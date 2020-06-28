Sunday, July 5, 2020

New York Police Officer Charged For Using Illegal Chokehold On Black Man

US News
Avatar
By Foster Brenn

Must Read

EntertainmentAlice Jane -

A Discovery Of Witches Season 2: Release Date, Storyline, Cast & More

A Discovery of Witches is perfect for those who love to enjoy vampire diaries, Lucifer, Twilight, and other vampire...
Read more
EntertainmentAlice Jane -

Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4 Release Date, Star Cast, Plot & More

Like last season fans are eagerly waiting to watch the new season of Stranger Things. This fourth season will...
Read more
World NewsMax Atkinson -

Significant Resurgence Of Coronavirus Cases Observed In European Countries

The World Health Organization said on Thursday that Europe has covered more than 2.5 million cases and 195,000 deaths...
Read more
Avatar
Foster Brenn
Foster holds three years of experience in the newspaper industry. Foster covers all the major posting under the US News category of The News Recorder. Being a socially active person, he manages to take pre-release updates of various news. Foster also contributes to a local newspaper.

On Thursday morning a police officer was arrested in New York and illegally charged using a chokehold to subdue a man at a Queens beach on the boardwalk. Becoming the first city officer to be charged under new state rules and regulations or law making it a felony for the police to use such holds.

After the video posted on Social Medial and David Afanador was suspended within hours of the Sunday incident after the video got viral on social media. In a video that showed him holding his arm around the man’s neck during an arrest on the boardwalk Rockaway Beach.

The 39-year-old officer Afanador was charged under the new law with attempted aggravated strangulation on Thursday. Also, the second degree as strangulation. He itself surrender on Thursday to the office of Queens district attorney’s and after a video arraignment, he was released without bail.

A lawyer for the person Afanador allegedly strangulated, 35-year-old Ricky Bellevue, invoked that historical past Thursday, calling on prosecutors to make sure justice is served this time. Afanador might withstand seven years in jail, officers mentioned.

“Right now was step one within the march for justice for this sufferer: the arrest and arraignment of this police officer,” lawyer Sanford Rubenstein said at an information convention Thursday. “However what’s actually essential is that he be convicted and despatched to jail for what he did, to set an instance to different cops that should you violate the regulation, you’ll go to jail.”

This is the second time New York City police officer Afanador to face criminal charges against the misuse of the excessive power this month again. The new law was named for Eric Garner when a black man who likes Floyd died after telling the officer restraining him by the neck that he could not breathe. Across the country protest again the police brutality against black people.

READ MORE:  Coronavirus Live Updates: US death toll tops 20,000, higher than any other country

Officer Afanador’s lawyer, Stephen C. comes in support and stated that his client, a 15-year old veteran of the department who lives in Lengthy Seaside, would “vigorously” struggle the fees to avoid wasting his profession and pension. “This one ought to have been deal with as a disciplinary matter, though I need to emphasize that this officer did completely nothing do any mistakes,” he mentioned in an interview after the arraignment.

READ MORE:  Stanley Chera, developer friend of President Trump dies of COVID-19

Major Bill de Blasio starting this week tweeted that Afanador’s Sunday suspension marked “the fastest I have ever seen the NYPD act to discipline an officer.

Previous articleBodyguard Season 2: Release Date, Star Cast, Plot, Trailer & Many More
Next articleSignificant Resurgence Of Coronavirus Cases Observed In European Countries

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EntertainmentAlice Jane -

Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4 Release Date, Star Cast, Plot & More

Like last season fans are eagerly waiting to watch the new season of Stranger Things. This fourth season will...
Read more
World News

Significant Resurgence Of Coronavirus Cases Observed In European Countries

Max Atkinson -
The World Health Organization said on Thursday that Europe has covered more than 2.5 million cases and 195,000 deaths of coronavirus during a “significant...
Read more
US News

New York Police Officer Charged For Using Illegal Chokehold On Black Man

Foster Brenn -
On Thursday morning a police officer was arrested in New York and illegally charged using a chokehold to subdue a man at a Queens...
Read more
Entertainment

Bodyguard Season 2: Release Date, Star Cast, Plot, Trailer & Many More

Alice Jane -
The series of BBC's Bodyguard British crime based political thriller drama was premiered on August 26, 2018, and ended on September 23, 2018. The...
Read more
World News

Eiffel Tower Is Again Open In Paris After 3 Months Of Shutdown

Max Atkinson -
After, 3 months the Eiffel Tower is again reopened to visitors for being remain closed for more than 100 days due to the COVID-19...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Texas Governor Puts State Reopening On Hold In Face Of New COVID-19 Outbreak

US News Foster Brenn -
On, Thursday Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared that he will be a pause to take any action to reopen texas because the COVID-19 cases...
Read more

Stanley Chera, developer friend of President Trump dies of COVID-19

US News Foster Brenn -
WASHINGTON: Stanley Chera, a real estate developer, and friend of President Donald Trump die of coronavirus. Trump reported, Chera was in a coma and...
Read more

Coronavirus Live Updates: US death toll tops 20,000, higher than any other country

US News Foster Brenn -
The Johns Hopkins University released a new data report that signifies that the United States has surpassed Italy on Saturday in the total number...
Read more

Man slashes tires of 22 hospital worker in Hudson Valley Hospital

US News Foster Brenn -
The entire world is struggling with the pandemic of Coronavirus while a new report has come up from New York. The report projects an...
Read more
© Copyright 2013-2020 | The News Recorder LLP. All Rights Reserved