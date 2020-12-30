Thursday, December 31, 2020

ODL vs OPU Dream11 Match Prediction: Odisha Lions vs Odisha Pumas, Playing XI, Top Picks

ODL vs OPU Dream11 Match Prediction.

Odisha Lions vs Odisha Pumas

ODL vs OPU Dream11 Match Prediction. It will be the 8th match of the Odisha T20 2020.

ODL vs OPU Dream11 Match Prediction Of Both The Teams:-

Odisha Lions:- The performance of the team is not good this time as the team has faced a loss in all the 2 matches played till now and the team is sitting on the last position on the points table and the chances of winning this team are also less than the other.

Odisha Pumas:- The team performed not so well in the first game and got defeated by the opponent but the team performed very well in the last game and this was their first game and may win the second match.

Match Details:-

Date:- 30th December 2020

Time:- 07:30 PM IST

Venue:- Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Pitch Report:-

According to the dream11 match prediction, the pitch is said to be favorable on both sides as the pitch can provide a total of 150 runs in the first half and an average economy of 6.09 runs per over to the batters and the bowlers respectively.

Who Will Win The Toss:-

According to the dream11 match prediction, Odisha Pumas will win the toss and choose to bat first.

ODL vs OPU Dream11 Match Prediction Playing XI:-

Odisha Lions:- Rakesh Pattanaik,Bikash Rout, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, S Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja, Swastik Samal, Shubrajyoti Mishra, Deepak Behera, Alok Mangaraj, Ajay Goura, C Sahoo

Odisha Pumas:- Sandeep Patnaik, P Rana, PK Singh, T Sahoo, BP Nishad, P Anurag Das, A Nayak, D Singh, Krushna Barik, J Thapa, SR Mohanty

ODL vs OPU Dream11 Match Prediction Squads:-

Odisha Lions:- Chinmay Sagoo, Nauttam Bhanja, Abhisek Giri, Alok Mangaraj, Rakesh Pattanaik, Deepak Behera, Biswabhusan Bihari, Bikash Rout, Swastik Samal, Shubrajyoti Mishra, Saroja Panda, Durgaprasad Behera, Ansuman Tripathy, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Ajay Goura, S Sahoo, C Sahoo

Odisha Pumas:- Krushna Barik, Ranjit Paikaray, Sparsh Somani, Ankit Singh, Abhishek Yadav, Nisikanta Rout, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Dinesh Srivastav, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Chandramani Biswal, Ashutosh Das, Basant Mohanty, Jayanta Behera, Shubham Nayak, Sidhant Jena, Sandeep Patnaik, P Singh, P Anurag Das, B P Nishad, A Nayak, T Sahoo, D Singh, J Thapa, D Mahakud, S R Mohanty, P Rana

Dream11 Predicted Captain and Vice-Captain:-

Captain:- Rakesh Pattanaik and Sandeep Patnaik

Vice-Captain:- Bikash Rout and P Rana

Dream11 Predicted Top Picks:-

Odisha Lions:-
1. Rakesh Pattanaik
2. Bikash Rout
3. Sujit Skhetra Lenka
4. S Sahoo
5. Nauttam Bhanja

Odisha Pumas:-
1. Sandeep Patnaik
2. P Rana
3. PK Singh
4. T Sahoo
5. BP Nishad

Dream11 Predcited Players according to their fields:-

Wicket-Keeper:- Sujit Skhetra Lenka

All-rounders:- P Anurag Das, PK Singh, and Rakesh Pattanaik

Batsman:- P Rana, Sandeep Patnaik, and Bikash Rout

Bowlers:- BP Nishad, T Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja, and S Sahoo

Who Will Win:-

According to the dream11 match prediction, Odisha Pumas will win the match today of Odisha T20.

So, If you want to win the dream11 match of today I suggest you choose from the above-mentioned players.

Best Of Luck!

