ODT vs ODJ Dream11 Match Prediction: Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Jaguars, Playing XI, Top Picks

Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Jaguars

ODT vs ODJ Dream11 Match Prediction. It will be the 7th match of the Odisha T20 2020 played between these two teams.

ODT vs ODJ Dream11 Match Prediction Of Both The Teams:-

Odisha Tigers:- The performance of the team this time was good but not like the last league as the team till now has won only one match among the 3 matches played by them so far and the chances of winning are as that equal as of the opponent.

Odisha Jaguars:- The performance of the team this time was not so good as the team this time has lost all the 2 matches played till now in the league and the chances of winning this team are also less than the opponent as the team is sitting on the last position on the points table.

Match Details:-

Date:- 30th December 2020

Time:- 03:30 PM IST

Venue:- Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Pitch Report:-

According to the dream11 match prediction, the pitch is said to be favorable on both sides as the pitch can provide a total of 150 runs in the first half and an average economy of 6.09 runs per over to the batters and the bowlers respectively.

Who Will Win The Toss:-

According to the dream11 match prediction, Odisha Jaguars will win the toss and choose to bat first.

ODT vs ODJ Dream11 Match Prediction Playing XI:-

Odisha Tigers:- Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Ayush Naik, Amin Khan, Shekhar Majhi, Sanjay Das, B Shiva, Rajkishan Patel, Rakesh Gochhayat, Debashish Ashok Samantray, Harshit Rathod, Girija Sankar Barik

Odisha Jaguars:- Shamsul Khan, Sunil Sahoo, Girija Rout, Lagnajit Samal, Manoj Kashyap, Abhijit Barik, Nirbishankaar Barik, Bibhu Mallick, Kshyama Bal, Anwesh Das, Rahul Choudhary

ODT vs ODJ Dream11 Match Prediction Squads:-

Odisha Tigers:- Rakesh Gochhayat, Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Debashish Ashok Samantray, Ayush Naik, Girija Sankar Barik, Rupak Pradhan, Utsab Bhoi, Samir Mandal, Amin Khan, Sangram S Manjhi, Minal Parinda, Shekhar Majhi, Harshit Rathod, B Shiva, Sanjay Das, Rajkishan Patel

Odisha Jaguars:- Bibhu Mallick, Kshyama Bal, Anwesh Das, Shamsul Khan, Sunil Sahoo, Rasmi Sahoo, Abhijit Barik, Girija Rout, Nirbishankaar Barik, Nihar Bhuyan, Dibya Ranjan Das, Lagnajit Samal, Manoj Kashyap, Sandeep Chauhan, Rahul Choudhary

Dream11 Predicted Captain and Vice-Captain:-

Captain:- Amin Khan and Lagnajit Samal

Vice-Captain:- Shekhar Majhi and Girija Rout

Dream11 Predicted Top Picks:-

Odisha Tigers:-

1. Dibyashakti Chakrabarty

2. Ayush Naik

3. Amin Khan

4. Shekhar Majhi

5. Sanjay Das

Odisha Jaguars:-

1. Shamsul Khan

2. Sunil Sahoo

3. Girija Rout

4. Lagnajit Samal

5. Manoj Kashyap

Dream11 Predcited Players according to their fields:-

Wicket-Keeper:– Dibyashakti Chakrabarty

Batters:– Ayush Naik, Abhijit Barik, and Sandeep Patnaik

All-Rounders:– Girija Rout, and Amin Khan

Bowlers:– Manoj Kashyap, Lagnajit Samal, B Shiva, Sanjay Das, and Shekhar Majhi

Who Will Win:-

According to the dream11 match prediction, Odisha Tigers will win the match today of the Odisha T20 2020.

So, If you want to win the dream11 match of today I suggest you choose from the above-mentioned players.

Best Of Luck!