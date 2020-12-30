GRD vs VAL Dream11 Match Prediction: Grannada VS Valencia CF, Playing XI, Top Picks

Grannada VS Valencia CF

GRD vs VAL Dream11 Match Prediction. It will be the 6th match of the LaLiga Santander 2020 played between these two teams.

GRD vs VAL Dream11 Match Prediction Of Both The Teams:-

Granada:- The performance of the team this time was not so good as the team in this league has won only one match from the 5 played till now and the team is sitting on the 6th position on the points table and the chances of winning this time are also low as compared to the opponent.

Valencia CF:- The performance of the team was good this time as the team this time has won 3 matches out of the 5 played by them and the team is sitting on the 3rd position on the points table. Moreover, the chances of winning this team are also more than the other.

Match Details:-

Date:- 30th December 2020

Time:- 09:30 PM IST

Venue:- Nuevo Los Cármenes

GRD vs VAL Dream11 Match Prediction Playing XI:-

Grannada:- Rui Silva, Domingos Duarte, Jesús Vallejo, Yan Eteki, Carlos Neva, Dimitri Foulquier, Luis Milla, Yangel Herrera, Kenedy, Antonio Puertas, Roberto Soldado

Valencia CF:- Jaume Doménech, Eliaquim Mangala, Mouctar Diakhaby, Gabriel, Carlos Soler , Daniel Wass, José Gayà, Jason, Maxi Gómez, Denis Cheryshev, Gonçalo Guedes

GRD vs VAL Dream11 Match Prediction Squads:-

Grannada:- Rui Silva, Aarón Escandell, Arnau Fàbrega, Ángel Jiménez, Dimitri Foulquier, Nehuén Pérez, German Sanchez, Carlos Neva, Víctor Díaz, Neyder Lozano, Jesús Vallejo, Domingos Duarte, José Sanchez, Fali, Kingsley Fobi, Maxime Gonalons, Luis Milla, Yan Eteki, Darwin Machis, Ramon Azeez, Fede Vico, Ángel Montoro, Yangel Herrera, Jorge Molina, Alberto Soro, Ismael Ruiz, Raúl Torrente, Joao Costa, Juan Brunetta, Álvaro Bravo, Eris Abedini, Sergio Barcia, Luis Suárez, Roberto Soldado, Antonio Puertas, Quini, Kenedy, Echu, Daniel Plomer, Carlos León

Valencia CF:- Jaume Doménech, Jasper Cillessen, Cristian Rivero, Unai Etxebarria, Thierry Correia, Toni Lato, Eliaquim Mangala, Gabriel, Mouctar Diakhaby, José Gayà, Hugo Guillamón, Daniel Wass, Guillem Molina Gutiérrez, Carlos Soler, Uros Racic, Lee Kang-In, Maxi Gómez, Vicente Esquerdo, Koba Koindredi, Yunus Musah, Jesús Misael Vázquez, Gonçalo Guedes, Kevin Gameiro, Rubén Sobrino, Denis Cheryshev, Manuel Vallejo, Jason, Alexis Blanco

Dream11 Predicted Captain and Vice-Captain:-

Captain:- German Sanchez and Carlos Soler

Vice-Captain:- Roberto Soldado and Maxi Gomez

Dream11 Predicted Top Picks:-

Grannada:- Luis Suarez, Roberto Soldado and Yangel Herrera.

Valencia CF:- Carlos Soler, Manuel Vallejo and Maxi Gomez

Dream11 Predcited Players according to their fields:-

Goalkeeper:- Rui Silva

Defenders:- Dimitri Foulquier, Daniel Wass, Jose Gaya, and German Sanchez

Midfielders:- Carlos Soler, Antonio Puertas, and Yangel Herrera

Forwards:- Maxi Gomez, Lee Kang-in, and Roberto Soldado

Who Will Win:-

According to the dream11 match prediction, Valencia CF will win the match today of 2020.

So, If you want to win the dream11 match of today I suggest you choose from the above-mentioned players.

Best Of Luck!