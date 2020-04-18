Siren Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date Spoilers & Streaming Details

This suspense thriller series ‘Siren’ is getting more and more interesting with each chapter or episode. Siren comprises all the elements of drama, action, and suspense which makes it enjoyable to watch. The entire story of the series runs around Bristol Cove, the small fishing town which has been home to mermaids in the past.

Once a strange woman comes up to find her sister who has been captured by the army. By the time being she comes along with chaos in the town, two biologists attempt to figure out what made the mermaids make this place as their home. And who are the dee-sea killers from the water?

The show is running it’s Siren Season 3 which seems to be more interesting than the two previous seasons. Last time the episode ‘Life and Death’ left us with a point where Ryn’s baby is born from the spirit. Xander is trying to establish his career and Ben attempts to help his mother. While on the other hand, Eliza helps Helen to get in touch with Sarge.

Siren Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date or Streaming Details

Next installment for the Siren Season 3 i.e. Episode 5 namely ‘Mommy and Me’ will be released on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 10p/9c.

Viewers can watch the episode or the entire series on Freeform. Or you can either watch it with your cable connection or you can stream it on Freeform site as well if you have a premium subscription. You can also check the Siren episodes and updates on YouTube TV, DirectTV and Sling TV. And if you’re a paid subscriber of Hulu, then also you can watch the episodes.

One can also pay for individuals episodes to watch on Amazon Prime.

Siren Season 3 Episode 5 Spoilers:

The next episode of the Siren Season 3 titled “Mommy and Me” will depict Ryn returning to the land in order to explore the human parenthood while Robb and Maddie will make some gruesome discovery. Helen and Ted will confront each other and Ben will start experiencing some side effects.

The promo projects that a fight under the water may lead to Ryn’s baby’s life in danger. You can check the promo of Episode 5 above and for more updates, just stay tuned.