Antoine Diet

Vice-Captain:- Jan Veselý and Norris Cole

Dream11 Predicted Top Picks:-

Fenerbahçe Beko:-

1. Nando De Colo

2. Jan Veselý

3. Ali Muhammed

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne:-

1. Antoine Diet

2. Norris Cole

3. Guerschon Yabusele

Dream11 Predcited Players according to their fields:-

Point-Guard:- Antoine Diot and Nando De Colo

Shooting-Guard:- Jan Veselý and Norris Cole

Power-Foward:- Ali Muhammed and Guerschon Yabusele

Center:- Edgaras Ulanovas and William Howard

Shooting-Foward:- David Lighty and Lorenzo Brown

Who Will Win:-

According to the dream11 match prediction, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne will win the match today of the EuroLeague 2020.

So, If you want to win the dream11 match of today I suggest you choose from the above-mentioned players.

Best Of Luck!