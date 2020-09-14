YOG vs HAT Dream11 Match Prediction, Playing XI, Top Picks, Yomiuri Giants vs Hanshin Tigers

Yomiuri Giants vs Hanshin Tigers
It will be the 1st match of today of the Japnese professional League played by these two teams. YOG vs HAT Dream11 Match Prediction says that both the teams have a list of every good player.
In the last season both the teams played very well from their side so let us see what will happen this time in this match.
Also, it will be a tough match between the two as both the teams faced a loss in the last match of the previous season so this time they have come well prepared with a little bit changes in the team
Match Details:-
Date:- 15th September 2020
Time:- 2:00 PM , IST
Live on Fan code
YOG vs HAT Dream11 Match Prediction:-
Key Players
YOG:-
Zhu Yuxian
Chu Yu-Hsien
Chen Junxiu
Chen Chen-Wei
HAT:-
Shun Takayama
Taiga Egos
Kota Inoue
Fumiya Arak
YOG vs HAT Dream11 Match Prediction Team Squad:-
Yomiuri Giants:-
Shingo Ishikawa, Yoshiyuki Kamei, Gerardo Parra, Hiroyuki Nakajima, Kazuma Okamoto, Hayato Sakamoto, Naoki Yoshikawa, Shosei Togoh, Seiji Kobayashi, Justin Bour, Kai Ueda, Hiroki Uemoto, Naoto Nishida, Fumiya Hojoh, Yusuke Ohyama
Hanshin Tigers:-
Koji Chikamoto, Yoshio Itoi, Kosuke Fukudome, Shun Takayama, Taiga Egoshi, Kota Inoue, Hayata Itoh, Jerry Sands, Kairi Shimada, Masahiro Nakatani, Yutaro Itayama, Shunsuke Fujikawa, Seiya Kinami, Jefry Marte, Kento Itohara
Dream11 Playing IX
Hanshin Tigers:-
Shun Takayama, Taiga Egoshi, Kota Inoue, Fumiya Araki, Yuki Nishi, Jon Edwards, Riku Kawahara, Yukiya Saitoh, Joe Gunkel
Yomiuri Giants:-
Zhu Yuxian, Chu Yu-Hsien, Chen Junxiu, Chen Chen-Wei, Lin Zhiping, Liao Jinfu, Guo Yanwen, Chen Chun-Hsiu, Lin Li
The following player’s combination is the best choice for Captain and Vice-Captain:-
Captain and Vice-Captain
Shun Takayama and Zhu Yuxian
According to the Dream11 Match, Prediction YOG will win the match today.
So, If the dream11 players to make win their team in this match so I suggest all of them to choose from the above-mentioned players.
Because only in this article you will get all the dream11 prediction that will lead to winning your team. So Best Of Luck!