MIA vs NEP Dream11 Match Prediction , National Football league, Top Picks

It will be the first match of the National Football League 2020 played by these two teams. MIA vs NEP Dream11 Match Prediction says that both the teams have a list of very good players but last time Miami Dolphins were in lead by 3 to beat the New England Patriots. But this time the NEP has come well prepared for the match and everyone is eagerly waiting for the NEP to win the title of NFL this time.

Match Details:-

Date:- 13th September 2020

Time:- 10:30 PM

Venue:- Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

MIA:-

Quater Back:- Ryan Fitzpatrick

Running Back:- Jordan Howard, Patrick Laird, and Matt Bierda jr

Wide Receiver:- DeVante Parker, Isaiah Ford, and Jakkem Grant

Tight End:- Mike Gesciki, Adam Shaheen

Defender:- Eric Rowe

NEP:-

Quater Back:- Brian Hoyer

Running Back:- James White, Rex Burkhead, and Sony Michel

Wide Receiver:- Mathew Slater, Julian Endelman

Tight End:- Ryan Izzo and Dalton Keene

Defender:- Stephon Gilmore, Justin Bethel

Dream11 Team Squad:-

Miami Dolphins:-

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tua Tagovailoa, Matt Breida Jr, Myles Gaskin, Jordan Howard, Patrick Laird, Malcolm Perry, Chandler Cox, Lynn Bowden, Isaiah Ford, Jakeem Grant, Mack Hollins, DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Mike Gesicki, Adam Shaheen, Durham Smythe, Shaq Lawson, Emmanuel Ogbah, Jason Strowbridge, Jerome Baker, Sam Eguavoen, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Calvin Munson, Elandon Roberts, Andrew Van Ginkel, Kyle Van Noy, Xavien Howard, Noah Igbinoghene, Byron Jones, Nik Needham, Jamal Perry, Eric Rowe, Clayton Fejedelem, Kavon Frazier, Brandon Jones, Bobby McCain

New England Patriots:-

Brian Hoyer, Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, Rex Burkhead, Sony Michel, J.J. Taylor, James White, Jakob Johnson, Damiere Byrd, Julian Edelman, NKeal Harry, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski, Matthew Slater, Devin Asiasi, Ryan Izzo, Dalton Keene, Lawrence Guy, Derek Rivers, John Simon, Chase Winovich, Deatrich Wise Jr, JaWhaun Bentley, Shilique Calhoun, Brandon Copeland, Anfernee Jennings, Cash Maluhia, Josh Uche, Justin Bethel, Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Jason McCourty, Joejuan Williams, Terrence Brooks, Cody Davis, Kyle Dugger, Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips

Dream11 Playing XI:-

Miami Dolphins:-

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Patrick Laird, Matt Breida Jr, Jordan Howard, Isaiah Ford, Jakeem Grant, DeVante Parker, Adam Shaheen, Jason Strowbridge, Shaq Lawson, Eric Rowe

New England Patriots:-

Brian Hoyer, James White, J.J. Taylor, Rex Burkhead, Matthew Slater, Julian Edelman, NKeal Harry, Ryan Izzo, Stephon Gilmore, Justin Bethel, Cash Maluia

So, If the dream11 players to make win their team in this match so I suggest all of them to choose from the above-mentioned players because only in this article you will get al the dream11 prediction s that will lead to winning your team. So Best Of Luck!