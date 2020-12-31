ODL vs ODJ Dream11 Match Prediction: Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars, Playing XI, Top Picks

Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars

ODL vs ODJ Dream11 Match Prediction. It will be the 10th match of the Odisha T20 2020.

ODL vs ODJ Dream11 Match Prediction Of Both The Teams:-

Odisha Jaguars:- The team’s performance in the starting was not so good and the team is now in the 4th position on the points table and the chances of winning this team are also more than the other. Moreover, the team has improved its performance a the main players of the team are giving a tough competition to the opponents.

Odisha Lions:- The team’s performance this time was not so good and till this time the team has not won even a single match and still the team is sitting in the last position and the chances of winning this team are also less than the other.

Match Details:-

Date:- 31st December 2020

Time:- 07:30 PM IST

Venue:- Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Pitch Report:-

According to the dream11 match prediction, the pitch is said to be favorable on both sides as the pitch can provide a total of 150 runs in the first half and an average economy of 6.09 runs per over to the batters and the bowlers respectively.

Who Will Win The Toss:-

According to the dream11 match prediction, Odisha Jaguars will win the toss and choose to bat first.

ODL vs ODJ Dream11 Match Prediction Playing XI:-

Odisha Lions:- Rakesh Pattanaik,Bikash Rout, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, S Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja, Swastik Samal, Shubrajyoti Mishra, Deepak Behera, Alok Mangaraj, Ajay Goura, C Sahoo

Odisha Jaguars:- Kshyama Bal, Shamsul Khan, Sunil Sahoo, Abhijit Barik, Girija Rout, Lagnajit Samal, Manoj Kashyap, Sandeep Chauhan, Rahul Choudhary, Anwesh Das, Nirbishankaar Barik

ODL vs ODJ Dream11 Match Prediction Squads:-

Odisha Lions:- Chinmay Sagoo, Nauttam Bhanja, Abhisek Giri, Alok Mangaraj, Rakesh Pattanaik, Deepak Behera, Biswabhusan Bihari, Bikash Rout, Swastik Samal, Shubrajyoti Mishra, Saroja Panda, Durgaprasad Behera, Ansuman Tripathy, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Ajay Goura, S Sahoo, C Sahoo

Odisha Jaguars:- Bibhu Mallick, Kshyama Bal, Anwesh Das, Shamsul Khan, Sunil Sahoo, Rasmi Sahoo, Abhijit Barik, Girija Rout, Nirbishankaar Barik, Nihar Bhuyan, Dibya Ranjan Das, Lagnajit Samal, Manoj Kashyap, Sandeep Chauhan, Rahul Choudhary

Dream11 Predicted Captain and Vice-Captain:-

Captain:- Rakesh Pattanaik and Lagnajit Samal

Vice-Captain:- Manoj Kashyap and Deepak Behera

Dream11 Predicted Top Picks:-

Odisha Lions:-

1. Rakesh Pattanaik

2. Bikash Rout

3. Sujit Skhetra Lenka

4. S Sahoo

5. Nauttam Bhanja

Odisha Jaguars:-

1. Lagnajit Samal

2. Girija Rout

3. Sunil Sahoo

4. Manoj Kashyap

5. Rahul Choudhary

Dream11 Predcited Players according to their fields:-

Wicket-Keeper:– Sujit Skhetra Lenka

Batters:– Subhrajyoti Mishra, Bikash Rout, and Swastik Samal

All-Rounders:– Rakesh Pattanaik, Deepak Behera, and Girija Rout

Bowlers:– S Sahoo, Lagnajit Samal, Rahul Choudhary, and Manoj Kashyap

Who Will Win:-

According to the dream11 match prediction, Odisha Jaguars will win the match today of Odisha T20.

So, If you want to win the dream11 match of today I suggest you choose from the above-mentioned players.

Best Of Luck!