The World Health Organization said on Thursday that Europe has covered more than 2.5 million cases and 195,000 deaths of coronavirus during a “significant resurgence” after many lockdowns were lifted on Europe.

Europe continuously watched to increases the no. of coronavirus cases for the first time in months. Hans Kluge, the regional director of WHO’s for Europe said this is alarming data for those nations who lifting lockdowns.

Also, he said, Approx. 30 countries have seen new cumulative cases increases over the past two weeks but he is not revealing any detailing specific examples.

Out of these, 11 countries which include Armenia, Sweden, Moldova, and North Macedonia, accelerated transmission has led to “very significant resurgence”, said Regional Director Dr. Hans Henri Kluge. If you do not pay attention to opening the clown, you may face the same difficulty once again in Europe, he said.

Dr. Kluge said countries like Germany, Poland, Spain, and Israel had responded quickly to dangerous outbreaks associated with schools, coal mines, and food production settings, and brought them under control through rapid interventions

The continent has been gone through very badly destroyed earlier this pandemic situation also, there are still close to 20,000 new coronavirus cases and over 700 new deaths daily. he also said I have spoken many times the risk of resurgence countries for easing of earlier lockdowns and strictly follow the social distancing measures.

“But we would be waiting and preparation for the fall, when Covid-19 may mix with other seasonal diseases like influenza, pneumonia, many as well, because finally the virus is still actively and continuously circulating in our society and there is no perfect remedy and no effective vaccine for treatment, come yet.”

He also praised the latest technology for finding the efforts, and exposed us to information about tsunami and helped to raised many issues about data protection and privacy. “The human and gender rights must be preserved in digital environments and must not be leave in times of a COVID-19 pandemic situation,” he said.

“It is the responsibility and answerability of governments to address correct data ownership, use, consent, and protection.” European leaders have been desirous to show public support to the WHO (world health organization) after the US called the agency a “puppet of China” and said it would cut funding and leave.

Despite warning about resurgences, he said the WHO could be expected that the situation would calm down further in the majority of countries over the summer.