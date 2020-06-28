Sunday, July 5, 2020

Significant Resurgence Of Coronavirus Cases Observed In European Countries

A massive surge in daily coronavirus cases observed in European countries, WHO warns the officials.

World News
Max Atkinson
By Max Atkinson

Must Read

EntertainmentAlice Jane -

A Discovery Of Witches Season 2: Release Date, Storyline, Cast & More

A Discovery of Witches is perfect for those who love to enjoy vampire diaries, Lucifer, Twilight, and other vampire...
Read more
EntertainmentAlice Jane -

Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4 Release Date, Star Cast, Plot & More

Like last season fans are eagerly waiting to watch the new season of Stranger Things. This fourth season will...
Read more
World NewsMax Atkinson -

Significant Resurgence Of Coronavirus Cases Observed In European Countries

The World Health Organization said on Thursday that Europe has covered more than 2.5 million cases and 195,000 deaths...
Read more
Max Atkinson
Max Atkinson
Max, one of the prominent writers at The News Recorder and has been taking care of all the world news related coverage. He loves to write about the latest happenings and trends from all across the world, and before joining The News-Recorder, James was a part of the editorial board of a local magazine.

The World Health Organization said on Thursday that Europe has covered more than 2.5 million cases and 195,000 deaths of coronavirus during a “significant resurgence” after many lockdowns were lifted on Europe.

Europe continuously watched to increases the no. of coronavirus cases for the first time in months. Hans Kluge, the regional director of WHO’s for Europe said this is alarming data for those nations who lifting lockdowns.

Also, he said, Approx. 30 countries have seen new cumulative cases increases over the past two weeks but he is not revealing any detailing specific examples.

Out of these, 11 countries which include Armenia, Sweden, Moldova, and North Macedonia, accelerated transmission has led to “very significant resurgence”, said Regional Director Dr. Hans Henri Kluge. If you do not pay attention to opening the clown, you may face the same difficulty once again in Europe, he said.

Dr. Kluge said countries like Germany, Poland, Spain, and Israel had responded quickly to dangerous outbreaks associated with schools, coal mines, and food production settings, and brought them under control through rapid interventions

The continent has been gone through very badly destroyed earlier this pandemic situation also, there are still close to 20,000 new coronavirus cases and over 700 new deaths daily. he also said I have spoken many times the risk of resurgence countries for easing of earlier lockdowns and strictly follow the social distancing measures.

“But we would be waiting and preparation for the fall, when Covid-19 may mix with other seasonal diseases like influenza, pneumonia, many as well, because finally the virus is still actively and continuously circulating in our society and there is no perfect remedy and no effective vaccine for treatment, come yet.”

READ MORE:  2019 General election: Debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn

He also praised the latest technology for finding the efforts, and exposed us to information about tsunami and helped to raised many issues about data protection and privacy. “The human and gender rights must be preserved in digital environments and must not be leave in times of a COVID-19 pandemic situation,” he said.

“It is the responsibility and answerability of governments to address correct data ownership, use, consent, and protection.” European leaders have been desirous to show public support to the WHO (world health organization) after the US called the agency a “puppet of China” and said it would cut funding and leave.

READ MORE:  People Caught Outside Without A Face Mask or Scarf In Laredo, Texas Will Be Fined $1000

Despite warning about resurgences, he said the WHO could be expected that the situation would calm down further in the majority of countries over the summer.

Previous articleNew York Police Officer Charged For Using Illegal Chokehold On Black Man
Next articleNetflix’s Stranger Things Season 4 Release Date, Star Cast, Plot & More

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EntertainmentAlice Jane -

Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4 Release Date, Star Cast, Plot & More

Like last season fans are eagerly waiting to watch the new season of Stranger Things. This fourth season will...
Read more
World News

Significant Resurgence Of Coronavirus Cases Observed In European Countries

Max Atkinson -
The World Health Organization said on Thursday that Europe has covered more than 2.5 million cases and 195,000 deaths of coronavirus during a “significant...
Read more
US News

New York Police Officer Charged For Using Illegal Chokehold On Black Man

Foster Brenn -
On Thursday morning a police officer was arrested in New York and illegally charged using a chokehold to subdue a man at a Queens...
Read more
Entertainment

Bodyguard Season 2: Release Date, Star Cast, Plot, Trailer & Many More

Alice Jane -
The series of BBC's Bodyguard British crime based political thriller drama was premiered on August 26, 2018, and ended on September 23, 2018. The...
Read more
World News

Eiffel Tower Is Again Open In Paris After 3 Months Of Shutdown

Max Atkinson -
After, 3 months the Eiffel Tower is again reopened to visitors for being remain closed for more than 100 days due to the COVID-19...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Eiffel Tower Is Again Open In Paris After 3 Months Of Shutdown

World News Max Atkinson -
After, 3 months the Eiffel Tower is again reopened to visitors for being remain closed for more than 100 days due to the COVID-19...
Read more

British PM Boris Johnson Tests Positive For The Novel Coronavirus

World News Alice Jane -
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday. A video posted by the prime minister confirms that he had...
Read more

COVID-19: More Than 124,000 Patients Recovers Worldwide, China Stands On Top

World News Max Atkinson -
The deadly coronavirus is taking lives every minute in this world and barely we're able to cope up with that. The vaccine or the...
Read more

Robert Levinson, Ex-FBI Agent Is Believed To Be Dead By The U.S. Officials And His Family

World News Max Atkinson -
Retired FBI agent Robert A. Levinson is presumed to be dead by his family and the White House Officials on Wednesday. Robert who was...
Read more
© Copyright 2013-2020 | The News Recorder LLP. All Rights Reserved