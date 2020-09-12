Thursday, September 24, 2020

UCC VS CLJ, United Cricket Club vs Cluj Cricket Club, ECS-T10 Romania Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, Top Picks

CLJ vs UCC Dream11 Match Prediction.

Sports
Nick Nesser
By Nick Nesser

Must Read

SportsNick Nesser -

NOR vs WOR Dream11 Match Prediction, Team Squads, Top Picks, Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire, English T20 Blast

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire So, According to theNOR vs WOR Dream11 Match Prediction, WOR is coming to their home ground with 3...
Read more
SportsNick Nesser -

LEI vs DER Dream11 Match Prediction, Playing XI, Top Picks, Leicestershire vs Derbyshire, English T20 Blast

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire On the analysis of the LEI vs DER Dream11 Match Prediction. Once again, you will see Leicestershire...
Read more
SportsNick Nesser -

YOG vs HAT Dream11 Match Prediction, Playing XI, Top Picks, Yomiuri Giants vs Hanshin Tigers

Yomiuri Giants vs Hanshin Tigers It will be the 1st match of today of the Japnese professional League played by...
Read more
Nick Nesser
Nick Nesser
Born in Florida, brought up in New York, Nick Nesser is known as the best author for the Space section of The News Recorder. Also, he is best known for his research on astronomy and his love for the satellites.

UCC vs CLJ

It will be the 4th match of the European Cricket Series-T10. It will be played between Cluj Cricket Club and United Cricket Club. This is the CLJ vs UCC Dream11 Match Prediction.
As both, the teams are well organized and both of them have a team of very good players.

This is the CLJ vs UCC Dream11 Match Prediction.

Match Details:-

Date:-13th September 2020

Time:- 1:00 PM, IST

Venue:- Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County, Romania

Dream11 team prediction:-

Cluj Cricket Club:-
First comes the batsman from the team Taranjeet Singh is the main batsman from the team with a score of 240 runs from 13 matches and with a strike rate of 125+.

Now come the bowlers of the team Arun Chandrasekaran is the main bowler from the team. He has a record of 8 wickets from 5 matches and he bowls at an average of 120 with an economy of 5.05 runs per over.

Now the all-rounders are the Vasu Saini and Gaurav Mishra from the team

Sivakumar Periyalwar is the wicketkeeper from the team.

United Cricket Club:-

First comes the batsman from the team Shantanu Vashisht is the main batsman from the team with a score of 220 runs from 10 matches and with a strike rate of 120+.

Now come the bowlers of the team Divakharr Sundararajan and Syed Ali Zain are the main bowlers from the team. They have a record of 8 and 10 wickets from 5 matches and they bowled at an average of 120 and 125 with an economy of 5.05 and 6 runs per over respectively

Now the all-rounders are the Moiz Muhammad and Ramesh Satheesan from the team

READ MORE:  SAN vs UNAM :-Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM, Mexican League, Dream11 Prediction, Top picks

Imran Haider is the wicketkeeper from the team.

Dream11 predicted Playing 11:-

United CC:– Imran Haider, Moiz Muhammad, Ramesh Satheesan, Dharmendra Manani, Abhishek Stan Ahuja, Shantanu Vashisht, Aftab Ahmed Kayani, Divakharr Sundararajan, Pavel Florin, Syed Ali Zain

Cluj Cricket Club:- Satwik Nadigotla, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Rajendra Pisal, Taranjeet Singh, Ravindra Athapaththu, Esanka Priyadharshana, Vasu Saini, Gaurav Mishra, Sohel Shaikh, Nishant Devre, Arun Chandrasekaran

CLJ vs UCC Dream11 Match Prediction squads:-

United CC (UCC): Abhimanyu Singh, Chetan Sharma, Shyamal Joshi, Shasvat Raizada, Vamsi Elugula, Meet Parikh, Umesh Kanyal, Neelesh Pandit, Pramod Bagauly, Rhuturaj Magare, Kunal Deshmukh, Neel Patel, Arpan Shukla, Amit Pangarkar, Saurabh Awati, Mustafa Nawab, Abhishek Deshpande, Chaitanya Parchure

Cluj Cricket Club (CLJ): Satwik Nadigotla, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Ravindra Athapaththu, Esanka Priyadharshana, Sohel Shaikh, Nishant Devere, Arun Chandrasekaran, Gaurav Narad, Sukhkaran Sahi, Karthigai Ramachandran, Sanjeewa Aluthgedara, Rajendra Pisal, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini, Gaurav Mishra.

READ MORE:  MIA vs NEP Dream11 Match Prediction , National Football league, Top Picks

Dream11 predicted Captain and Vice-Captain:-
SLJ:-
Gaurav Mishra (Captain)
Vasu Saini (vice-captain)

UCC:-
Moiz Muhammad (Captain)
Ramesh Satheesan (vice-captain)

CLJ vs UCC Dream11 Match Prediction key players from both the teams According to their department they are best at:-

Wicketkeeper – I Haider, Sivakumar Periyalwar

Batsmen – S Vashisht, Taranjeet Singh

Allrounders – M Muhammad, R Satheesan, Vasu Saini, Gaurav Mishra

Bowlers – D Sundararajan, S Ali Zain, Arun Chandrasekaran

So, this was the article that represented all the dream11 predictions till now so if you want to win in the dream11 then I suggest you choose your team from the above-mentioned players, and the rest the choice is yours.

So, best of luck to all the dream11 players.

Previous article#CancelNetflix Backlash Grows Over Netflix ‘Cuties’ Controversy
Next articleBAC vs ICC: Baneasa Cricket Club vs Indian Cricket Club, European Cricket Series, Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

SportsNick Nesser -

LEI vs DER Dream11 Match Prediction, Playing XI, Top Picks, Leicestershire vs Derbyshire, English T20 Blast

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire On the analysis of the LEI vs DER Dream11 Match Prediction. Once again, you will see Leicestershire...
Read more
Sports

YOG vs HAT Dream11 Match Prediction, Playing XI, Top Picks, Yomiuri Giants vs Hanshin Tigers

Nick Nesser -
Yomiuri Giants vs Hanshin Tigers It will be the 1st match of today of the Japnese professional League played by these two teams. YOG vs...
Read more
Sports

JAM vs DUM Dream11 Match Prediction , Top Picks, Playing XI, Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils

Nick Nesser -
Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils It will be the 2nd match of the Jharkand T20 League Played Between these two teams. JAM vs DUM Dream11...
Read more
Sports

RAN vs SIN Dream11 match prediction ,Playing XI, Top Picks

Nick Nesser -
Ranchi Raiders vs Singhbhum Stickers It will be the First Match of the Jharkand T20 League played between these two teams. RAN vs SIN Dream11...
Read more
Sports

MIA vs NEP Dream11 Match Prediction , National Football league, Top Picks

Nick Nesser -
Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots It will be the first match of the National Football League 2020 played by these two teams. MIA vs...
Read more

More Articles Like This

NOR vs WOR Dream11 Match Prediction, Team Squads, Top Picks, Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire, English T20 Blast

Sports Nick Nesser -
Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire So, According to theNOR vs WOR Dream11 Match Prediction, WOR is coming to their home ground with 3 consecutive wins and is on...
Read more

LEI vs DER Dream11 Match Prediction, Playing XI, Top Picks, Leicestershire vs Derbyshire, English T20 Blast

Sports Nick Nesser -
Leicestershire vs Derbyshire On the analysis of the LEI vs DER Dream11 Match Prediction. Once again, you will see Leicestershire against Derbyshire in the English...
Read more

YOG vs HAT Dream11 Match Prediction, Playing XI, Top Picks, Yomiuri Giants vs Hanshin Tigers

Sports Nick Nesser -
Yomiuri Giants vs Hanshin Tigers It will be the 1st match of today of the Japnese professional League played by these two teams. YOG vs...
Read more

JAM vs DUM Dream11 Match Prediction , Top Picks, Playing XI, Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils

Sports Nick Nesser -
Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils It will be the 2nd match of the Jharkand T20 League Played Between these two teams. JAM vs DUM Dream11...
Read more
© Copyright 2013-2020 | The News Recorder LLP. All Rights Reserved