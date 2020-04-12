Stanley Chera, developer friend of President Trump dies of COVID-19

WASHINGTON: Stanley Chera, a real estate developer, and friend of President Donald Trump die of coronavirus. Trump reported, Chera was in a coma and seriously ill after getting infected with the coronavirus.

Stanley Chera’s death was reported on Saturday by The Real Deal, which covers the New York real estate industry at a big level. Stanley Chera was in his late 70s and left us amid coronavirus pandemic. Chera was well known for his real estate firm Crown Acquisitions.

Trump mentioned the medical conditions of Stanley Chera on March 29 and described him as “viciousness” of the disease.

“I had a friend who went to a hospital the other day. He’s a little older, and he’s heavy, but he’s tough person,” Trump said. “And he went to the hospital, and a day later, he’s in a coma … he’s not doing well.”

“The speed and the viciousness, especially if it gets the right person, it’s horrible. It’s really horrible,” he said.

“I have some friends that are unbelievably sick,” Trump said. “We thought they were going in for a mild stay. And, in one case, he’s unconscious — in a coma. And you say, ‘How did that happen?’”

President Trump also mentioned that knowing about the death of his close friend made him think about his decisions to tackle the outbreak.

“He’s sort of central casting for what we’re talking about, and it hit him very hard,” Trump said April 1. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Trump mentioned his condolences for Stanley Chera, “He is a great guy, and he’s been with me from the beginning.”