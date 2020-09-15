Thursday, September 24, 2020

LEI vs DER Dream11 Match Prediction, Playing XI, Top Picks, Leicestershire vs Derbyshire, English T20 Blast

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire

On the analysis of the LEI vs DER Dream11 Match Prediction. Once again, you will see Leicestershire against Derbyshire in the English T20 Blast. In the last match LEI has faced a loss in the match but this time they have come well prepared for the match. And on the other side, Derbyshire has a list of very good players on the team. So, Let’s see who will win the match this time.

Match Details:-

Date:- 15th September 2020

Time:- 11:00 PM

Venue:- Grace Road, Leicester

LEI vs DER Dream11 Match Prediction:-

Leicestershire:-

First comes the batsman of the team M Cosgrove and P Horton are the three main batsmen from the team. Both of them have made a score of 120 runs from 4 matches and 130 runs from 5 matches with a strike rate of 125 and 115 respectively.

Then Comes the bowlers from the team. D Klein and Griffiths are the main bowlers from the team. Both of them have an average of 5/15 and play with an economy of 9.05 runs per over.

Now the all-rounders from the team are Colin Ackermann and T Taylor.

Now the wicketkeeper is L Hill

Derbyshire:-

First comes the batsman of the team B Godleman and du Plooy are the three main batsmen from the team. Both of them have made a score of 115 runs from 4 matches and 320 runs from 6 matches with a strike rate of 110 and 115 respectively.

Then Comes the bowlers from the team A Gleadall and Conners are the main bowlers from the team. Both of them have an average of 7/14 and play with an economy of 8.05 runs per over.

Now the all-rounders from the team are A Hughes and M Critchley.

Now the wicketkeeper is Madsen.

Dream11 Team Squads:-

Leicestershire:-

P Horton, M Cosgrove, Davis, D Klein, Lilley, Griffiths, Colin Ackermann, Wright, L Hill, Dearden, T Taylor, Mike, Parkinson

Derbyshire:-

B Godleman, du Plooy, Lace, Madsen, Dal, Palladino, Watt, Conners, A Gleadall, A Hughes, Reece, Matt Critchley, H Hosein.

Dream11 Playing XI:-

Leicestershire:

P Horton, M Cosgrove, Davis, D Klein, Lilley, Griffiths, Colin Ackermann, Wright, L Hill, Dearden, T Taylor, Mike, Parkinson.

Derbyshire:

B Godleman, du Plooy, Lace, Madsen, Dal, Palladino, Watt, Conners, A Gleadall, A Hughes, Reece, Matt Critchley, H Hosein.

Dream11 Predicted Team:-

Wicketkeeper: L Hill

Batsmen: M Cosgrove, P Horton, H Dearden, B Godleman

Allrounders: Colin Ackermann, A Hughes, M Critchley/T Taylor

Bowlers: C Griffiths, D Klein, A Glendale

The following player’s combination is the best choice for Captain and Vice-Captain:-

1. Captain – P Horton
2. Vice-Captain – L Hill

According to the Dream11 Match Prediction, Leicestershire will win the match today.

So, If the dream11 players to make win their team in this match so I suggest all of them to choose from the above-mentioned players because only in this article you will get all the dream11 prediction that will lead to winning your team. So Best Of Luck!

