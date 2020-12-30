TOT vs FUL Dream11 Match Prediction:Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham, Playing XI, Top Picks

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

TOT vs FUL Dream11 Match Prediction. It will be the 8th match of the day of the Premier League 2020 played between these two teams.

TOT vs FUL Dream11 Match Prediction Of Both The Teams:-

Tottenham Hotspur:- The team till now has won only one match and the performance of the team is very good. The chances of winning this team are also more than the other as the team is sitting in the 6th position on the points table.

Fulham:- The team till now has not won even a single match and the performance of the team was also not so good. The chances of winning this team are also less than the other as the team is sitting in the last position on the points table.

Match Details:-

Date:- 30th December 2020

Time:- 11:30 PM IST

Venue:- Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TOT vs FUL Dream11 Match Prediction Playing XI:-

Tottenham Hotspur:- Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Davinson Sánchez, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Reguilón, Matthew Doherty, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane

Fulham:- Alphonse Areola, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Ola Aina, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Harrison Reed, Antonee Robinson, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Ademola Lookman, Ivan Cavaleiro

TOT vs FUL Dream11 Match Prediction Squads:-

Tottenham Hotspur:- Hugo Lloris, Joe Hart, Paulo Gazzaniga, Brandon Austin, Alfie Whiteman, Sergio Reguilón, Toby Alderweireld, Joe Rodon, Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga, Dennis Cirkin, Matthew Doherty, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Davinson Sánchez, Harry Winks, Gareth Bale, Moussa Sissoko, Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli, Serge Aurier, Lucas Moura, Tanguy Ndombele, Gedson Fernandes, Ben Davies, Carlos Vinicius, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane, Erik Lamela, Steven Bergwijn, Jack Clarke, Harvey White, Dane Scarlett

Fulham:- Alphonse Areola, Marek Rodak, Fabri, Kenny Tete, Michael Hector, Denis Odoi, Joachim Andersen, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Joe Bryan, Terence Kongolo, Antonee Robinson, Ola Aina, Kevin McDonald, Neeskens Kebano, Tom Cairney, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ivan Cavaleiro, Mario Lemina, Maxime Le Marchand, Harrison Reed, Jean Michaël Seri, Josh Onomah, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Tyrese Francois, Fabio, Stefan Johansen, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ademola Lookman, Aboubakar Kamara

Dream11 Predicted Captain and Vice-Captain:-

Captain:- Harry Kane and Bobby Reid

Vice-Captain:- Son Heung-Min and Ademola Lookman

Dream11 Predicted Top Picks:-

Tottenham Hotspur:- Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele.

Fulham:- Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Aleksandar Mitrovic, and Ademola Lookman.

Dream11 Predcited Players according to their fields:-

Goalkeeper:- Hugo Lloris

Defenders:- Serge Aurier, Eric Dier, and Ola Aina

Midfielders:- Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, and Bobby Reid

Forwards:- Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane, and Ademola Lookman

Who Will Win:-

According to the dream11 match prediction, Tottenham Hotspur will win today’s match of the Premier League 2020.

So, If you want to win the dream11 match of today I suggest you choose from the above-mentioned players.

Best Of Luck!