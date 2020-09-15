Thursday, September 24, 2020

NOR vs WOR Dream11 Match Prediction, Team Squads, Top Picks, Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire, English T20 Blast

Born in Florida, brought up in New York, Nick Nesser is known as the best author for the Space section of The News Recorder. Also, he is best known for his research on astronomy and his love for the satellites.

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire

So, According to theNOR vs WOR Dream11 Match Prediction, WOR is coming to their home ground with 3 consecutive wins and is on the top of the points table with 6 points. NOR on the other hand, is at the bottom of the points table with Zero wins and 3 losses. But this
time Nor has come well prepared so let’s see what will happen in the match.

Match Details:-

Date:- 15th September 2020

Time:- 11:00 PM IST

Venue:- Grace Road, Leicester

NOR vs WOR Dream11 Match Prediction:-

Worcestershire:-
First comes the batsman of the team Daryl Mitchell and Ross Whiteley are the two main batsmen from the team. Both of them have made a score of 130 runs from 4 matches and 115 runs from 4 matches with a strike rate of 105 and 110 respectively.

Then Comes the bowlers from the team. Dillon Pennington and A Carter are the main bowlers from the team. Both of them have an average of 2/12 and play with an economy of 7.05 runs per over.

Now the all-rounders from the team are G Rhodes and Travis.

Now the wicketkeeper is Ben Cox

Northamptonshire:-
First comes the batsman of the team Josh Cobb and Kyle Coetzer are the two main batsmen from the team. Both of them have made a score of 210 runs from 5 matches and 110 runs from 4 matches with a strike rate of 110 and 104 respectively.

Then Comes the bowlers from the team. Ricardo Vasconcelos and Alex Wakelyare the main bowlers from the team. Both of them have an average of 2/10 and play with an economy of 4.05 runs per over.

Now the all-rounders from the team are Saif Zaib and Graeme White

Now the wicketkeeper is Nathan Buck

Dream11 Playing XI:-

Northamptonshire:-

Richard Levi, Adam Rossington, Joshua Cobb, Dwaine Pretorius, Alex Wakely, Rob Keogh, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Sole, Graeme White, Nathan Buck, Blessing Muzarabani

Worcestershire:-

Rikkie Wessels, Hamish Rutherford, Moeen Ali, Tom Fell, Wayne Parnell, Ben Cox, Daryl Mitchell, Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Patrick Brown, Dillon Pennington.

NOR vs WOR Dream11 Match Prediction Team Squads:-

Worcestershire:
Martin Guptill, Ben Cox, Daryl Mitchell, Ross Whiteley, Brett D’Oliveira, Ed Barnard, Joe Clarke, Luke Wood, Patrick Brown, Dillon Pennington, A Carter, G Rhodes, Travis Head.

Northamptonshire:
Nathan Buck, Josh Cobb, Kyle Coetzer, Steven Crook, Ben Duckett, Brett Hutton, Rory Kleinveldt, Richard Levi, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ben Sanderson, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Alex Wakely, Graeme White, Saif Zaib

Dream11 Top Picks:-

Wicket- Keeper:- Ben Cox, Nathan Buck

Batsman:- Josh Cobb, Kyle Coetzer, Daryl Mitchell, and Ross Whiteley

Bowler:- Ricardo Vasconcelos, Alex Wakely, Dillon Pennington, and A Carter

All Rounders:- Saif Zaib, Graeme White, G Rhodes, and Travis Head

Dream11 Predicted Team:-

Ben Cox, Kyle Coetzer, Daryl Mitchell, Alex Wakely, Dillon Pennington, Graeme White, G Rhodes, Travis Head, Saif Zaib, Josh Cobb, Nathan Buck

The following player’s combination is the best choice for Captain and Vice-Captain:-

Captain and Vice-Captain

Alex Wakely and Brett D’Oliveira

Who will win WOR will win the match this time.

So, If the dream11 players to make win their team in this match so I suggest all of them to choose from the above-mentioned players. Because only in this article you will get all the dream11 prediction that will lead to winning your team. So Best Of Luck!

