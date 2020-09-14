Thursday, September 24, 2020

RAN vs SIN Dream11 match prediction ,Playing XI, Top Picks

RAN vs SIN Dream11 match prediction.

Nick Nesser
Nick Nesser

Born in Florida, brought up in New York, Nick Nesser is known as the best author for the Space section of The News Recorder. Also, he is best known for his research on astronomy and his love for the satellites.

Ranchi Raiders vs Singhbhum Stickers

It will be the First Match of the Jharkand T20 League played between these two teams. RAN vs SIN Dream11 match prediction says that RAN and SIN both have a team of very good players. So it will be a great match to watch.

Match Details:-

Date:- 15th September 2020

Time:- 9:30 AM, IST

Venue:- JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

RAN vs SIN Dream11 match prediction:-

Ranchi Raiders:-
First comes the batsman of the team Aryaman Sen and Satyendra Prajapati are the two main batsmen from the team. Both of them have made a score of 120 runs from 5 matches and 110 runs from 6 matches with a strike rate of 120 and 125 respectively.

Then Comes the bowlers from the team. Prem Kumar, Vivek Anand, and Ashish Kumar Choubey are the main bowlers from the team. All of them have an average of 5/25 and plays with an economy of 5.05 runs per over.

Now the all-rounders from the team are Aryaman Sen and Pankaj Kumar

Now the wicketkeeper is Pankaj Kumar

Singhbhum Stickers:-

First comes the batsman of the team Kumar Suraj, Ankit Kumar, and Kumar Karan are the three main batsmen from the team. All of them have made a score of 120 runs from 5 matches, 110 runs from 6 matches, and 105 runs from 4 matches with a strike rate of 120,122, and 125 respectively.

Then Comes the bowlers from the team. Bal Krishna and Ajay Yadav are the main bowlers from the team. Both of them have an average of 4/20 and plays with an economy of 7.05 runs per over.

READ MORE:  IBCC VS MUS:- Indo- Bulgarian Cricket Club vs Medical University Sofia. Match Prediction, Top Picks

Now the all-rounders from the team are Sumit Kumar and Kumar Suraj

Now the wicketkeeper is Sumit Kumar

Dream11 Playing XI:-

Ranchi Raiders:- AryamanSen, Aditya Singh, Harsh Rana, Satyendra Prajapati, Prem Kumar, Roni Kumar, Suman Dutt Singh, Pankaj Kumar, Prem Kumar Singh, Vivek Anand, Ashish Kumar Choubey

Singhbhum Stickers:- Sumit Kumar, Kumar Karan, Kumar Suraj, Ankit Kumar, Sharandeep Singh, Vinayak Vikram, Amardeep Singh, Bal Krishna, Ajay Yadav, Aryamann Lala, Shiva Singh

Dream11 Team Squad:-

Ranchi Raiders:- AryamanSen, Aditya Singh, Harsh Rana, Satyendra Prajapati, Prem Kumar, Roni Kumar, Suman Dutt Singh, Pankaj Kumar, Prem Kumar Singh, Vivek Anand, Ashish Kumar Choubey, Yash Bhagat, Shikhar Mohan, Ayush Ojha, Rishav Raj, Manishi

Singhbhum Stickers:- Sumit Kumar, Kumar Karan, Kumar Suraj, Ankit Kumar, Sharandeep Singh, Vinayak Vikram, Amardeep Singh, Bal Krishna, Ajay Yadav, Aryamann Lala, Shiva Singh, Wilfred Beng, Roushan Nirala, Anshu Singh, Pratik Bhakat,

READ MORE:  BAC vs ICC: Baneasa Cricket Club vs Indian Cricket Club, European Cricket Series, Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks

The following player’s combination is the best choice for Captain and Vice-Captain:-

Captain and  Vice-Captain
1. Kumar Suraj and Sumit Kumar
2. Pankaj Kumar and  Aryaman Sen
3. Kumar Karan and Vivek Vikram

So, If the dream11 players to make win their team in this match so I suggest all of them to choose from the above-mentioned players because only in this article you will get all the dream11 prediction that will lead to winning your team. So Best Of Luck!

