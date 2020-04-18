RKH vs MSK Dream11 Prediction: Rukh Brest vs Minsk Team Prediction, Best Picks, Live Updates

While standing at the 14th position in the Belarus Premier League team FC Rukh Brest is aiming towards victory in today’s match of RKH vs MSK. It was the beginning of the league when Rukh Brest managed to get a lead in against Vysshaya Liga but since then there’s no leader for a team in the entire league. And team Minks are somewhere superior and strong in the team as compared to FC Rukh Brest.

Rukh Brest vs Minsk match is scheduled for April 18, 2020, at 10:00 pm IST and the venue would be Stadyen DASK Brestski, Brest. This match could be either a lead lifting match for Rukh Brest or a gainer or the opponent Minsk.

Match: Rukh Brest vs Minsk

Date: 18th April 2020

Time: 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Stadyen DASK Brestski, Brest

The history of matches for both the team reflects an average performance like the one was seen in against Slavia Mozyr. Both the team had an average performance without any victory. Minsk had recorded a lot of defeats in their past matches but still, the team is expected to lead in today’s match.

And here’s the team squad which you can choose from for your today’s match of Dream11.

Rukh Brest FC: Aleksandr Nechaev, Romaan Stepanov, Artem Denisenko, Vitali Gayduchik, Oleksiy Kovtun, Oleksandr Mihunov, Pavel Chelyadko, Ilya Kolpachuk, Artem Rakhmanov, Joao William, Igor Shumilov, Vladislav Shubovich, Maksim Chyzh, Chidi Osuchukwu, Yaroslav Oreshkevich, Sergey Tikhonovskiy, Vladislav Vasiljev, Pavel Sedko, Denis Grechikho, Bogdan Sadovskiy, Aleksey Antilevski, Dmitri Sibilev, Artem Kontsevoj, Artem Petrenko, Abdoulaye Diallo, Oleg Nikiforenko, Egor Bogomolskiy, Vladislav Morozov

RKH Best Playing 11: A Nechaev (GK), A Rakhmanov, J William, Vladislav Vasiljev, O Kovtun, S Tikhonovskiy, C Osuchukwu, D Grechikho, A Kontsevoj, I Kolpachuk, A Petrenko

FC Minsk: Anton Shramchenko, Roman Gribovskiy, Vladimir Khvashchinskiy, Ognjen Rolović, Artyom Vasilyev, Andrei Shemruk, Pavel Gorbach, Oleksandr Vasyliev, Oleg Evdokimov, Vladislav Nasibulin, Yaroslav Yarotski, Sergey Sazonchik, Dmitriy Klimovich, Gleb Zherdev, Gleb Gurban, Dmytro Ryzhuk, Aleksey Zaleskiy, Yevhenii Chahovets, Aleksey Ivanov, Yuri Ostroukh, Dmitri Zinovich, Aleksey Lavrik, Maksim Kasarab, Evgeni Malashevich, Artem Leonov, Sergey Veremko, Pavel Prishivalko, Dmitri Prishchepa

MSK Best Playing 11: A Lenovo (GK), E Chagovets, O Evdokimov, Oleg Evdokimov,, V Khvashchinskiy, V Nasibulin, D Prishchepa, D Ryzhuk, O Vasyliev, Y Yarotski, A Zaleski

RKH vs MSK Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 today’s match prediction supports the team Minsk. despite being having defeats in previous matches, the team holds some strong players for the position of defender, goalkeeper, and captain. As per our prediction analyst, team Minks will get a winning batch for today’s match. Remember these predictions are made by our experts and they do not intend any kind of team promotion or guarantee for your own game.