Sunday, July 5, 2020

Texas Governor Puts State Reopening On Hold In Face Of New COVID-19 Outbreak

Texas Governor Greg Abbott paused the state reopening due to a sudden surge in coronavirus cases.

US News
Avatar
By Foster Brenn

Must Read

EntertainmentAlice Jane -

A Discovery Of Witches Season 2: Release Date, Storyline, Cast & More

A Discovery of Witches is perfect for those who love to enjoy vampire diaries, Lucifer, Twilight, and other vampire...
Read more
EntertainmentAlice Jane -

Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4 Release Date, Star Cast, Plot & More

Like last season fans are eagerly waiting to watch the new season of Stranger Things. This fourth season will...
Read more
World NewsMax Atkinson -

Significant Resurgence Of Coronavirus Cases Observed In European Countries

The World Health Organization said on Thursday that Europe has covered more than 2.5 million cases and 195,000 deaths...
Read more
Avatar
Foster Brenn
Foster holds three years of experience in the newspaper industry. Foster covers all the major posting under the US News category of The News Recorder. Being a socially active person, he manages to take pre-release updates of various news. Foster also contributes to a local newspaper.

On, Thursday Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared that he will be a pause to take any action to reopen texas because the COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase day by day. He said those businesses who have permitted by Govt. to reopen can keep operating his work with limited occupancy under the keep in mind the rules or protocols which kept by the texas department of state health services.

We are trying to reduce the Covid-19 virus and Hospitalization. We focused and take actions to slow down the spreading virus as well as allowing Texans people to support their families and themselves through earning a paycheck, he said. Also, the work we want to do as a state is going backward and shut down the business for a while. It will help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase of reopening our state for business.

Also, they said, we requested people support this action and help us to slow down this virus to wearing a mask, washing their hands from time to time, and maintain social distancing with each other. But Abbott hasn’t declared an order yet like other governors to wear a mask on the public area is compulsory. It is not clear yet which industry would be affected by this temporary pause of COVID-19. But it, an important decision to stop spread the virus in texas and Abbott ordered to the main city hospital Where are the most cases happening to make room and arrangement for COVID-19 patients.

Also, He announces the emergency budget to more funding on medical resources or industry. It will help us in the future if COVID-19 and hospitalizations case is the increase.

READ MORE:  Trump removes inspector general tasked with overseeing coronavirus emergency funds

On Wednesday alone, more than 6000 new cases were reported in the state. The total cases till now in Texas are more than 1,32,000 cases as of now and 2,296 deaths and approx. 74,496 texas people are recovered from COVID-19. The total cases in the united states are 2.47million, 7,64,000 is recovered and more than 1,26,000 peoples are death. According to sources Dr. Peter Hotez, a big infectious-disease expert in Houston is trying to making a Coronavirus vaccine. If it happens So it will be a big relief for everyone.

Texas was the city that first opened Lockdown and allowed the business to start. The result of which turned out to be that Covid-19 spread fastly. The number of states in the United States including Texas, Arizona, South Carolina, and Florida has rise the cases more than 30% compared to other states over the past few weeks.

READ MORE:  Acting Navy Secretary 'Thomas Modly' resigns after insulting aircraft carrier's ousted captain

Texas is not in danger bout on the other side California also issue an order again to stay at home. California also making a record of the highest new coronavirus cases from few days. Gov. Gavid Newsom report on this Wednesday that California takes a test more than 1 million people in past 2 weeks. He adds on and said the positivity rate of COVID-19 is more than the previous rate.

Previous articleSiren Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date Spoilers & Streaming Details
Next articleEiffel Tower Is Again Open In Paris After 3 Months Of Shutdown

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EntertainmentAlice Jane -

Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4 Release Date, Star Cast, Plot & More

Like last season fans are eagerly waiting to watch the new season of Stranger Things. This fourth season will...
Read more
World News

Significant Resurgence Of Coronavirus Cases Observed In European Countries

Max Atkinson -
The World Health Organization said on Thursday that Europe has covered more than 2.5 million cases and 195,000 deaths of coronavirus during a “significant...
Read more
US News

New York Police Officer Charged For Using Illegal Chokehold On Black Man

Foster Brenn -
On Thursday morning a police officer was arrested in New York and illegally charged using a chokehold to subdue a man at a Queens...
Read more
Entertainment

Bodyguard Season 2: Release Date, Star Cast, Plot, Trailer & Many More

Alice Jane -
The series of BBC's Bodyguard British crime based political thriller drama was premiered on August 26, 2018, and ended on September 23, 2018. The...
Read more
World News

Eiffel Tower Is Again Open In Paris After 3 Months Of Shutdown

Max Atkinson -
After, 3 months the Eiffel Tower is again reopened to visitors for being remain closed for more than 100 days due to the COVID-19...
Read more

More Articles Like This

New York Police Officer Charged For Using Illegal Chokehold On Black Man

US News Foster Brenn -
On Thursday morning a police officer was arrested in New York and illegally charged using a chokehold to subdue a man at a Queens...
Read more

Stanley Chera, developer friend of President Trump dies of COVID-19

US News Foster Brenn -
WASHINGTON: Stanley Chera, a real estate developer, and friend of President Donald Trump die of coronavirus. Trump reported, Chera was in a coma and...
Read more

Coronavirus Live Updates: US death toll tops 20,000, higher than any other country

US News Foster Brenn -
The Johns Hopkins University released a new data report that signifies that the United States has surpassed Italy on Saturday in the total number...
Read more

Man slashes tires of 22 hospital worker in Hudson Valley Hospital

US News Foster Brenn -
The entire world is struggling with the pandemic of Coronavirus while a new report has come up from New York. The report projects an...
Read more
© Copyright 2013-2020 | The News Recorder LLP. All Rights Reserved