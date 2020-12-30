Thursday, December 31, 2020

STG VS STL Dream11 Match Prediction: Polpharma Starogard Gdański vs TBV Start Lublin, Playing V, Top Picks

STG VS STL Dream11 Match Prediction.

Polpharma Starogard Gdański vs TBV Start Lublin

STG VS STL Dream11 Match Prediction. It will be the 8th match of the Polish Basketball League played between these two teams.

STG VS STL Dream11 Match Prediction Of Both The Teams:-

Polpharma Starogard Gdański:- The performance of the team was very good in the league till now as the team till now has won 3 matches out of the 5 played by them and the chances of winning this team are also more than the other as the team is sitting on the 5th position on the points table.

TVB Start Lublin:- The performance of the team was not so good this time as the team till now has won only one match and the team is sitting on the last position on the points table and the chances of winning this team are also less than the other.

Match Details:-

Date:- 30th December 2020

Time:- 09:30 PM IST

Venue:- Nuevo Los Cármenes

STG VS STL Dream11 Match Prediction Playing V:-

Polpharma Starogard Gdański:- James Washington, Trevon Allen, Steven Haney, Peter Olisemeka, J Furstinger

TBV Start Lublin:- K Laczynski, Martins Laksa, Sherron Dorsey-Walker, Mateusz Dziemba, Y Franke

STG VS STL Dream11 Match Prediction Squads:-

Polpharma Starogard Gdański:-
James Washington, Sebastian Kowalczyk, Radoslaw Chorab, Steven Haney, Trevon Allen, Szymon Urbanski, Jacek Jarecki, Krystian Reszka, Grzegorz Surmacz, Samuel Miller, Peter Olisemeka, Mateusz Itrich, J Furstinger

TBV Start Lublin:- Michael Gospodarek, Lester Medford Jr, Bartlomiej Pelczar, Mateusz Dziemba, Martins Laksa, Damian Jeszke, Armani Moore, Kacper Borowski, Sherron Dorsey-Walker, Tymoteusz Pszczola, Adam Kemp, Roman Szymanski, K Laczynski, Y Franke

READ MORE:  LEI vs DER Dream11 Match Prediction, Playing XI, Top Picks, Leicestershire vs Derbyshire, English T20 Blast

Dream11 Predicted Captain and Vice-Captain:-

Captain:- James Washington and K Laczynski

Vice-Captain:- Trevon Allen and Martins Laksa

Dream11 Predicted Top Picks:-

Polpharma Starogard Gdański:-
1. James Washington
2. Trevon Allen
3. Steven Haney

TVB Start Lublin:-
1. K Laczynski
2. Martins Laksa
3. Sherron Dorsey-Walker

Dream11 Predcited Players according to their fields:-

Point-Guard:- Sebastian Kowalcyk and Radoslaw Choral,

Shooting-Guard:- Szymon Urbanski and Bartlomiej Pelczar

Power-Foward:- Tymoteusz Pszczola and Krystian Reszka

Center:- Mateusz Itrich and Joshua Sharma

Shooting-Foward:- Sebastian Walda and Karol Obarek

Who Will Win:-

According to the dream11 match prediction, Polpharma Starogard Gdański will win the match today.

READ MORE:  MIA vs NEP Dream11 Match Prediction , National Football league, Top Picks

So, If you want to win the dream11 match of today I suggest you choose from the above-mentioned players.

Best Of Luck!

