Texas Governor Puts State Reopening On Hold In Face Of New COVID-19 Outbreak

On, Thursday Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared that he will be a pause to take any action to reopen texas because the COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase day by day. He said those businesses who have permitted by Govt. to reopen can keep operating his work with limited occupancy under the keep in mind the rules or protocols which kept by the texas department of state health services.

We are trying to reduce the Covid-19 virus and Hospitalization. We focused and take actions to slow down the spreading virus as well as allowing Texans people to support their families and themselves through earning a paycheck, he said. Also, the work we want to do as a state is going backward and shut down the business for a while. It will help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase of reopening our state for business.

Also, they said, we requested people support this action and help us to slow down this virus to wearing a mask, washing their hands from time to time, and maintain social distancing with each other. But Abbott hasn’t declared an order yet like other governors to wear a mask on the public area is compulsory. It is not clear yet which industry would be affected by this temporary pause of COVID-19. But it, an important decision to stop spread the virus in texas and Abbott ordered to the main city hospital Where are the most cases happening to make room and arrangement for COVID-19 patients.

Also, He announces the emergency budget to more funding on medical resources or industry. It will help us in the future if COVID-19 and hospitalizations case is the increase.

On Wednesday alone, more than 6000 new cases were reported in the state. The total cases till now in Texas are more than 1,32,000 cases as of now and 2,296 deaths and approx. 74,496 texas people are recovered from COVID-19. The total cases in the united states are 2.47million, 7,64,000 is recovered and more than 1,26,000 peoples are death. According to sources Dr. Peter Hotez, a big infectious-disease expert in Houston is trying to making a Coronavirus vaccine. If it happens So it will be a big relief for everyone.

Texas was the city that first opened Lockdown and allowed the business to start. The result of which turned out to be that Covid-19 spread fastly. The number of states in the United States including Texas, Arizona, South Carolina, and Florida has rise the cases more than 30% compared to other states over the past few weeks.

Texas is not in danger bout on the other side California also issue an order again to stay at home. California also making a record of the highest new coronavirus cases from few days. Gov. Gavid Newsom report on this Wednesday that California takes a test more than 1 million people in past 2 weeks. He adds on and said the positivity rate of COVID-19 is more than the previous rate.