HFC vs FCG Dream11 Match Prediction: Hyderabad FC VS Goa FC, Playing XI, Top Picks

HFC vs FGC Dream11 Match Prediction

Nick Nesser
Hyderabad FC VS Goa FC

HFC vs FCG Dream11 Match Prediction. It will be the 6th match of the ISL T20 played between these two teams.

HFC vs FGC Dream11 Match Prediction Of Both The Teams:-

Hyderabad FC:- The performance of the team this time was good but the team till now has won only 2 matches out of the 5 played by them and the team is sitting on the position on the points table and the chances of winning this team are also less than the other,

Goa FC:- The performance of the team this time was very good as the team this time has won 3 matches out of the 8 played by them and the team is sitting on the 4th position on the points table and the chances of winning this team are also more than the opponent.

Match Details:-

Date:- 30th December 2020

Time:- 07:30 PM IST

Venue:- Tilak Maidan, Goa

HFC vs FCG Dream11 Match Prediction Playing XI:-

Hyderabad FC:- Subrata Pal, Konsham Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Ashish Rai, Mohammad Yasir, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Aridane Santana, Halicharan Narzary, Liston Colaco

Goa FC:- Mohammad Nawaz, Iván Garrido, James Donachie, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Igor Angulo , Edu Bedia, Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Alexander Jesuraj, Jorge Ortíz

HFC vs FCG Dream11 Match Prediction Squads:-

Hyderabad FC:- Subrata Pal, Lalbiakhlua Jonate, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Konsham Singh, Dimple Bhagat, Odei Onaindia, Nikhil Prabhu, Kynsailang Khongsit, Akash Mishra, Ashish Rai, Adil Khan, Lluís Sastre, Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Abhisek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Laldanmawia Ralte, Hitesh Sharma, Souvik Chakraborty, Nikhil Poojary, Mark Zothanpuia, Sahil Panwar, Joel Chianese, Aridane Santana, Liston Colaco, Halicharan Narzary, Lalawmpuia, Francesco Sandaza, Rohit Danu, Sweden Fernandes, Ishan Dey

Goa FC:- Mohammad Nawaz, Shubham Dhas, Naveen Kumar, Antonio Dylan Ignacio Da Silva, Sanson Pereira, Iván Garrido, Leander D’Cunha, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Sarineo Fernandes, Noguera, Jorge Ortíz, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Phrangki Buam, Igor Angulo, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Ishan Pandita, Nestor Dias, Seminlen Doungel, Makan Chote, Redeem Tlang, Devendra Dhaku Murgaokar, Aaren D’Silva, Flan Ansel Gomes

Dream11 Predicted Captain and Vice-Captain:-

Captain:- Aridane Santana and Igor Angulo

Vice-Captain:- Akash Mishra and Edu Bedia

Dream11 Predicted Top Picks:-

Hyderabad FC:-
1. Subrata Pal
2. Aridane Santana
3. Halicharan Nazary
4. Odei Onaindia
5. Joel Chianese

Goa FC:-
1. Brandon Fernandes
2. Lenny Rodrigues
3. Igor Angulo
4. Mohammad Nawaz
5. James Donachie

Dream11 Predcited Players according to their fields:-

Goalkeeper:- Subrata Paul

Defenders:- Seriton Fernandes, James Donachie, Chinglensana Singh, and Akash Mishra

Midfielders:- Edu Bedia, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, and Joao Victor

Forwards:- Aridane Santana, and Igor Angulo

Who Will Win:-

According to the dream11 match prediction, Go FC will win the match today.

So, If you want to win the dream11 match of today I suggest you choose from the above-mentioned players.

Best Of Luck!

