UCC VS CLJ, United Cricket Club vs Cluj Cricket Club, ECS-T10 Romania Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, Top Picks

UCC vs CLJ

It will be the 4th match of the European Cricket Series-T10. It will be played between Cluj Cricket Club and United Cricket Club.

As both, the teams are well organized and both of them have a team of very good players.

Match Details:-

Date:-13th September 2020

Time:- 1:00 PM, IST

Venue:- Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County, Romania

Dream11 team prediction:-

Cluj Cricket Club:-

First comes the batsman from the team Taranjeet Singh is the main batsman from the team with a score of 240 runs from 13 matches and with a strike rate of 125+.

Now come the bowlers of the team Arun Chandrasekaran is the main bowler from the team. He has a record of 8 wickets from 5 matches and he bowls at an average of 120 with an economy of 5.05 runs per over.

Now the all-rounders are the Vasu Saini and Gaurav Mishra from the team

Sivakumar Periyalwar is the wicketkeeper from the team.

United Cricket Club:-

First comes the batsman from the team Shantanu Vashisht is the main batsman from the team with a score of 220 runs from 10 matches and with a strike rate of 120+.

Now come the bowlers of the team Divakharr Sundararajan and Syed Ali Zain are the main bowlers from the team. They have a record of 8 and 10 wickets from 5 matches and they bowled at an average of 120 and 125 with an economy of 5.05 and 6 runs per over respectively

Now the all-rounders are the Moiz Muhammad and Ramesh Satheesan from the team

Imran Haider is the wicketkeeper from the team.

Dream11 predicted Playing 11:-

United CC:– Imran Haider, Moiz Muhammad, Ramesh Satheesan, Dharmendra Manani, Abhishek Stan Ahuja, Shantanu Vashisht, Aftab Ahmed Kayani, Divakharr Sundararajan, Pavel Florin, Syed Ali Zain

Cluj Cricket Club:- Satwik Nadigotla, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Rajendra Pisal, Taranjeet Singh, Ravindra Athapaththu, Esanka Priyadharshana, Vasu Saini, Gaurav Mishra, Sohel Shaikh, Nishant Devre, Arun Chandrasekaran

CLJ vs UCC Dream11 Match Prediction squads:-

United CC (UCC): Abhimanyu Singh, Chetan Sharma, Shyamal Joshi, Shasvat Raizada, Vamsi Elugula, Meet Parikh, Umesh Kanyal, Neelesh Pandit, Pramod Bagauly, Rhuturaj Magare, Kunal Deshmukh, Neel Patel, Arpan Shukla, Amit Pangarkar, Saurabh Awati, Mustafa Nawab, Abhishek Deshpande, Chaitanya Parchure

Cluj Cricket Club (CLJ): Satwik Nadigotla, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Ravindra Athapaththu, Esanka Priyadharshana, Sohel Shaikh, Nishant Devere, Arun Chandrasekaran, Gaurav Narad, Sukhkaran Sahi, Karthigai Ramachandran, Sanjeewa Aluthgedara, Rajendra Pisal, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini, Gaurav Mishra.

Dream11 predicted Captain and Vice-Captain:-

SLJ:-

Gaurav Mishra (Captain)

Vasu Saini (vice-captain)

UCC:-

Moiz Muhammad (Captain)

Ramesh Satheesan (vice-captain)

CLJ vs UCC Dream11 Match Prediction key players from both the teams According to their department they are best at:-

Wicketkeeper – I Haider, Sivakumar Periyalwar

Batsmen – S Vashisht, Taranjeet Singh

Allrounders – M Muhammad, R Satheesan, Vasu Saini, Gaurav Mishra

Bowlers – D Sundararajan, S Ali Zain, Arun Chandrasekaran

