New York Police Officer Charged For Using Illegal Chokehold On Black Man

On Thursday morning a police officer was arrested in New York and illegally charged using a chokehold to subdue a man at a Queens beach on the boardwalk. Becoming the first city officer to be charged under new state rules and regulations or law making it a felony for the police to use such holds.

After the video posted on Social Medial and David Afanador was suspended within hours of the Sunday incident after the video got viral on social media. In a video that showed him holding his arm around the man’s neck during an arrest on the boardwalk Rockaway Beach.

The 39-year-old officer Afanador was charged under the new law with attempted aggravated strangulation on Thursday. Also, the second degree as strangulation. He itself surrender on Thursday to the office of Queens district attorney’s and after a video arraignment, he was released without bail.

A lawyer for the person Afanador allegedly strangulated, 35-year-old Ricky Bellevue, invoked that historical past Thursday, calling on prosecutors to make sure justice is served this time. Afanador might withstand seven years in jail, officers mentioned.

“Right now was step one within the march for justice for this sufferer: the arrest and arraignment of this police officer,” lawyer Sanford Rubenstein said at an information convention Thursday. “However what’s actually essential is that he be convicted and despatched to jail for what he did, to set an instance to different cops that should you violate the regulation, you’ll go to jail.”

This is the second time New York City police officer Afanador to face criminal charges against the misuse of the excessive power this month again. The new law was named for Eric Garner when a black man who likes Floyd died after telling the officer restraining him by the neck that he could not breathe. Across the country protest again the police brutality against black people.

Officer Afanador’s lawyer, Stephen C. comes in support and stated that his client, a 15-year old veteran of the department who lives in Lengthy Seaside, would “vigorously” struggle the fees to avoid wasting his profession and pension. “This one ought to have been deal with as a disciplinary matter, though I need to emphasize that this officer did completely nothing do any mistakes,” he mentioned in an interview after the arraignment.

Major Bill de Blasio starting this week tweeted that Afanador’s Sunday suspension marked “the fastest I have ever seen the NYPD act to discipline an officer.