HUR vs HEA Dream11 Match Prediction: Hobart Hurricanes VS Brisbane Heat, Playing XI, Top Picks

Hobart Hurricanes VS Brisbane Heat

HUR vs HEA Dream11 Match Prediction. It will be the 16th match of the BBL 2020-21 played between these two teams.

HUR vs HEA Dream11 Match Prediction Of Both The Teams:-

Hobart Hurricanes:- The performance of the team was very good this time as the team is sitting in the 5th position on the points table and till now the team has won only 3 matches out of the 3 played by them. The chances of winning this team are also more than the other.

Brisbane Heat:- The performance of the team was not so good in the league but somehow managed to make one win in their pocket and the team is sitting on the 8th position on the points table and the chances of winning this team are also less than the other.

Match Details:-

Date:- 30th December 2020

Time:- 1:45 PM IST

Venue:- The Gabba, Brisbane

Pitch Report:-

According to the dream11 match prediction, the pitch is said to be favorable on the batter side and the bowlers both as it can provide a total of 110 runs to the batters and an economy of 7.09 to the bowlers.

Who Will Win The Toss:-

According to the dream11 match prediction, Brisbane Heat will win the toss today and choose to bat first.

HUR vs HEA Dream11 Match Prediction Playing XI:-

Hobart Hurricanes:-

C Ingram, Ben McDermott, James Faulkner, D Arcy Short, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Peter Handscomb, T David, Scott Boland, Will Jacks, Matthew Wade

Brisbane Heat:-

J Peirson, Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Jack Wildermuth, X Bartlett, D Lawrence, M Steketee, Tom Cooper, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Laughlin

HUR vs HEA Dream11 Match Prediction Squads:-

Hobart Hurricanes:- Matthew Wade, Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Peter Handscomb, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, D Arcy Short, Macalister Wright, Wil Parker, Dawid Malan, C Ingram, T David, Will Jacks

Brisbane Heat:- Tom Banton, Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Tom Cooper, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Laughlin, Mitchell Swepson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jack Wildermuth, Lewis Gregory, J Peirson, X Bartlett, D Lawrence, M Steketee

Dream11 Predicted Captain and Vice-Captain:-

Captain:- D’Arcy Short and Dawid Malan

Vice-Captain:- Jack Wildermuth and Sam Heazlett

Dream11 Predicted Top Picks:-

Hobart Hurricanes:-

1. C Ingram

2. Ben McDermott

3. James Faulkner

4. D Arcy Short

5. Nathan Ellis

Brisbane Heat:-

1. J Peirson

2. Chris Lynn

3. Max Bryant

4. Jack Wildermuth

5. X Bartlett

Dream11 Predcited Players according to their fields:-

Wicket-Keeper:– Ben McDermott

Batsmen:– Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Dawid Malan, and Colin Ingram

All-Rounders:– Jack Wildermuth, Lewis Gregory, and D’Arcy Short

Bowlers:– Xavier Bartlett, Mark Steketee, and Riley Meredith

Who Will Win:-

According to the dream11 match prediction, Brisbane Heat will win the match today of BBL 2020-21.

So, If you want to win the dream11 match of today I suggest you choose from the above-mentioned players.

Best Of Luck!