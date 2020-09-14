Thursday, September 24, 2020

YOG vs HAT Dream11 Match Prediction, Playing XI, Top Picks, Yomiuri Giants vs Hanshin Tigers

YOG vs HAT Dream11 Match Prediction.

Sports
Nick Nesser
By Nick Nesser

Must Read

SportsNick Nesser -

NOR vs WOR Dream11 Match Prediction, Team Squads, Top Picks, Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire, English T20 Blast

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire So, According to theNOR vs WOR Dream11 Match Prediction, WOR is coming to their home ground with 3...
Read more
SportsNick Nesser -

LEI vs DER Dream11 Match Prediction, Playing XI, Top Picks, Leicestershire vs Derbyshire, English T20 Blast

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire On the analysis of the LEI vs DER Dream11 Match Prediction. Once again, you will see Leicestershire...
Read more
SportsNick Nesser -

YOG vs HAT Dream11 Match Prediction, Playing XI, Top Picks, Yomiuri Giants vs Hanshin Tigers

Yomiuri Giants vs Hanshin Tigers It will be the 1st match of today of the Japnese professional League played by...
Read more
Nick Nesser
Nick Nesser
Born in Florida, brought up in New York, Nick Nesser is known as the best author for the Space section of The News Recorder. Also, he is best known for his research on astronomy and his love for the satellites.

Yomiuri Giants vs Hanshin Tigers

It will be the 1st match of today of the Japnese professional League played by these two teams. YOG vs HAT Dream11 Match Prediction says that both the teams have a list of every good player.

In the last season both the teams played very well from their side so let us see what will happen this time in this match.

Also, it will be a tough match between the two as both the teams faced a loss in the last match of the previous season so this time they have come well prepared with a little bit changes in the team

Match Details:-

Date:- 15th September 2020

Time:- 2:00 PM , IST

Live on Fan code

YOG vs HAT Dream11 Match Prediction:-

Key Players

YOG:-
Zhu Yuxian
Chu Yu-Hsien
Chen Junxiu
Chen Chen-Wei

HAT:-
Shun Takayama
Taiga Egos
Kota Inoue
Fumiya Arak

YOG vs HAT Dream11 Match Prediction Team Squad:-

Yomiuri Giants:-
Shingo Ishikawa, Yoshiyuki Kamei, Gerardo Parra, Hiroyuki Nakajima, Kazuma Okamoto, Hayato Sakamoto, Naoki Yoshikawa, Shosei Togoh, Seiji Kobayashi, Justin Bour, Kai Ueda, Hiroki Uemoto, Naoto Nishida, Fumiya Hojoh, Yusuke Ohyama

Hanshin Tigers:-
Koji Chikamoto, Yoshio Itoi, Kosuke Fukudome, Shun Takayama, Taiga Egoshi, Kota Inoue, Hayata Itoh, Jerry Sands, Kairi Shimada, Masahiro Nakatani, Yutaro Itayama, Shunsuke Fujikawa, Seiya Kinami, Jefry Marte, Kento Itohara

Dream11 Playing IX

Hanshin Tigers:-
Shun Takayama, Taiga Egoshi, Kota Inoue, Fumiya Araki, Yuki Nishi, Jon Edwards, Riku Kawahara, Yukiya Saitoh, Joe Gunkel

Yomiuri Giants:-
Zhu Yuxian, Chu Yu-Hsien, Chen Junxiu, Chen Chen-Wei, Lin Zhiping, Liao Jinfu, Guo Yanwen, Chen Chun-Hsiu, Lin Li

READ MORE:  Magic vs Knicks Best Picks & Starting 5, NBA Knick vs Magic Prediction and Details

The following player’s combination is the best choice for Captain and Vice-Captain:-

Captain and Vice-Captain

Shun Takayama and Zhu Yuxian

According to the Dream11 Match, Prediction YOG will win the match today.

So, If the dream11 players to make win their team in this match so I suggest all of them to choose from the above-mentioned players.

READ MORE:  LEI vs DER Dream11 Match Prediction, Playing XI, Top Picks, Leicestershire vs Derbyshire, English T20 Blast

Because only in this article you will get all the dream11 prediction that will lead to winning your team. So Best Of Luck!

Previous articleJAM vs DUM Dream11 Match Prediction , Top Picks, Playing XI, Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils
Next articleLEI vs DER Dream11 Match Prediction, Playing XI, Top Picks, Leicestershire vs Derbyshire, English T20 Blast

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

SportsNick Nesser -

LEI vs DER Dream11 Match Prediction, Playing XI, Top Picks, Leicestershire vs Derbyshire, English T20 Blast

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire On the analysis of the LEI vs DER Dream11 Match Prediction. Once again, you will see Leicestershire...
Read more
Sports

YOG vs HAT Dream11 Match Prediction, Playing XI, Top Picks, Yomiuri Giants vs Hanshin Tigers

Nick Nesser -
Yomiuri Giants vs Hanshin Tigers It will be the 1st match of today of the Japnese professional League played by these two teams. YOG vs...
Read more
Sports

JAM vs DUM Dream11 Match Prediction , Top Picks, Playing XI, Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils

Nick Nesser -
Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils It will be the 2nd match of the Jharkand T20 League Played Between these two teams. JAM vs DUM Dream11...
Read more
Sports

RAN vs SIN Dream11 match prediction ,Playing XI, Top Picks

Nick Nesser -
Ranchi Raiders vs Singhbhum Stickers It will be the First Match of the Jharkand T20 League played between these two teams. RAN vs SIN Dream11...
Read more
Sports

MIA vs NEP Dream11 Match Prediction , National Football league, Top Picks

Nick Nesser -
Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots It will be the first match of the National Football League 2020 played by these two teams. MIA vs...
Read more

More Articles Like This

NOR vs WOR Dream11 Match Prediction, Team Squads, Top Picks, Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire, English T20 Blast

Sports Nick Nesser -
Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire So, According to theNOR vs WOR Dream11 Match Prediction, WOR is coming to their home ground with 3 consecutive wins and is on...
Read more

LEI vs DER Dream11 Match Prediction, Playing XI, Top Picks, Leicestershire vs Derbyshire, English T20 Blast

Sports Nick Nesser -
Leicestershire vs Derbyshire On the analysis of the LEI vs DER Dream11 Match Prediction. Once again, you will see Leicestershire against Derbyshire in the English...
Read more

JAM vs DUM Dream11 Match Prediction , Top Picks, Playing XI, Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils

Sports Nick Nesser -
Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils It will be the 2nd match of the Jharkand T20 League Played Between these two teams. JAM vs DUM Dream11...
Read more

RAN vs SIN Dream11 match prediction ,Playing XI, Top Picks

Sports Nick Nesser -
Ranchi Raiders vs Singhbhum Stickers It will be the First Match of the Jharkand T20 League played between these two teams. RAN vs SIN Dream11...
Read more
© Copyright 2013-2020 | The News Recorder LLP. All Rights Reserved