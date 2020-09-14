YOG vs HAT Dream11 Match Prediction, Playing XI, Top Picks, Yomiuri Giants vs Hanshin Tigers

Yomiuri Giants vs Hanshin Tigers

It will be the 1st match of today of the Japnese professional League played by these two teams. YOG vs HAT Dream11 Match Prediction says that both the teams have a list of every good player.

In the last season both the teams played very well from their side so let us see what will happen this time in this match.

Also, it will be a tough match between the two as both the teams faced a loss in the last match of the previous season so this time they have come well prepared with a little bit changes in the team

Match Details:-

Date:- 15th September 2020

Time:- 2:00 PM , IST

Live on Fan code

YOG vs HAT Dream11 Match Prediction:-

Key Players

YOG:-

Zhu Yuxian

Chu Yu-Hsien

Chen Junxiu

Chen Chen-Wei

HAT:-

Shun Takayama

Taiga Egos

Kota Inoue

Fumiya Arak

YOG vs HAT Dream11 Match Prediction Team Squad:-

Yomiuri Giants:-

Shingo Ishikawa, Yoshiyuki Kamei, Gerardo Parra, Hiroyuki Nakajima, Kazuma Okamoto, Hayato Sakamoto, Naoki Yoshikawa, Shosei Togoh, Seiji Kobayashi, Justin Bour, Kai Ueda, Hiroki Uemoto, Naoto Nishida, Fumiya Hojoh, Yusuke Ohyama

Hanshin Tigers:-

Koji Chikamoto, Yoshio Itoi, Kosuke Fukudome, Shun Takayama, Taiga Egoshi, Kota Inoue, Hayata Itoh, Jerry Sands, Kairi Shimada, Masahiro Nakatani, Yutaro Itayama, Shunsuke Fujikawa, Seiya Kinami, Jefry Marte, Kento Itohara

Dream11 Playing IX

Hanshin Tigers:-

Shun Takayama, Taiga Egoshi, Kota Inoue, Fumiya Araki, Yuki Nishi, Jon Edwards, Riku Kawahara, Yukiya Saitoh, Joe Gunkel

Yomiuri Giants:-

Zhu Yuxian, Chu Yu-Hsien, Chen Junxiu, Chen Chen-Wei, Lin Zhiping, Liao Jinfu, Guo Yanwen, Chen Chun-Hsiu, Lin Li

The following player’s combination is the best choice for Captain and Vice-Captain:-

Captain and Vice-Captain

Shun Takayama and Zhu Yuxian

According to the Dream11 Match, Prediction YOG will win the match today.

So, If the dream11 players to make win their team in this match so I suggest all of them to choose from the above-mentioned players.

Because only in this article you will get all the dream11 prediction that will lead to winning your team. So Best Of Luck!