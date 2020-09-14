Thursday, September 24, 2020

JAM vs DUM Dream11 Match Prediction , Top Picks, Playing XI, Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils

JAM vs DUM Dream11 Match Prediction.

Sports
Nick Nesser
By Nick Nesser

Must Read

SportsNick Nesser -

NOR vs WOR Dream11 Match Prediction, Team Squads, Top Picks, Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire, English T20 Blast

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire So, According to theNOR vs WOR Dream11 Match Prediction, WOR is coming to their home ground with 3...
Read more
SportsNick Nesser -

LEI vs DER Dream11 Match Prediction, Playing XI, Top Picks, Leicestershire vs Derbyshire, English T20 Blast

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire On the analysis of the LEI vs DER Dream11 Match Prediction. Once again, you will see Leicestershire...
Read more
SportsNick Nesser -

YOG vs HAT Dream11 Match Prediction, Playing XI, Top Picks, Yomiuri Giants vs Hanshin Tigers

Yomiuri Giants vs Hanshin Tigers It will be the 1st match of today of the Japnese professional League played by...
Read more
Nick Nesser
Nick Nesser
Born in Florida, brought up in New York, Nick Nesser is known as the best author for the Space section of The News Recorder. Also, he is best known for his research on astronomy and his love for the satellites.

Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils

It will be the 2nd match of the Jharkand T20 League Played Between these two teams. JAM vs DUM Dream11 Match Prediction says that both the teams have a list of very good players but this time DUM is looking a little bit of weak this time than the JAM. So, let’s see what will happen this time in this league that who will win in this match.

Match Details:-

Date:- 15TH September 2020

Time:- 1:30 pm

Venue:- JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

JAM vs DUM Dream11 Match Prediction Of Both The Teams:-

Jamshedpur Jugglers:-

First comes the batsman of the team Vivek Kumar and Aryan Hooda are the three main batsmen from the team. Both of them have made a score of 110 runs from 6 matches and 120 runs from 3 matches with a strike rate of 120 and 125 respectively.

Then Comes the bowlers from the team. Rahil Khan and Himanshu Diwedi are the main bowlers from the team. Both of them have an average of 3/15 and play with an economy of 5.05 runs per over.

Now the all-rounders from the team are Vivek Kumar and Rahil Khan.

Now the wicketkeeper is Shresth Sagar

Dumka Daredevils:-

First comes the batsman of the team Arnav Sinha and Istekhar Ahmed-Khan are the three main batsmen from the team. Both of them have made a score of 110 runs from 4 matches and 120 runs from 3 matches with a strike rate of 110 and 115 respectively.

Then Comes the bowlers from the team. Kumar Suvarn and Saurabh Shekhar are the main bowlers from the team. Both of them have an average of 5/20 and plays with an economy of 4.05 runs per over.

READ MORE:  NED vs ITA: Netherlands vs ITALY, Match Prediction, Top Picks, Nations league 2020.

Now the all-rounders from the team are Kumar Suvarn and Arnav Sinha

Now the wicketkeeper is Bhanu Anand

Dream11 Playing XI:-

DUM:-
Bhanu Anand, Arnav Sinha, Istekhar Ahmed-Khan, Kumar Suvarna, Saurabh Shekhar, Amit Kumar, Amit Kumar-II, Nishikant Kumar, Alok Sharma, Junaid Ashraf, Supriyo Chakraborty

JAM:-
Shresth Sagar, Vivek Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Rahil Khan, Himanshu Diwedi, Ashish Kumar, Rishu Chauhan, Atul Singh Sarwar, Md, Nasim, Jaskaran Singh, Gaurav Mishra

Dream11 Team Squads:-

JAM:-
Shresth Sagar, Robin Mondal, Vivek Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Rahil Khan, Himanshu Diwedi, Sushant Verma, Rahul Prasad, Ashish Kumar, Rishu Chauhan, Atul Singh Surwar, Sankat Tripathi, Md Nasim, Mithun Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Gaurav Mishra

DUM:-
Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kumar, Arnav Sinha, Istekhar Ahmed-Khan, Kumar Suvarna, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Amit Kumar, Amit Kumar-II, Ayush Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Alok Sharma, Harshdev Gautam, Junaid Ashraf, Sonu Kr-Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty

READ MORE:  SAN vs UNAM :-Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM, Mexican League, Dream11 Prediction, Top picks

The following player’s combination is the best choice for Captain and Vice-Captain:-

Captain and  Vice-Captain

1.Kumar Suvarn and Arnav Sinha
2 Vivek Kumar and Rahil Khan.

According to the dream11 match, prediction JAM will be the winner of today’s match.

So, If the dream11 players to make win their team in this match so I suggest all of them to choose from the above-mentioned players because only in this article you will get all the dream11 prediction that will lead to winning your team. So Best Of Luck!

Previous articleRAN vs SIN Dream11 match prediction ,Playing XI, Top Picks
Next articleYOG vs HAT Dream11 Match Prediction, Playing XI, Top Picks, Yomiuri Giants vs Hanshin Tigers

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

SportsNick Nesser -

LEI vs DER Dream11 Match Prediction, Playing XI, Top Picks, Leicestershire vs Derbyshire, English T20 Blast

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire On the analysis of the LEI vs DER Dream11 Match Prediction. Once again, you will see Leicestershire...
Read more
Sports

YOG vs HAT Dream11 Match Prediction, Playing XI, Top Picks, Yomiuri Giants vs Hanshin Tigers

Nick Nesser -
Yomiuri Giants vs Hanshin Tigers It will be the 1st match of today of the Japnese professional League played by these two teams. YOG vs...
Read more
Sports

JAM vs DUM Dream11 Match Prediction , Top Picks, Playing XI, Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils

Nick Nesser -
Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils It will be the 2nd match of the Jharkand T20 League Played Between these two teams. JAM vs DUM Dream11...
Read more
Sports

RAN vs SIN Dream11 match prediction ,Playing XI, Top Picks

Nick Nesser -
Ranchi Raiders vs Singhbhum Stickers It will be the First Match of the Jharkand T20 League played between these two teams. RAN vs SIN Dream11...
Read more
Sports

MIA vs NEP Dream11 Match Prediction , National Football league, Top Picks

Nick Nesser -
Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots It will be the first match of the National Football League 2020 played by these two teams. MIA vs...
Read more

More Articles Like This

NOR vs WOR Dream11 Match Prediction, Team Squads, Top Picks, Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire, English T20 Blast

Sports Nick Nesser -
Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire So, According to theNOR vs WOR Dream11 Match Prediction, WOR is coming to their home ground with 3 consecutive wins and is on...
Read more

LEI vs DER Dream11 Match Prediction, Playing XI, Top Picks, Leicestershire vs Derbyshire, English T20 Blast

Sports Nick Nesser -
Leicestershire vs Derbyshire On the analysis of the LEI vs DER Dream11 Match Prediction. Once again, you will see Leicestershire against Derbyshire in the English...
Read more

YOG vs HAT Dream11 Match Prediction, Playing XI, Top Picks, Yomiuri Giants vs Hanshin Tigers

Sports Nick Nesser -
Yomiuri Giants vs Hanshin Tigers It will be the 1st match of today of the Japnese professional League played by these two teams. YOG vs...
Read more

RAN vs SIN Dream11 match prediction ,Playing XI, Top Picks

Sports Nick Nesser -
Ranchi Raiders vs Singhbhum Stickers It will be the First Match of the Jharkand T20 League played between these two teams. RAN vs SIN Dream11...
Read more
© Copyright 2013-2020 | The News Recorder LLP. All Rights Reserved