Thursday, December 31, 2020

GRD vs VAL Dream11 Match Prediction: Grannada VS Valencia CF, Playing XI, Top Picks

GRD vs VAL Dream11 Match Prediction.

Sports
Nick Nesser
By Nick Nesser

Must Read

SportsNick Nesser -

ODL vs ODJ Dream11 Match Prediction: Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars, Playing XI, Top Picks

Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars ODL vs ODJ Dream11 Match Prediction. It will be the 10th match of the Odisha...
Read more
SportsNick Nesser -

TOT vs FUL Dream11 Match Prediction:Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham, Playing XI, Top Picks

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham TOT vs FUL Dream11 Match Prediction. It will be the 8th match of the day of...
Read more
SportsNick Nesser -

FEN vs ASV Dream11 Match Prediction: Fenerbahçe Beko vs LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne, Playing V, Top Picks

Fenerbahçe Beko vs LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne FEN vs ASV Dream11 Match Prediction. It will be the 10th match of the...
Read more
Nick Nesser
Nick Nesser
Born in Florida, brought up in New York, Nick Nesser is known as the best author for the Space section of The News Recorder. Also, he is best known for his research on astronomy and his love for the satellites.

Grannada VS Valencia CF

GRD vs VAL Dream11 Match Prediction. It will be the 6th match of the LaLiga Santander 2020 played between these two teams.

GRD vs VAL Dream11 Match Prediction Of Both The Teams:-

Granada:- The performance of the team this time was not so good as the team in this league has won only one match from the 5 played till now and the team is sitting on the 6th position on the points table and the chances of winning this time are also low as compared to the opponent.

Valencia CF:- The performance of the team was good this time as the team this time has won 3 matches out of the 5 played by them and the team is sitting on the 3rd position on the points table. Moreover, the chances of winning this team are also more than the other.

Match Details:-

Date:- 30th December 2020

Time:- 09:30 PM IST

Venue:- Nuevo Los Cármenes

GRD vs VAL Dream11 Match Prediction Playing XI:-

Grannada:- Rui Silva, Domingos Duarte, Jesús Vallejo, Yan Eteki, Carlos Neva, Dimitri Foulquier, Luis Milla, Yangel Herrera, Kenedy, Antonio Puertas, Roberto Soldado

Valencia CF:- Jaume Doménech, Eliaquim Mangala, Mouctar Diakhaby, Gabriel, Carlos Soler , Daniel Wass, José Gayà, Jason, Maxi Gómez, Denis Cheryshev, Gonçalo Guedes

GRD vs VAL Dream11 Match Prediction Squads:-

Grannada:- Rui Silva, Aarón Escandell, Arnau Fàbrega, Ángel Jiménez, Dimitri Foulquier, Nehuén Pérez, German Sanchez, Carlos Neva, Víctor Díaz, Neyder Lozano, Jesús Vallejo, Domingos Duarte, José Sanchez, Fali, Kingsley Fobi, Maxime Gonalons, Luis Milla, Yan Eteki, Darwin Machis, Ramon Azeez, Fede Vico, Ángel Montoro, Yangel Herrera, Jorge Molina, Alberto Soro, Ismael Ruiz, Raúl Torrente, Joao Costa, Juan Brunetta, Álvaro Bravo, Eris Abedini, Sergio Barcia, Luis Suárez, Roberto Soldado, Antonio Puertas, Quini, Kenedy, Echu, Daniel Plomer, Carlos León

READ MORE:  SAN vs UNAM :-Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM, Mexican League, Dream11 Prediction, Top picks

Valencia CF:- Jaume Doménech, Jasper Cillessen, Cristian Rivero, Unai Etxebarria, Thierry Correia, Toni Lato, Eliaquim Mangala, Gabriel, Mouctar Diakhaby, José Gayà, Hugo Guillamón, Daniel Wass, Guillem Molina Gutiérrez, Carlos Soler, Uros Racic, Lee Kang-In, Maxi Gómez, Vicente Esquerdo, Koba Koindredi, Yunus Musah, Jesús Misael Vázquez, Gonçalo Guedes, Kevin Gameiro, Rubén Sobrino, Denis Cheryshev, Manuel Vallejo, Jason, Alexis Blanco

Dream11 Predicted Captain and Vice-Captain:-

Captain:- German Sanchez and Carlos Soler

Vice-Captain:- Roberto Soldado and Maxi Gomez

Dream11 Predicted Top Picks:-

Grannada:- Luis Suarez, Roberto Soldado and Yangel Herrera.

Valencia CF:- Carlos Soler, Manuel Vallejo and Maxi Gomez

Dream11 Predcited Players according to their fields:-

Goalkeeper:- Rui Silva

READ MORE:  CH-W vs NS-W Dream11 Match Prediction: Central Hinds VS Nothern Spirit, Playing XI, Top Picks

Defenders:- Dimitri Foulquier, Daniel Wass, Jose Gaya, and German Sanchez

Midfielders:- Carlos Soler, Antonio Puertas, and Yangel Herrera

Forwards:- Maxi Gomez, Lee Kang-in, and Roberto Soldado

Who Will Win:-

According to the dream11 match prediction, Valencia CF will win the match today of 2020.

So, If you want to win the dream11 match of today I suggest you choose from the above-mentioned players.

Best Of Luck!

Previous articleHFC vs FCG Dream11 Match Prediction: Hyderabad FC VS Goa FC, Playing XI, Top Picks
Next articleSTG VS STL Dream11 Match Prediction: Polpharma Starogard Gdański vs TBV Start Lublin, Playing V, Top Picks

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

SportsNick Nesser -

TOT vs FUL Dream11 Match Prediction:Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham, Playing XI, Top Picks

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham TOT vs FUL Dream11 Match Prediction. It will be the 8th match of the day of...
Read more
Sports

FEN vs ASV Dream11 Match Prediction: Fenerbahçe Beko vs LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne, Playing V, Top Picks

Nick Nesser -
Fenerbahçe Beko vs LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne FEN vs ASV Dream11 Match Prediction. It will be the 10th match of the day of the EuroLeague 2020. FEN...
Read more
Sports

STG VS STL Dream11 Match Prediction: Polpharma Starogard Gdański vs TBV Start Lublin, Playing V, Top Picks

Nick Nesser -
Polpharma Starogard Gdański vs TBV Start Lublin STG VS STL Dream11 Match Prediction. It will be the 8th match of the Polish Basketball League played...
Read more
Sports

GRD vs VAL Dream11 Match Prediction: Grannada VS Valencia CF, Playing XI, Top Picks

Nick Nesser -
Grannada VS Valencia CF GRD vs VAL Dream11 Match Prediction. It will be the 6th match of the LaLiga Santander 2020 played between these two...
Read more
Sports

HFC vs FCG Dream11 Match Prediction: Hyderabad FC VS Goa FC, Playing XI, Top Picks

Nick Nesser -
Hyderabad FC VS Goa FC HFC vs FCG Dream11 Match Prediction. It will be the 6th match of the ISL T20 played between these two...
Read more

More Articles Like This

ODL vs ODJ Dream11 Match Prediction: Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars, Playing XI, Top Picks

Sports Nick Nesser -
Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars ODL vs ODJ Dream11 Match Prediction. It will be the 10th match of the Odisha T20 2020. ODL vs ODJ Dream11...
Read more

TOT vs FUL Dream11 Match Prediction:Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham, Playing XI, Top Picks

Sports Nick Nesser -
Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham TOT vs FUL Dream11 Match Prediction. It will be the 8th match of the day of the Premier League 2020 played...
Read more

FEN vs ASV Dream11 Match Prediction: Fenerbahçe Beko vs LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne, Playing V, Top Picks

Sports Nick Nesser -
Fenerbahçe Beko vs LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne FEN vs ASV Dream11 Match Prediction. It will be the 10th match of the day of the EuroLeague 2020. FEN...
Read more

STG VS STL Dream11 Match Prediction: Polpharma Starogard Gdański vs TBV Start Lublin, Playing V, Top Picks

Sports Nick Nesser -
Polpharma Starogard Gdański vs TBV Start Lublin STG VS STL Dream11 Match Prediction. It will be the 8th match of the Polish Basketball League played...
Read more
© Copyright 2013-2020 | The News Recorder LLP. All Rights Reserved