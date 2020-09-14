JAM vs DUM Dream11 Match Prediction , Top Picks, Playing XI, Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils

Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils

It will be the 2nd match of the Jharkand T20 League Played Between these two teams. JAM vs DUM Dream11 Match Prediction says that both the teams have a list of very good players but this time DUM is looking a little bit of weak this time than the JAM. So, let’s see what will happen this time in this league that who will win in this match.

Match Details:-

Date:- 15TH September 2020

Time:- 1:30 pm

Venue:- JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

JAM vs DUM Dream11 Match Prediction Of Both The Teams:-

Jamshedpur Jugglers:-

First comes the batsman of the team Vivek Kumar and Aryan Hooda are the three main batsmen from the team. Both of them have made a score of 110 runs from 6 matches and 120 runs from 3 matches with a strike rate of 120 and 125 respectively.

Then Comes the bowlers from the team. Rahil Khan and Himanshu Diwedi are the main bowlers from the team. Both of them have an average of 3/15 and play with an economy of 5.05 runs per over.

Now the all-rounders from the team are Vivek Kumar and Rahil Khan.

Now the wicketkeeper is Shresth Sagar

Dumka Daredevils:-

First comes the batsman of the team Arnav Sinha and Istekhar Ahmed-Khan are the three main batsmen from the team. Both of them have made a score of 110 runs from 4 matches and 120 runs from 3 matches with a strike rate of 110 and 115 respectively.

Then Comes the bowlers from the team. Kumar Suvarn and Saurabh Shekhar are the main bowlers from the team. Both of them have an average of 5/20 and plays with an economy of 4.05 runs per over.

Now the all-rounders from the team are Kumar Suvarn and Arnav Sinha

Now the wicketkeeper is Bhanu Anand

Dream11 Playing XI:-

DUM:-

Bhanu Anand, Arnav Sinha, Istekhar Ahmed-Khan, Kumar Suvarna, Saurabh Shekhar, Amit Kumar, Amit Kumar-II, Nishikant Kumar, Alok Sharma, Junaid Ashraf, Supriyo Chakraborty

JAM:-

Shresth Sagar, Vivek Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Rahil Khan, Himanshu Diwedi, Ashish Kumar, Rishu Chauhan, Atul Singh Sarwar, Md, Nasim, Jaskaran Singh, Gaurav Mishra

Dream11 Team Squads:-

JAM:-

Shresth Sagar, Robin Mondal, Vivek Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Rahil Khan, Himanshu Diwedi, Sushant Verma, Rahul Prasad, Ashish Kumar, Rishu Chauhan, Atul Singh Surwar, Sankat Tripathi, Md Nasim, Mithun Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Gaurav Mishra

DUM:-

Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kumar, Arnav Sinha, Istekhar Ahmed-Khan, Kumar Suvarna, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Amit Kumar, Amit Kumar-II, Ayush Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Alok Sharma, Harshdev Gautam, Junaid Ashraf, Sonu Kr-Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty

The following player’s combination is the best choice for Captain and Vice-Captain:-

Captain and Vice-Captain

1.Kumar Suvarn and Arnav Sinha

2 Vivek Kumar and Rahil Khan.

According to the dream11 match, prediction JAM will be the winner of today’s match.

So, If the dream11 players to make win their team in this match so I suggest all of them to choose from the above-mentioned players because only in this article you will get all the dream11 prediction that will lead to winning your team. So Best Of Luck!